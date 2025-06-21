June 21, 2025

Thursday afternoon, June 19, U. S. President Donald Trump backed off his “ultimatum” (June 18) demanding ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER (June 15) by Iran to state instead that he would decide “within two weeks” whether to “go” and “join” (Benjamin Netanyahu’s public wish) the Israel Defense Forces in direct bombardment of Iranian targets by U.S. Military and in particular the dropping of a 30,000-pound ‘bunker-busting’ GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator, or MOP, or bomb, from a 1989-origin Boeing B-2 stealth-bomber on Iran’s Fordo uranium-enrichment site, a site now at least 200 under a Mountain and one protected by Russian-made air-defenses.

The IDF started its campaign eight days ago with its bombing of more than 100 locations and its killing of 78 Iranians in the dark hours between 3:30 and 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. China, Russia, Pakistan, and dozens of Arab and African Nations condemned the sneak-attack as an ‘unprovoked and illegal violation of Iran’s sovereignty’ and a sabotaging of the U.S./Iran negotiations on Iran’s uranium-enrichment program that were to resume with a sixth Meeting on Sunday, June 15.

Since Sunday June 15 more than 17 ‘Waves’ of Iranian missiles have struck buildings in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beer Sheva, and elsewhere in Israel with more and more power and precision. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is hit. The Microsoft hub in Be’er Shevs is hit. Israel’s main oil-and-gas refinery in Haifa is hit. Israel’s available fuel-supply is now reduced by at least 60%. Israelis flee their country by boat to Cyprus and camp in subways for their safety. Over 35% of Iranian missiles are now estimated to penetrate the IDF’s “ ‘Iron Dome’ “. The IDF’s stock of British Arrow Interceptors is depleting fast and resupply is impossible due to China’s embargo of rare-earth metals to the U.K.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, age 63, formerly Ambassador to Finland and then to Japan and a Revolutionary Guard veteran of Iran’s 1980-1986 War with Iraq, has repeated since June 15 that Iran’s retaliations will stop only when the IDF’s attacks on Iran stop. He repeats, too, that Iran’s negotiations with the U.S. won’t resume till the IDF attacks on Iran stop.

Such were the realities surrounding Donald Trump’s sudden message through his Press Secretary, Katherine Leavitt, on Thursday afternoon.

So we wait and watch again. Donald Trump has also warned us, during that same June 18th meeting with Media in which he disclosed his “ultimate ultimatum”, that in War “a lot of bad things can happen.” In particular: “A lot of terrorism.”

We on our waiting-and-watching side can prepare against “terrorism” by looking back at False-Flag Attacks that have impelled the United States into international Wars. We can examine, too, Plans of Pretexts for Wars—from the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, no less, in 1962—and Predictions of Terrorism in the U.S. by such as Warren Buffett and Dick Cheney in 2002 and 2004 respectively. We can ACT and SHARE our awareness to prevent the ‘State of Emergency’ that Bilderbergers such as Peter Thiel and Alex Karp anticipated in 2024 for N.A.T.O. Nations in 2025.

Below, then, are excerpts from my 2002 book " '9/11' " Facing Our Fascist State and from 2005’s To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ " that are, well, meant to PREVENT the Ruling Few from throwing We Masses of the United States in particular into various ravages from another Big War.

Cheers and onwards, dear Readers, and may we all do as much as we can for Peace!

Pages 128 to 130 of " '9/11' " Facing Our Fascist State as re-reprinted in 2008’s The World Is Turning: “ ‘9/11’ “, the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World. Full PDF of the WIT is available on the Ur1Light.com through clicking HERE.

Below, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff’s ‘Operation Northwoods’ Memo that’s cited in the excerpt following.

‘COULD the ruling elititists of the United States allow or commit a crime so awful as the mass murder of thousands last September 11?

To me the answer to that question is a sure yes. Remember the Maine. Remember the Lusitania. Remember Pearl Harbor Remember how the ‘ “Day of Infamy” ’ launched the U. S. into World War II by posing a ‘massive external threat’ to the ‘domestic well-being’ of normal, intelligent and compassionate citizens.

For an exact precedent of a plan by the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff to stage an ‘incident’ that would kill U.S. citizens and send this nation into war, we can look back to March of 1962.

Last Fall--on November 7, 2002--ABC News reported on the release of formerly ‘Top Secret’ documents from the National Security Archive that were obtained by James Bamford through the Freedom of Information Act.

Bamford revealed these documents in his book Body of Secrets.

They show a plot approved by all five Chiefs of Staff to stage what Bamford terms an accustomed “pretext” that would allow the United States to invade Cuba.

Here’s how the account by ABC’s David Ruppe began: “Code named Operation Northwoods, the plans reportedly included the possible assassination of Cuban émigrés, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, hijacking planes, blowing up a U.S. ship, and even orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities.”

David Ruppe of ABC continued: “The plans were developed as ways to trick the American public and the international community into supporting a war to oust Cuba's then new leader, communist Fidel Castro.”

America's top military brass even contemplated that they would cause U.S. military casualties as part of their "trick", just as the sinking of the Maine in 1898 caused such casualties. They wrote in their 'Operation Northwoods' "plans" of 1962: ‘We could blow up a U.S. ship in Guantanamo Bay and blame Cuba,’ then ‘casualty lists in U.S. newspapers would cause a helpful wave of national indignation.’ ”

We may all recall the ‘wave of national indignation’ that arose after “ ‘9/11.’ ”

The 1962 plans contain an EXACT PRECURSOR to " '9/11' ".

39 years before last September 11 and the evident probability that aircraft were flown by remote control into the World Trade Center and Pentagon targets, Operation Northwoods imagined--as quoted by Canadian TV journalist Barrie Zwicker in a piece for Global Outlook--that ‘an exact duplicate for a civil registered aircraft’ could be created.

Then: ‘At a designated time the duplicate would ... be loaded with ... selected passengers, ...’

Then: ‘The actual registered aircraft would be converted to a drone (a remove controlled unmanned aircraft).’

Then: ‘The destruction of that aircraft will be triggered by radio signal.’

Then: The Cuban Government would be blamed for an infamous and ‘ “cowardly’ ” act of terror.

The March 13, 1962 'Operation Northwoods' memorandum from Admiral Lyman Lemnitzer, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, states that the Joint Chiefs were responding to a request for ‘brief but precise description of pretexts that would provide justification of U. S. military intervention in Cuba.’

Continuing on. To excerpts from the 2005 To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ ” as reprinted in The World Is Turning.

Pages 203-204—To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “ as reprinted in The World Is Turning.

‘Pretexts FOR War, Profits FROM War

More than a dozen pages in the 'Lords of a Feudal 'New World Order' section of " '9/11' " Facing Our Fascist State survey pretexts that have been used by the United States' rulers to enter wars, invade lands and steal resources.

The survey travels from from 1898's " 'Remember the Maine' " to 1915's sinking of the Lusitania to 1941's attack on Pearl Harbor to 1964's fraudulent " 'Gulf of Tonkin incident' ".

The March 13, 1962 memorandum from the U. S. Joint Chiefs of Staff to Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, presenting 'pretexts' which would provide justification for U. S. military intervention in Cuba', is reprinted on page 39 of ... The World Is Turning.

Deceitful 'pretexts' led to our nation's terrible roll of dead soldiers in World Wars I and II, in Korea and Vietnam, and in Afghanistan and Iraq. We should also recall the many more millions of other nations' dead--56 million in World War II alone--and many more than one million in Iraq since 1991.

Behind these 'pretexts' for war and these dead in war we can see the same kind of criminal partnerships and often the same partners' surnames as we noted among the profiteering beneficiaires of the U. S. Revolutionary War and U. S. Civil War.

We can see that partnerships between financiers, nobility, and politicians form a skein or train through two and one-half centuries of bloody carnage and exploitation.

We can see partnerships between Mayer Amschel Bauer or Rothschild, William IX of Hesse, and King George III of England; between James [Jakob] de Rothschild and Napoleonic Emperors; between Lionel Rothschild, Palmerston. Disraeli and Queen Victoria; between Alfred de Rothschild and Edward VII of England; between Rockefellers, Morgans. Paul Warburg and Woodrow Wilson; between Max Warburg, Averill Harriman, Prescott Bush and Adolf Hitler; between Bernard Baruch and Franklin Delano Roosevelt; between James Paul Warburg and David Ben Gurion and Dwight David Eisenhower; between David Rockefeller (former Chairman of both the Chase Manhattan Bank and the Council on Foreign Relations) with heads-of-state from Richard Nixon to Lyndon Johnson to Jimmy Carter to Anwar Sadat to Shimon Peres to George H. W. Bush to William Jefferson Clinton to Nelson Mandela, Henry Kissinger serving David Rockefeller since World War II; between Guy de Rothschild and Francois Mitterand and Jacques Chirac; between Jacob Rothschild and Warren Buffet and Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In every one of the Wars listed above We Masses--the working- class--have fulfilled our " 'patriotic duty' " of killing one another.

And financiers have meant every one of these Wars to leave us and our families more fearful of chaos and more subject to their Banks and rule. Why? They want a more complete 'novus ordo seclorum' ('a new order for the ages'), the motto that Franklin Delano Roosevelt directed in 1935 should be printed under a pyramid and ancients' all-seeing eye on the U. S. $1 bill.

Their rewards are plain. 'The fact that the House of Rothschild made its money in the great crashes of history and the great wars of history, the very periods when others lost their money, is beyond question', E. C. Knuth wrote in The Empire of the City. (45)

Their powers are imperial. After World War I, England's Prime Minister, Lloyd George, spoke about the Treaties and terms that would bring about shortages and chaos to We Masses and great profits to leading bankers (along with fascism, the " 'Roaring 20s' ", the " 'Great Depression' ", and World War II) in the 1920s and 1930s.

Lloyd George said: 'The protocol which was signed between the Allies and the Associated Powers and Germany is the triumph of the international financier. Agreement would never have been reached without the brusque and brutal intervention of the international bankers. They swept statesman, politicians and journalists to one side, and issed their orders with the imperiousness of absolute monarchs, who knew there was no appeal from their ruthless decrees.' (46)

Pages 218-220—To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “ as reprinted in The World Is Turning.

The Next Terrorist Attack Is "Virtually a Certainty"

Leaders in the Bush Administration, in media, and in high finance continue to anticipate that another, even more deadly "terrorist attack" will soon strike within the United States.

In January 2004 Vice-President Dick Cheney, he the former Draft- dodger and Secretary of Defense, he the descendant of five prior members of Yale's Skull and Bones Society, told the World Affairs Council in Los Angeles that the next 'terrorist attack' in the U. S. might cost ' "tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of lives" ', according to the Los Angeles Times. (64)

The night after Cheney's forewarning, on 1/15/04, the then Secretary of Homeland Security, Tom Ridge, met with the heads of the News Departments of the ABC, CBS, CNN and FOX Networks along with Network anchors Aaron Brown, Tom Brokaw and Peter Jennings at Steven Brill's home in Manhattan. According to the New York Post, Ridge and the Network heads and anchors met 'to discuss how they'll cover the next terrrorist attack'. (65)

In December 2004, following the obvious vote-fraud and theft of another Presidential election, huge majorities in the U. S. Senate and House of Representatives passed the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004, the Act that's cited at start of this Introduction, an Act that requires domestic passports and checkpoints for all within the U. S., an Act that was supported by Skull and Bones brothers John Kerry and George W. Bush

What and who would profit from a "terrorist attack" that used "bio-chemical warfare" within the U. S.?

Part of a four-page tabloid that I wrote in February 2003 and published with the help of Betsy Culp of sfcall, this tabloid titled the Fight Back Bugle, relates the partnerships between Western pharmaceutical Corporations that give them exclusive control of vaccines against anthrax and smallpox in the United States. (66)

Three of these partner Corporations, BASF, Bayer, and Hoechst, emerged from Nazi Germany's central cartel, I. G. Farben, the Standard Oil and General Electric partner whose Zyklon B gas accelerated Nazi concentration-camps' mass murder of Jews, Roma, Leftists and others, with U.S. approval after World War II.

BASF, Bayer, and Hoechst belong to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) along with these colleague Corporations: American Home Products, Eli Lilly, G. D. Searle, and GlaxoSmithKline. Donald Rumsfeld, the current and former U. S. Secretary of Defense, was the CEO of G. D. Searle & Co from 1977 to 1985, a span in which Searle brought poisonous aspartame to the public via NutraSweet and Equal.

In November 2001, two months after " '9/11' ", the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America formed a task-force 'to deal with the health consequences of terrorist activities.'

The PhRMA task- force, headed by Richard Markham, CEO of Hoechst subsidiary Aventis, the licensee for smallpox and anthrax vaccines in the U.S., subsequently met with U. S. Government officials. For ostensible reasons of national security, these meetings were private. (67)

Since September 2001 more than 30 of the world's leading microbiologists--researchers whose knowledge might combat or refute supposed sources of a new " 'plague' from a viral or other bacteriophage--voices who might point to the real sources of "bio-chemical warfare" in a '"terrorist attack'--have died due to causes termed 'suicide' or 'accident.' (68)’

The loss is these more than 30 microbiologists is among the the ‘POST 9/11/01 FACTS’ stated on a summary page that begins To Prevent […] as this short book is reprinted in The World Is Turning.

Continuing with the excerpt.

‘The next "terrorist attack" might alternatively use nuclear weaponry, a 'dirty bomb' such as brown-skinned Jose Padilla is supposed to have intended for a target within the U. S.

In May 2002 another financier linked to major events of the 9/11/01 day, Warren Buffet, spoke to shareholders of the Berkshire Hathaway company that he heads. On the morning of 9/11/01, Buffet, ranked by AOLTimeWarner's FORTUNE magazine as the 'second richest man in the world', coincidentally hosted a breakfast party for fellow CEOs at Offutt Air Force Base nearby Omaha, Nebraska. Offutt Air Force Base is home to the U. S. Strategic Air Command Center. It was also the refuge for George W. Bush on the 9/11/01 afternoon. On May 5, 2002 Warren Buffet told media after a meeting with Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that a nuclear attack by terrorists in the United States was ' "virtually a certainty." '

Four months later (September 16, 2002) Warren Buffet was photographed with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lord Jacob Rothschild at a meeting on Rothschild's English estate of investors in Buffet's NextJet company. Buffett has since called the threat of a nuclear attack in the U. S. "the number-one problem of our time." (70)

Berkshire Hathaway was a big financial winner after 9/11/01. In 2002 Berkshire Hathaway's insurance holdings saw revenue from their post-" 9/11' " premiums rise by more than $6 billion and thus more than triple from 2001's revenue.

It joined other giant Corporations such as the American Insurance Group or AIG (headed by Maurice Greenberg, the former Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York) and Marsh and McClennan (then headed by Maurice's son Jeffrey and the corporate home to 295 fatalities from the South Tower's devastation) in enormous profits from insurance-premiums post " '9/11' ". (71)

Executives Jump to Opportunities

To better understand minds of the Ruling Few, we should look here at how 'opportunities' for 'price increases' concerned high-level executives immediately after human disasters.

On the night of the day that their firm had 295 deaths, 9/11/01, Marsh & McClennan Vice- President Charles A. Davis sent a FAX to his President, Jeffrey Greenberg, which 'suggested the formation of a new subsidiary that would underwrite corporate policies', according to the Wall Street Journal of November 15, 2001.

The Journal quoted Davis: ' "We were absolutely thinking about the impact of the attacks and what the opportunities were in front of us." '

Nine years earlier Jeffrey Greenberg, then a Vice-President in his father's AIG, was thinking similarly.

In the wake of Hurricane Andrew's devastations to Florida, the younger Greenberg wrote in an inter-company memo that the disaster offered AIG 'an opportunity to get price increases now.'

The Wall Street Journal wrote two months after " '9/11' ": 'Insurance stocks have jumped 7% since the attacks, outpacing the broader market, and the atmosphere in the industry is one of eager anticipation.' (72)

And so, again, dear Readers, let us be on guard of opportunists and predators and the False-Flags that Salesmen and Saleswomen wave.

Should you like to have physical copies of the To Prevent the Next " '9/11' " / Abandoning the New World Order of Financiers' Corporate State (and its 'less than 60 succinct pages'), or the 338-page book-of-two-books-and-more, The World Is Turning: " '9/11' ", the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World, you can order them from several sources online, including Amazon (a World Economic Forum Strategic Partner along with AIG and Aramco and Palantir Technolgies and Pfizer and JP Morgan Chase and Barclays, BlackRock, Bank of America, Citi, et cetera), or you can order them from me and pay, if you like, through a SUBSCRIPTION to this Substack and attendant support of the GENEROUS PLATFORM that SUBSTACK affords us all.

Or you can read the whole of The World Is Turning […] online via PDF the Ur1LIGHT website.

Below, a closing excerpt from the book!

