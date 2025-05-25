May 25, 2025
Responding to Donald Trump’s threat of last month.
“I Wanna Be A HomeGrown” A) I wanna be a HomeGrown I wanna stand like Lincoln I wanna fight like John Brown I wanna act like Malcolm, Martin Luther King Jr., and Fred Hampton I wanna be a HomeGrown For America, the Americas, and everyone B) Chant that may accompany the A) Part Community, not Tyranny Community, not Tyranny Community, not Tyranny A) We want to keep our good jobs We want to own our good homes We want to choose our own food We want our kids to read the books thatthey choose I don’t want to own a Robot I don’t want to be a Robot I don’t want my Town to be a Prison For Operation Stargate Or for Operation Golden Dome Or for SpaceX, Starlink, Neuralink, Ex-Twitter X or Tesla’s Optimus Gen 3 or 10 Models meant to make us cogs in a Combine or Complex Known as Bodies within the Internet of Things Or a Prison for Open AI Or Palantir’s weaponry for Apartheid Or any other Big Tech, FinTech Fantasy That enriches Billionaires and Big Banks To take us further into a wireless “Hunger Games” I don’t want to be a Serf or a Corpse Under Trump Family Enterprises I don’t want to be a Robot, a Peon, or a Fascist I want to be an American for everyone C) Chant that may accompany the A) Part Do you see Do you see Do you see Do you see People everywhere can be rich and free People everywhere can be rich and free People everywhere have the tools and land For all of us to be rich and be free B) Chant that may accompany the A) Part Community, not Tyranny Community, not Tyranny Community, not Tyranny A) We wanna be the HomeGrowns We wanna be the AllStars We know our kids were each one born to all be Stars We know our friends and neighbors are all great We don’t wanna close like Walmarts We don’t wanna leave like John Deere We don’t want our kids’ friends to be Robots We don’t want to be sold more of Devils’ Cartoons B) Chant that may accompany the A) Part Community, not Tyranny Community, not Tyranny Community, not Tyranny D) Right here, right now Days of defiance, days of advances Right here, right now We’re all God’s and Gods’ choice Right here, right now Every day, we take control Right here, right now This most glorious Earth is ours To honor, to work, and enjoy! Every day, make It our world! Welcome to our world! Welcome to our world! Don Paul May 23 and 25, 2025
The photo of Woody with his guitar is from a piece by Fernando Navarro in El Pais of Spain.
Share this post