"War War War / Our fix commands / War War War / Supply for Demand" excerpt for Downloads, Mash-Ups, Ringtones, Samples, ...

March 3, 2026

THANKS VERY MUCH for responses to the remastered “Many Fine Years Of Bombing” from 1995.

Above is the Song’s closing minute-and-a-half-or-so.

Nobody wants to see their People die Force necessary to make ‘em comply War-war-war--our fix commands

War-war-war--supply for demand

Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil

we drink through guns

Lord--lord--lord--blood 's like the oil

we drink through guns

All my life been seein' the same scenes.

Again, this group of X Band—

DHYANI DHARMA MAS Electric Guitar MYLES BOISEN Electric Bass TOM SCANDURA Drums-Set DON PAUL Lyrics, Melody, Vocal, Keyboard, Effects

What kind of supply? What kind of demand?

Stocks of ‘Defense’ Corporations also ‘rise’. Palantir and Lockheed are to the fore … to meet the demands of War started by their Candidates …. BlackRock and Vanguard of the most Shares-holding Asset Management Firms profit.

Like such ‘Defense’ Corporations and their Shares-holders profited like real cannibals, feeding from corpses, during ‘Vietnam”!



Napalm burns skin like it does leaves

Mighty firepower ripping through fields--

Waste a whole land for go-go economy



0:00 -0:26

And still—in the Gaza, Venezuela, …

Nobody wants to see their people die

Force necessary to make em comply

All of our years of bombing



0:00 -0:18

All of ‘leaders’ years of getting mixed-up in their conflicting LIES, too, of course. What Donald said is not what Marco said.







