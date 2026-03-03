Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"War War War / Our fix commands / War War War / Supply for Demand" excerpt for Downloads, Mash-Ups, Ringtones, Samples, ...
0:00
-1:27

"War War War / Our fix commands / War War War / Supply for Demand" excerpt for Downloads, Mash-Ups, Ringtones, Samples, ...

Please use these Clips and chop them up as CREATIVELY as you wish!
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Mar 03, 2026

March 3, 2026

THANKS VERY MUCH for responses to the remastered “Many Fine Years Of Bombing” from 1995.

Above is the Song’s closing minute-and-a-half-or-so.

Nobody wants to see their People die Force necessary to make ‘em comply War-war-war--our fix commands
War-war-war--supply for demand
Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil
we drink through guns
Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil
we drink through guns
All my life been seein' the same scenes.

Again, this group of X Band—

DHYANI DHARMA MAS Electric Guitar MYLES BOISEN Electric Bass TOM SCANDURA Drums-Set DON PAUL Lyrics, Melody, Vocal, Keyboard, Effects

What kind of supply? What kind of demand?

Stocks of ‘Defense’ Corporations also ‘rise’. Palantir and Lockheed are to the fore … to meet the demands of War started by their Candidates …. BlackRock and Vanguard of the most Shares-holding Asset Management Firms profit.

Like such ‘Defense’ Corporations and their Shares-holders profited like real cannibals, feeding from corpses, during ‘Vietnam”!


Napalm burns skin like it does leaves
Mighty firepower ripping through fields--
Waste a whole land for go-go economy

0:00
-0:26

And still—in the Gaza, Venezuela, …

Nobody wants to see their people die
Force necessary to make em comply

0:00
-1:27

All of our years of bombing

0:00
-0:18

All of ‘leaders’ years of getting mixed-up in their conflicting LIES, too, of course. What Donald said is not what Marco said.



Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture