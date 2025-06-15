CONDEMNATIONS

ECONOMIC REALITIES, ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES

THE ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES’ WAR ON NEIGHBORING NATIONS AND IRANIAN AND HOUTHI RETALIATIONS END

June 15, 2025

The nine Nations of the expanded BRICS alliance apart from Iran unanimously condemned this past Friday morning the Israel Defense Forces’ overnight surprise-attacks of Iranian Military Bases, uranium-enrichment sites, and residences, including apartment buildings. The middle-of-the-nights attacks mostly killed civilians in Iran. Below are responses from the nine Nations in BRICS’ primary group apart from

ECONOMIC REALITIES, ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES

Israel’s Gross Domestic Product was in 2024 $477 Billion. As such, it’s relatively tiny, comparing with 17th-ranked Turkey’s 1.46 Trillion in 2023, and near Bangladesh and Uzbekistan in its amount. Israel depends acutely on Imports and Exports and its current Trade-Deficit of $91 Billion in Imports and $61 Billion in Exports is a severe and unsustainable strain.

For further comparison, here are the top 20 Nations in GDP within the Asia-Pacific region, as figured bythe International Monetary Fund.

Below, courtesy the United Nations’ Comtrade Database of May 21, 2025, please see the top 15 Nations in terms of purchasing products from Israel. You’ll note that the Israel sold a total of 61.7 Billion of goods ‘around the world in 2024.’

Below, please see the top 15 Nations in terms of selling goods to Israel. You’ll see that the Israel sold a total of 91.7 Billion of goods ‘from around the world in 2024.’ You may register particularly that China is the Nation selling by far the most to Israel, with over $19 Billion, while Turkey and Russia, 5th and 6th in the Chart, account for over $5 Billion together.

You may remember that the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong SAR and Brazil are among the top 15 Nations buying from Israel, too.

THE ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES’ WAR ON NEIGHBORING NATIONS AND IRANIAN AND HOUTHI RETALIATIONS END

These Governments and the sellers Russia and Turkey recognize that their Purchases from Israel and their Sales of Goods to Israel are crucial to Israel’s Deficit-Heavy, relatively tiny and precarious economy.

They recognize the economic powers that they hold. And they act. They move to follow their condemnation of the IDF’s ‘unprovoked and unacceptable’ attacks on Iranian military, research, and civilian targets, their charges of ‘Violation of Iran’s Sovereignty’, and of ‘Derailing diplomacy’, with measures that deal sharp and immediate consequences to Israel’s economy.

These several Nations—and perhaps India, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, Vietnam, South Korea, … too—announce their Withdrawal from Bilateral Trade, much like Turkey in May 2024. Corporations based within these Nations—and based in more Nations—cancel their Contracts. All of Actions, however, are contingent on how the Israel Defense Forces behave. If attacks on Iranian targets—and on Palestinian targets, too—by the IDF stop, then Trade resumes and Exports and Imports again flow. If not, well, then, as Donald Trump might say, “No deal”, and Israelis and Iranians with no responsibility for these attacks will continue to suffer.

The IDF War on Iran and neighboring Nations and Iranian and Houthi retaliations end within two weeks of this June.