'Rothschild Crime Family Finalé'
Poem this morning as the reeling unfolds.
June 18, 2025
Rothschild Crime Families Finalé
May we watch with glee
End of the Rothschild Crime Families!
210 years
At least they’ve had a Run of our Earth,
Financiers’ Empire
Whose orchestrators
From Waterloo onward
Never fought, but only profited
From Wars that they made happen.
May we see them flee
The Justice they so-richly deserve!
States and Puppets fall
Again from Greed, Hubris, Cowardice,
False-Flags, Sneak-Attacks
Exposed; Citizens
Awakened to empower OURSELVES
In beautiful worlds we can control.
June 18, 8:50 a.m.
in New Orleans
