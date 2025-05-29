May 29, 2025

Thanks VERY MUCH for the many Downloads of the “About Reinaldo […]” recording with guitarist DHYANI DHARMA MAS in tribute to REINALDO ARANAS.

(You may be glad to know that the GREEN OASIS COMMUNITY GARDEN that Reinaldo and his partner NORMAN VALEE built with children and other neighbors on New York City’s Lower East Side in the 1980s REMAINS a thriving center. )

Gazebo pretty as it ever was!

Much thanks, too, for the many Downloads of the spoken “I Wanna Be A Home-Grown”, and ‘Moving through Here’, and ‘Women Are About to Explode’, and “Blue-Eyed Boy.” The communication feels great.

Today, before returning to two more of musicians’ soaring responses to ‘About Reinaldo […]’, I want to share news about Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons and our Album/Stage-Show LOUISIANA STORIES. It looks like we’ll at last be hitting the road and landing on Stages of Fairs, Festivals and Theaters.

You may know that I LOVE this Band and all its players’ capacities!

Here are some clips from Tracks and Pieces that will be featured in Concerts and the Stage-Show.

(THANKS again to Substack for enabling what seems to me A LOT of free Multi-Media capabilities, itself!)

“Go ahead and make a little music”

1× 0:00 -0:57

“Our Trains Start A-Coming”

1× 0:00 -1:09

“Fade Up to FREEDOM”

1× 0:00 -1:27

Sound like FUN? Like Fun and Deep Magic? Like Poetry and Music for Musing and Dancing?