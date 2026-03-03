"War War War / Our fix commands / War War War / Supply for Demand" excerpt for Downloads, Mash-Ups, Ringtones, Samples, ...

March 3, 2026
THANKS VERY MUCH for responses to the remastered “Many Fine Years Of Bombing” from 1995.
Above is the Song’s closing minute-and-a-half-or-so.
Nobody wants to see their People die Force necessary to make ‘em comply War-war-war--our fix commands
War-war-war--supply for demand
Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil
we drink through guns
Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil
we drink through guns
All my life been seein' the same scenes.
Again, this group of X Band—
DHYANI DHARMA MAS Electric Guitar MYLES BOISEN Electric Bass TOM SCANDURA Drums-Set DON PAUL Lyrics, Melody, Vocal, Keyboard, Effects
What kind of supply? What kind of demand?
Stocks of ‘Defense’ Corporations also ‘rise’. Palantir and Lockheed are to the fore … to meet the demands of War started by their Candidates …. BlackRock and Vanguard of the most Shares-holding Asset Management Firms profit.
Like such ‘Defense’ Corporations and their Shares-holders profited like real cannibals, feeding from corpses, during ‘Vietnam”!
Napalm burns skin like it does leaves
Mighty firepower ripping through fields--
Waste a whole land for go-go economy
And still—in the Gaza, Venezuela, …