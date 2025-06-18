June 18, 2025

One week ago, on Thursday morning, June 12, the Likud Party and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now heading a Coalition that governs Israel through its majority in Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, was said to ‘survive’ a Vote that might have compelled Netanyahu to dissolve his Cabinet. Associated Press reports.

‘JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government survived an attempt to dissolve Israel’s parliament early Thursday morning, with most of his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners joining him in voting against a bill that would have forced them to register for military service while the country is at war.

The vote was the most serious challenge to Netanyahu’s government since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which was the biggest security failure in Israel’s history and triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. The bill’s failure means that no other piece of legislation to dissolve parliament, called the Knesset, can be submitted for at least six months, shoring up Netanyahu’s embattled coalition.’

The procedure of six days ago, you may note, precludes any ’other piece of legislation to dissolve Parliament […] for at least six months, shoring up Netanyahu’s embattled coalition.’

The next night, Israel Defense Forces launched their sneak-attack on Iran between 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., killing 78 without warning.

A ‘Senior official’ within Israel’s Government said that ‘a coordinated US-Israel deception’ had aimed to relax Iran self-defense before the attack.

Iranian Military has since then launched 11 waves of retaliatory strikes into Israel.

Their missiles have day by day and night after night more penetrated Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’. They’re hit with precision. They taken out 60% of Israel’s fuel-supply. They’ve struck the IDF and Mossad headquarters. Residents of Tel Aviv are camping in subway-stations for their families’ protection and clashing over shortages of food.

Worldwide, Comments support Iran’s tit-for-tat responses.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi repeats that Iran’s strikes will cease when the IDF strikes in Iran cease. ‘Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Iran is ready to halt its attacks on Israel if Tel Aviv ends its assault on Tehran.

Speaking to foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that the war was “imposed” on Tehran and that Iran was left with no choice but to respond.

“Our defense is fully legitimate and will be carried out with strength, solely in response to aggression,” he said.

“If the attacks cease, Iran’s retaliatory actions will also end.”

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/iran-says-ready-to-end-attacks-if-israel-stops-assault/3599115

Today, June 18, missile exchanges followed back-to-back.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that the IDF is running short of its Arrow interceptors and has, in fact, fewer Interceptors than Iran has missiles.

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/israel-is-running-low-on-defensive-interceptors-official-says-fd64163d?gaa_at=eafs&gaa_n=ASWzDAhtuo8XaEdYMFtdmYisMGBijt_6HPp3i5G5D0Ti6H1nshEyg9I9S_pRzlDOWcw%3D&gaa_ts=685331a4&gaa_sig=hNEqTMG3afFPKKz4LijIPtJM-YRxo5JLW8yq7JPUEUlJo02XxEOZC5X44p60oUB4ZyXkgIFD7aepFUj_affn-A%3D%3D

Also, the past two days and nights have seen faster and more powerful missiles hit inside Israel. Iran’s Seejji solid-fuel Seejji missiles followed its Fattah-1 Hypersonic weapon.

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters this afternoon. His answers appeared delusional. He referred to the IDF sneak-attack of this past Friday morning.

He stated that Iran was helpless against the IDF.

Trump has deployed 30 U.S. Air Force Fuel-Tanker over Iran’s territory and a battleship that’s to be de-commissioned in 11 months. He also planted today in the public’s minds the meme that ‘terrorism’ might figure ahead in this War that he and Netanyahu are growing for their masters.