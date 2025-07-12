July 12, 2025

Attention drawn by Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” (known in this Substack as the Big, Belittling Bill” for its deprivations to We, the People’s material and spiritual wealth) may help us to see how we’ve robbed by successive Republican and Democrat Presidential Administrations over the past 50 years.

We may watch the United States’ National Debt grow. We can States’ Interest Payments rising in tandem.

We may quantify the annual Federal increases from year to year, 2008 and its onset of the Great Recession and the the 21st-century’s first Big Bailout of Suprenational Banks by National Governments. The middle amount within the Boxes below is the TOTAL in Billions of Dollars for our National Debt. That is, $10,025 equals a little more than $10 Trillion. Boom-duh-dee-Boom during the Bush II to Obama Ad 2.0 span of five years—and we see a more-than-50% Raising of the Debt that Individual Income Taxes and Payroll Taxes more than 80% pay in the USA—a Rise from $10,025 to $16,066 Billion, or a Beast’s whisker over $16 Trillion come 2012.

Obama Ad 2.0 takes “our” National Debt up about $3.5 TRILLION more—to 2016’s $19,573 Billion, or $19.6 TRILLION rounded-off.

With Donald Trump as U.S. President—with Trump Ad 1.0 in play—we see a raising of our Debt—and it really is our Debt to pay, while those Institutional Investors (such as the agglomerative Asset Management Firms BlackRock and Vanguard and their holdings in Citi and Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase et cetera and that lead lender within the United States’ Private Central Bank, Federal Reserve System, that most Central Lender the Federal Reserve Bank of New York AND its leading Shares-Holders Citi and J.P. Morgan Chase et cetera ((Yes, Yes, Yes, it’s a Complicated Set of Partnerships and Privileged Dealers, spinning Funds into each other’s Accounts with no oversight, here in “our” USA) … we see, as I was saying, Trump Ad 1.0 raise the United States’ National Debt by about $7.4 TRILLION in four years, to $26,945 Billion, or near $27 TRILLION.

Thus, you may register how much Trump cares about burdens working-people bear.

The Biden Ad 1.0 kept on stepping through its four COVID-fattened years, with a Total-Increase of Interest-Bearing Debt to $36 TRILLION, rounded off, this year.

Interest-Payments on this National Debt now exceed $1.1 TRILLION (let me use CAPS for emphasis again) PER YEAR. Add States’ Interest, and the TOTAL annual Interest Payment to unknown Money-Lenders approaches within another Beast’s whisker to $1.4 TRILLION.

The $1.1 TRILLION+ Interest Payment Federal Debt now is more than the Amounts for Defense and Medicare in the U.S. Budget.

In May of 2024, the Biden Ad’s last year, the Juggernaut of Interest loomed like a Slayer with Scythe. More for the Money-Lenders than for Education, Tranportation, and Veterans combined.

Who and What PAY for Interest on “our” Debt? Yes, more than 80% comes our Earnings and Taxes!

What and Who PROFIT from the Payments of Interest that mount over $1 TRILLION into their pockets and Tax-Free Havens?

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation breaks down the Interest-earners thus.

At the end of December 2024, the nation’s gross debt totaled $36 trillion. Of that amount, $29 trillion, or 80 percent, was debt held by the public — representing cash borrowed from domestic and foreign investors. The remaining $7 trillion (20 percent) was intragovernmental debt, which simply records transactions between one part of the federal government and another.

Economists generally view debt held by the public (DHBP) as the most meaningful measure of debt, because it reflects the amount that the Treasury has borrowed from outside lenders through financial markets to support government activities. At high levels, DHBP can crowd out private investments in the economy, make it more difficult to respond to economic crises, and increase volatility within the economy.

As of the end of December 2024, DHBP was $28.7 trillion, or approaching 97 percent of GDP. That borrowing came from both domestic and foreign creditors, with the former holding more than two-thirds of it.’

The PGP Foundation then provides Bar-Lines regarding percentages.

Given what we know about the IMMENSITY of Shares held across the U. S. economy by those Twin Peaks of Asset Managment Firms, BlackRock and Vanguard, we may safely suppose that large portions of the Interest-earnings from U.S. Debt accrue to this Pair and the Banks and Mutual Funds that their Shares control.

Google’s A.I. that both dominating AFMs are good bets to be thus profiting.

BlackRock

Vanguard

Who owns the Federal Reserve Bank of New York? Oh, yes, that Bank is most definitely a Profits-making entity within the Private Central Bank that was named the Federal Reserve System in 1913. My 2005 book To Prevent the Next ‘ ‘9/11’ '“ referred to Eric Samuelson in Nexus 1998/1999: ‘In 1997 the 19.752.655 total shares of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York were owned 32.35% by the Rockefeller-controlled ChaseBank and 20.51% by the Morgan-controlled Citibank, according toEric Samuelson's article 'Central Banking and the Private Control of Money'.

So reads page 202 from the PDF available here.

About 20 years later, the Institutional Investor found that the same two Banks then held about 75% of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, though their order of first and second was reversed.

‘The big reveal for year-end 2018: Citibank, the No. 1 institution on the roster, held 87.9 million New York Federal Reserve Bank shares – or 42.8 percent of the total.

The No. 2 holder stockholder was JPMorgan Chase Bank, with 60.6 million shares, equal to 29.5 percent of the total. In other words, the two banks together control nearly three-quarters of the regional bank’s capital shares.’

Vanguard and BlackRock, you may already know, dominate Shares held of both Citibank and, shall we say for short, Chase.

DEBT for the U.S. Public is forecast of further multiply over the 10 years that the “Big, Beautiful Bill” is projected to span. A very great deal, the Debt put on us is expected balloon … to more than $3 TRILLION in the single year of 2035.

Google’s A.I. again is confirmational.

The Committee for a Responsible Government breaks down the Deficit-Makers and the Deficit-Losers in its Chart of June 4, 2025. The eventual “Big, Beautiful Bill” of July 3, signed by Donald Trump one week ago on July 4, is even more destructive of societal well-being in its apportioning of Burdens and Cuts.

Do you see more of the Game now? Are you feeling angrier? Do you wish more to REBEL now?

Remember Who and What fund our Federal Budget. ‘Personal income tax’ $2.4 TRILLION and ‘Payroll taxes’ $1.4 TRILLION. In short, Workers and Businesses unable or unwilling to seek off-shore Tax-Shelters such as universally enjoyed by BIg Tech, Big Media, Big Finances.

RECALL ‘WHO OWNS’ THE U.S. NATIONAL DEBT—and WHAT AND WHO RECEIVE BIGGEST SHARES of the $1 TRILLION-AND-MOUNTING in ANNUAL INTEREST. See what even the Peter G. Peterson Foundation tells us. This Foundation was begat by the person, P. G. P., who was simulataneously Chair of the Council on Foreign Relations, Chair of the Blackstone Group, and President of the Federal Rserve Bank of New York … on September 11, 2001.

The private FRS holds a relatively small Part of the Great Debt that plagues us. ‘Mutual Funds’—their Shares controlled, we may be sure, by BlackRock, Vanguard, and lesser Asset Management Firms that expanded into dominance with ‘the Great Recession’—have a comparably small though significant Part. The largest Part is held by ‘Other Domestic—-a Part about 50% greater than the FRS. Another amorphous enormity—’30+ Other Countries’—each and all no doubt with economies governed by Private Central Banks subordinate to the Rothschild Crime Families’ bidding—holds a Part almost equal to ‘Other Domestic.’

Why don’t WE, the People, know EXACTLY who and what of ‘domestic holders’ and non-U.S. nationals, are the money-lenders … now set to PROFIT more and more from the Debt that has cost each of these nominal money-lenders EXACTLY NOTHING in goods produced or labor expended its creation?

Do you feel like Thomas Edison, as quoted in that To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ book of 2005. ’People who will not turn a shovel full of earth on the project, not contribute a pound of material, will collect more money from the United States than will the people who supply all the material and do all the owrk. This is the terrible thing about interest.’

You may wonder like Albert Einstein—”Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world.’

You may judge like Henry Ford—’The function of money is not to make money but to move goods.’

You may your mind and heart offended by financiers’ tricks and thievery like Robert Hemphill, once Credit Manager for one of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks.

‘We are completely dependent on the commercial banks. Someone has to borrow every dollar we have in circulation, cash or credit. If the banks create ample synthetic money, we are prosperous; if noty, we starve…. It (the banking problem) is the most important subject intelligent persons can investiage and reflect upon. It is so important that our present civilization may collapse unless it is widely understood and the defects remedied very soon.’

You may have a perception of the Banks’ banes that afflict us AND a remedy like Thomas Jefferson’s to John Taylor in 1816. ‘And I sincerely believe, with you, that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies; and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale.’

WE don’t have to take it! You see that 80% of ‘Federal Government Revenue Sources’ comes from Taxes WE pay. You see where those Taxes go. You see that the Entire Monstrosity of the Supranational Banks’ Game for more Debt and Wars—outright Wars such we see in the Middle East and the Ukraine, and everyday Wars such as we suffer from the Big Lies of “ ‘9/11’ “ and “ ‘COVID-19’ “—is enlarged by multiples through Trump Ad 2.0’s Big, Belittling Bill.

Now that we know, what shall we do? Now that we know we have all the tools for peace and prosperity, we can do anything!

Cheers and love!

