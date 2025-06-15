June 15, 2025

150+ Missiles from six Provinces in Iran and from Houthis’ faraway Yemen (1500 miles) penetrated the State of Israel’s ' “Iron Dome’ '“ this past weekend. Israel Defense Forces’ Bases, Israel’s Weizman Sciences Insitute, and the Port cities of Haifa

The three waves of strikes from Iran and Yemen each matched, tit for tat, bombardments from Israel Defense Forces that began in the 3:30 a.m. dark of Friday morning in Iran’s capital, Tehran, and that blew up Iranian Military Bases, the Tabriz Airport, the Natantz uranium-enrichment site, and civilian apartments and houses.

The count now is of hundreds of civilians killed. According to CNBC—

‘Israel’s strikes have killed at least 406 people in Iran and wounded another 654, according to a human rights group that has long tracked the country, Washington-based Human Rights Activists. Iran’s government has not offered overall casualty figures….

The region braced for a protracted conflict after Israel’s surprise bombardment Friday of Iranian nuclear and military sites killed several top generals and nuclear scientists….

Israel said 14 people have been killed there since Friday and 390 wounded.’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with diplomats in Tehran on Sunday, Turkey’s online aa.com reported.

‘Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said if Israel’s strikes on Iran stop, then “our responses will also stop.” Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, criticized the United States for supporting Israel and said if Israel’s “hostile actions” continue, “the responses will be more decisive and severe,” state TV reported.

Araghchi accused Israel of “repeatedly sabotaging nuclear negotiations,” citing the 2020 sabotage of the Natanz enrichment site during the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. He said Iran responded to that incident by increasing its uranium enrichment to 60% and replacing damaged centrifuges with more advanced models.

The foreign minister said that despite the provocations, Iran had entered talks with the US in good faith, holding five rounds and preparing a counterproposal aimed at bridging gaps for a potential agreement.

However, he reiterated that Israel remains opposed to any nuclear accord and is actively working to derail diplomacy.

Araghchi said that Iran has formally requested the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to convene an extraordinary session to address the latest Israeli attack on Natanz, describing it as a “red line” in international law that Israel has now crossed.’

You may watch Abbas Araghchi here—

Sunday and Sunday evening into Sunday night in Tel Aviv and Tehran, missiles fiery trails arced across skies and exploded into buildings. Iranian Military urged Israelis to stay away from “sensitive sites” and Israel’s Prime Minister imagined that Iranians would evacuate Tehran.

We may see that far more of War’s ravages than Iranian and Israeli civilians could have imagined are now ripping through their days and nights.

