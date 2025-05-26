May 26, 2025 (Memorial Day in the United States)

Between 1974 and 1980 I worked as a logger in Northwest Washington and Southeast Alaska and as a roughneck in the current Trumplandia, offshore of Louisiana.

I met several, close to one dozen, in Camps of the Woods and on Rigs of the Oil-Field who’d served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Every one of them carried demons from what they’d undergone in that War. Steve, a Yarder-Engineer for Scott Paper in the Lester Camp and hamlet in Stampede Pass, Washington, wore a Tuxedo to work in his Cab on his birthday. That evening he cupped a live Robin in one gloved hand and bit off its heads, Blood ran onto both gloves and he finished his bite with a crazed, nodding smile. On the rig working for Diamond M Drilling in the Gulf a boar-ride from Grand Isle, Jack, the rufous-haired Derrick Hand, told us during down-time how he’d "just love to drive an A. P. C. through downtown Opelousas one Saturday night with its turret-gun blazing.” This Jack (not Jack Groves our Driller) said: “I wouldn’t necessarily cut anyone down, but I’d let ‘em see what that Goddamn War was like.” Working out of Ketchikan Pulp’s Camp in Thorne Bay, Alaska, Prince of Wales Island, “the largest logging-camp in the world”, Mike and Joe, rigging-slinger and choker-setter respectively with me on the Crew for which Buster Worley “tended hook”, began to jump up and down on logs, saliva flecking their mouths, as they remembered how crazy a fire-fight that fired up in the night was.

In the middle 1980s I watched one Vet with his 6-inch-blade knife strapped to his right hip stride back and forth through San Francisco’s Tenderloin, head cocked up as if he was ready for a fight.

“The Blue-Eyed Boy” song came out on an LP Album of mine that Patrick Andrade put out on his Canadian Maya Music Group label in 1989. I have only the LP of that Album available here now in New Orleans, but I wanted to pass along the Song as a tribute to Soldiers’ sacrifice and suffering and a reminder once more that those who have to fight are the ones hurt—hurt forever—by a War.

The band is Joie Mastrokalos on Electric Guitar and Dave Chavez on Electric Bass, both of Verbal Abuse, and James Schaefer on Drums-Set, and Henri Flood on Congas, and Henry Kaiser on overdubbed Electric Guitar.

Pictured on the Album’s insert for Against The City / We Can Have Everything, Side A: Joie Mastrokalos, co-composer of many of the LP’s Tracks, in his home-studio on Guerrero Street in San Francisco’s Mission District; James Schaefer on Drums-Set; John Baker on Keyboards; and the Tenderloin Cares (TLC) singers Emmanuel France, Leon Smith and Raymond Wynn with me next to a boom-box, December 1988.