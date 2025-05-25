Stands the Human Being

Brand-new, for Today
Don Paul
May 25, 2025
May 25, 2025

Responding to Donald Trump’s threat of last month.

 			   “I Wanna Be A HomeGrown”

A)
I wanna be a HomeGrown
I wanna stand like Lincoln
I wanna fight like John Brown
I wanna act like Malcolm,
Martin Luther King Jr., and Fred Hampton
I wanna be a HomeGrown
For America, the Americas, and everyone


B) Chant that may accompany the A) Part
Community, not Tyranny
Community, not Tyranny
Community, not Tyranny


A) 
We want to keep our good jobs
We want to own our good homes
We want to choose our own food
We want our kids to read the books thatthey choose


I don’t want to own a Robot
I don’t want to be a Robot

I don’t want my Town to be a Prison
For Operation Stargate
Or for Operation Golden Dome
Or for SpaceX, Starlink, Neuralink,  
Ex-Twitter X or Tesla’s Optimus Gen 3 or 10
Models meant to make us cogs in a Combine or Complex
Known as Bodies within the Internet of Things
Or a Prison for Open AI
Or Palantir’s weaponry for Apartheid
Or any other Big Tech, FinTech Fantasy
That enriches Billionaires and Big Banks
To take us further into a wireless “Hunger Games”
I don’t want to be a Serf or a Corpse
Under Trump Family Enterprises
I don’t want to be a Robot, a Peon, or a Fascist
I want to be an American for everyone

C) Chant that may accompany the A) Part
Do you see
Do you see
Do you see
Do you see
People everywhere can be rich and free
People everywhere can be rich and free
People everywhere have the tools and land
For all of us to be rich and be free

B) Chant that may accompany the A) Part
Community, not Tyranny
Community, not Tyranny
Community, not Tyranny


A)
We wanna be the HomeGrowns
We wanna be the AllStars
We know our kids were each one born to all be Stars
We know our friends and neighbors are all great
We don’t wanna close like Walmarts
We don’t wanna leave like John Deere
We don’t want our kids’ friends to be Robots
We don’t want to be sold more of Devils’ Cartoons

B) Chant that may accompany the A) Part
Community, not Tyranny
Community, not Tyranny
Community, not Tyranny

D)
Right here, right now
Days of defiance, days of advances
Right here, right now
We’re all God’s and Gods’ choice
Right here, right now
Every day, we take control
Right here, right now
This most glorious Earth is ours
To honor, to work, and enjoy!
Every day, make It our world!
Welcome to our world!
Welcome to our world!


Don Paul
May 23 and 25, 2025

The photo of Woody with his guitar is from a piece by Fernando Navarro in El Pais of Spain.

