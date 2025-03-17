We pick up on Fascism through Banksters’ Private Central Banks, regarding more than 200 years of history in Europe and the United, on page 195 of the The World Is Turning [ …] ., reprinting To Prevent the Next “ ‘9'11’ “ […] with the addition of commentators Auld Krow and Sid the Elephant. Thanks VERY MUCH for responses over the past four days!

We begin with Quotes from Several

‘BANKERS. WARS, SECRET SOCIETIES,

THE 'NEW WORLD ORDER'. AND ... WE MASSES’

'I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies....The issuing power (of money) should be taken from the banks, and restored to the people to whom it belongs.' Thomas Jefferson

'People who will not turn a shovel full of dirt on the project, nor contribute a pound of material, will collect more money from the United States than will the people who supply all the material and do all the work. This is the terrible thing about interest.

If our nation can issue a dollar bond, it is capable of issuing a dollar bill.... The difference between the bond and the bill is that the bond lets the money broker collect twice the amount of the bond and an additional 20%.... It is absurd to say our country can issue bonds and cannot issue currency. Both are promises to pay but one fattens the usurer and the other helps the people....

It is a terrible situation when the Government, to insure the National wealth, must go in debt and submit to ruinous interest charges at the hands of men who control the fictitious value of gold. Interest is the invention of Satan.'

Thomas Edison, writing on a public-works project that would be funded by Government bonds issued by private Banks.

'The function of money is not to make money but to move goods.' Henry Ford

'Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world.' Albert Einstein

'We are completely dependent on the commercial banks. Someone has to borrow every dollar we have in circulation, cash or credit. If the banks create ample synthetic money, we are prosperous; if not, we starve.... When one gets a complete grasp upon the picture, the tragic absurdity of our hopeless position is almost incredible--but there it is. It (the banking problem) is the most important subject intelligent persons can investigate and reflect upon. It is so important that our present civilization may collapse unless it is widely understood and the defects remedied very soon.' Robert Hemphill, former Credit Manager for one of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks of the United States' privately owned Federal Reserve System

'Here please note that the money supply of every country in the world today is dependent on banks and financial institutions taking ownership, essentially, of an ever-growing proportion of the housing stock—as well as holding I.O.Us in different forms against an ever- increasing proportion of the revenue of industry and commerce and government tax revenues.' Boudwejerin Wegerif, 'U. S. Debt Pyramid Scam', March 2000

'None of our problems will disappear until we correct the creation, supply, and circulation of money.' http://americaondebt.com/earthplusfive.html

'Henceforth be masterless.' Walt Whitman

More than 200 Years of Conspiracies by Financiers, Nobility, and Politicians to Gain Profits and Power from Wars, Revolutions and Assassinations

The main education I've received since finishing ‘ ‘9/11/’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State in 2002 concerns banking and bankers' creation and manipulation of the most murderous pretexts, deprivations and conflicts that have ravaged humanity from the mid-18th century to " '9/11' " and beyond.

Among the prime objectives of these private bankers has been control of nations' money-supply and currencies. While waging vicious wars of economic conquest throughout the world, these financiers have kept themselves even more removed from physical danger than the politicians who have advanced their interests.

Let me here try to give an overview of this deeply layered history.

Financiers' conspiracies in the West over the past two and one-half centuries may be traced through the growing wealth and power of one family, the Rothschilds, and this family's accumulated and often inbred allies, criminals equal to them, whether nominal Jews, Protestants, Catholics, Moslems, or other.

Mayer Amschel Bauer was the founding father of the Rothschild family's supranational empire. Born in 1743, the money-lender Bauer became a close associate of the Elector of Hesse, William IX. Bauer/Rothschild profited by lending of the Elector's fees for supplying Hessian troops to King George III of England during the American Revolutionary War. He changed the family's surname to Rothschild (meaning 'Red Shield', their subsequent insignia) to accord with the sign he'd put up for his business: an eagle on a red shield with a golden arrow extending from each of the bird of prey's five talons.

In the late 18th century Mayer Amschel sent one son each out to begin banking business in five European capitals: London, Paris, Frankfort, Vienna and Venice. Nathan in London and James in Paris especially flourished, Nathan most due to Napoleon's last war and James most due to the induced 1819 Panic across France.

The brothers' profits let them gain shared control of the Bank of England and Bank of France and the issuance of these nations' and Austria's currencies. In a partnership that would be often repeated over the next 180 years, they shared controlling interests in these Banks with families of so-called nobility--Tudors, Bourbons, Hapsburgs, et cetera, families who were themselves much inbred.

During the same late 18th century to middle 19th century span, Rothschilds reached into the riches of 'America'.

Associates of theirs and of Illuminati theoretician Adam Weishaupt (Alexander Hamiliton one) figured in the institution of the United States' first two Banks that issued national currency under private ownership.

Later agents of the Rothschild family's (Nathaniel Biddle, August Belmont or Schoenberg, George Peabody, and Junius S. Morgan) worked to frustrate Andrew Jackson's check to any further charter for such a privately owned 'National' Bank. Denials of credit and funds to U. S. farmers and other businessmen by European bankers prompted the United States' ruinous Panics of 1837 and 1857.

Bankers' manipulations were one cause of the U. S. Civil War. Their lowering of the price of cotton pressured economies of both the South and North to desperation in the late 1850s. In 1859, too, Salomon de Rothschild, he the son of James' inheritor in Paris, Lionel, and he the great-grandson of Mayer Amschel, toured the U. S. and defended slavery, writing that he 'would be as much a "staunch slavery man" as the oldest plantation owner in the South.' (27)

Once the Civil War began, Rothschild agent Judah Benjamin (who'd met with Salomon in New Orleans just before the war) served as a chief advisor to Confederate President Jefferson Davis while August Belmont (formerly Schoenberg) was the same to Abraham Lincoln. (28)

Another Rothschild front-man in London and New York, George Peabody, he the slave-trading founder of an iron-dealing company that became headed by this and that J. P. Morgan over the next century, supplied both Northern and Southern Armies with guns.

Peabody's and Junius S. Morgan's Company also enriched itself by wartime speculations.

'No individuals contributed so much to flooding our money markets and weakening financial confidence in our nationality than George Peabody & Company, and none made more money in the operation', the Springfield Republic of Illinois wrote in 1866. (29)

In 1866, too, the New York Times observed: 'The Bank of England with its subsidiary banks in America (under the domination of J. P. Morgan), the Bank of France, and the Reichsbank of Germany, composed an interlocking and cooperative banking system, the main objective of which was the exploitation of the people.' (30)

Then was as now, you may see, is in regard to international Banks' control for 'exploitation of the people.'

In 1863 the Northern States instituted another private Bank to issue U.S. currency, the National Bank. The letter that's quoted at the start of To Prevent ... , from Rothschild Brothers of London to their investment-banking associates Iklheimer, Morton and Vandergould on New York's Wall Street, is reprinted in full below. The letter, quoted in J.R. Elson's book Lightning over the Treasury Building, slyly uses 'A Mr. John Sherman of Ohio' (a Congressman and later author of the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890), as the mouthpiece for perceived advantages from this National Bank whose origins actually owed to the British Bankers Association.

Always use someone else to speak for your interests as well as to fight wars for your benefit, might be said to be exploitative bankers' maxim.

'Dear Sirs: A Mr. John Sherman has written us from a town in Ohio, U.S.A., as to the profits that may be made in the National Banking business under a recent act of your Congress (National Bank Act of 1863), a copy of which act accompanied his letter. Apparently this act has been drawn upon the plan formulated here last summer by the British Bankers Association and by that Association recommended to our American friends as one that if enacted into law, would prove highly profitable to the banking fraternity throughout the world.

"Mr. Sherman declares that there has never before been such an opportunity for capitalists to accumulate money, as that presented by this act and that the old plan, of State Banks is so unpopular, that the new scheme will, by contrast, be most favorably regarded, notwithstanding the fact that it gives the National Banks an almost absolute control of the National finance. 'The few who can understand the system,' he says 'will

either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favors, that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantages that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical (adverse) to their interests.' Please advise us fully as to this matter and also state whether or not you will be of assistance to us, if we conclude to establish a National Bank in the City of New York...Awaiting your reply, we are

Your respectful servants. Rothschild Brothers.

London, June 25, 1863' (31)

At this same time in 1863 English and French warships blockaded Northern harbors in support of the Confederacy.

When confronted with the National Bank Act and private bankers' demands for 28% interest on lending to the Northern States, President Abraham Lincoln remarked: 'I have two great enemies, the Southern Army in front of me and the financial institutions in the rear. Of the two, the one in my rear is my greatest foe.' (32)

Lincoln resisted bankers' control by his issuance of $450 million in U. S. Constitutional Notes, currency printed by the U. S. Government itself, free of interest-bearing charges and known by the public as "greenbacks."

Lincoln's interest-free "greenbacks" moved the London Times to worry: 'If this mischievous financial policy, which has its origin in the North American Republic, shall become endurated down to a fixture, then that Government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off its debts and be without debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous without precedent in the history of the world... That government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.' (33)

The U. S. Civil War killed 365,00 of the North, 258,000 of the South, the great majority of them soldiers, very few of them bankers before this War.

The printing of "greenbacks" was destroyed soon after Lincoln's assassination. this President killed by a secret-society conspiracy (the Knights of the Golden Circle, a Masonic offshoot), a conspiracy for which four participants other than John Wilkes Booth were convicted and hung. (34)

International Banks had to wait 48 more years before they could realize another entity (the Federal Reserve System) that issued U. S. Dollars under private ownership.

During the intervening span (1863--1913) Rothschilds and their Warburg in-laws used new and plentifully funded agents and/or debtors (Jacob Schiff, John D. Rockefeller, William Harriman, the Dillon ((formely Lapowski)) family) and Corporations (the Kuhn, Loeb investment-bank of New York City; Standard Oil: U. S. Steel; the Northern Pacific and Southern Pacific Railroads) to control and fleece emergent U. S. industries and territories.

They also profited from thefts that went with Reconstruction.

They also promoted Jim Crow laws, the Ku Klux Klan and racist ‘Eugenics.’

They also induced the Panics of 1873, 1893-94 and 1907 both to profit themselves and to compel re-institution of a central, 'money- lending bank for the United States that they and their allies and agents would own.

'Because of his links with the Peabody firm, Morgan [John P. Morgan, son of Junius] had intimate and highly useful connections with the London financial world, and during the 1870s he was thereby able to provide the rapidly growing industrial corporations of the United States with much-needed capital from British bankers', The New Encyclopedia Britannica relates in Jim Marrs' excellent Rule by Secrecy. And by the middle 1890s: 'Through a system of interlocking memberships on the boards of companies he had reorganized or influenced, Morgan and his banking house achieved a top-heavy control over some of the nation's leading corporations and financial institutions.' (35).

Again, then was as now.

A memo circulated among the American Bankers Association in 1891 is clear-cut as to one plot's traps and aims. "On Sept. 1st, 1894, we will not renew our loans under any consideration', this memo says. 'On Sept. 1st we will demand our money. We will foreclose and become mortgagees in possession. We can take two-thirds of the farms west of the Mississippi, and thousands of them east of the Mississippi as well, at our own price...Then the famers will become tenants as in England...' (36)

The most famous J. P. Morgan was known as " 'the Corsair' ", one who concentrated wealth and power within his U. S. conquests, one who 'knew how to make governments as well as small capitalists and armies of rebellious laborers bend to his will' (Matthew Josepehson, The Robber Barons, 1934). He made competing firms merge into single Corporations (General Electric, U. S. Steel, International Harvester).

And yet the gold this " 'Corsair' " lent to the U. S. Government in 1893 came from Rothschilds of Europe (37) and at his death in 1913 only 19% of his estate of $68 million was found to be owned by his family. (38)

In December of 1913 Senator Nelson Aldrich of Rhode Island, son-in-law of John D. Rockefeller, John D. Rockefeller another Rothschild debtor via the National City Bank of Cleveland (39), sponsored the Bill that created the Federal Reserve System. Henceforth the Federal Reserve Bank of New York--owned principally by Banks controlled by the Rothschild-funded Rockefeller and Morgan families and their partners--determined the money-supply and set the interest-rates for the United States. (40) Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, father of the aviator, declared: 'The Federal Reserve Act establishes the most giantic trust on earth ... The worst legisilative crime of the ages is perpetrated by this banking and currency bill,' (41)

How is the Federal Reserve System unjust and dangerous for U. S. society? Why is it an insane burden for We Masses to bear?

Through its lead Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the "Fed" may print more than $20 million in U. S. currency at cost to itself of little more than $20. Further, through a marvelous invention that's termed 'fractional reserve banking', the Fed's network of private Banks may then value this nice profit of $20- million-from- $20 at seven and one-half times $20 million, or $150 million, in capital for loans.

Those who borrow from this sheer fabrication of capital-- borrowers such as home-buyers, shop-keepers, and the U. S., British, French, German, et cetera Governments--are then charged usurious interest-rates by private Banks.

In 1997 the 19.752.655 total shares of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York were owned 32.35% by the Rockefeller-controlled Chase Bank and 20.51% by the Morgan-controlled Citibank, according to Eric Samuelson's article 'Central Banking and the Private Control of Money' (42)

How much has the United States' debt grown since "the Fed" began to be the nations' lender?

Sheldon Emry's very useful book 'Billions for Bankers--Debts for the People' offers a summary. In 1910 the U. S. Federal debt was $1 billion, or $12.40 per citizen. In 1920, following involvement in a World War that financiers orchestrated, the nation's debt was $24 billion, or $228 per person, 'By 1960', Emry writes, 'the U. S. Federal debt was $284 billion, or $1,575 per citizen, and state and local debts were mushrooming.' (43)

Now, early in our year 2005, the U. S. Federal debt is $7.5 trillion, individual consumers' debt is about $10 trillion, and the total debt mounted on this nation is the barely imaginable sum of $37 trillion, four times the U. S.'s annual gross domestic product. (44)

Jim Hoffman's and my Waking Up ... supposes that such debt is setting up the U. S. public for 'Big Falls'--for a 'Crash' and 'Depression' that will exceed 1929's. The resulting ruin would let bankers again buy property for pennies on the (greatly devalued) U. S. dollar and consolidate material wealth as never before.

Based on many precedents, such a financiers-manufactured disaster will likely be accompanied by another " 'Attack on America' " to deceive the public from the economy-based disaster's real causes. And the deceiving act of terror will likely be blamed on the next target in our criminal Corporate Government's " 'War on Terror' "; Iran appears to be a prime target now.’

.