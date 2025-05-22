May 22, 2025

The pair who now head Palantir Technologies and control forever 49.99% of Palantir’s Stock, CEO ALEXANDER KARP and Board Chair PETER THIEL, have in 2025 risen often into Big Media’s Networks of News.

Karp was looking rather querulous in meeting Donald Trump during a welcoming ceremony hosted Saudi Crown Prince MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN in Riyadh on May 13.

Karp was there in the desert for the ‘Saudi-US Investment Forum” with ELON MUSK of SpaceX, Neuralink, Starlink and Tesla, LARRY FINK of BlackRock, MARK ZUCKERBERG of Meta, SAM ALTMAN of OpenAI, KELLY ORTBERG of Boeing, JANE FRASER of Citigroup, et cetera et cetera.

Peter Thiel is typically cited in Headlines as controlling Palantir. As in yesterday, according to Google A.I.

Palantir is in 2025 and the second Trump Administration the ‘big winner’ on Wall Street through April 28.

In 2025 Palantir has already landed much more than $1 billion in new contracts with the U. S. Government—with Musk’s new Department Of Government Efficiency regarding the Department of the Treasury and the IRS, with Robert F. Kennedy’s Health and Human Services, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and with its Maven Smart System for the U.S. Army.

In mid-April that Karp’s and Thiel’s Palantir and Musk’s Space X and Thiel’s investment in robotics Anduril leading ‘the Race’ to build the Trump Administration’s “Golden Dome’.

Then the estimated cost to begin the ‘Golden Dome’ with these three, or any, partners was at least $6 Billion.

This week costs for the ‘Golden Dome’ rose about 30-fold—to at least $175 Billion. Two days ago, May 20, pitched the ‘Dome’ with a mock-up in the Oval Office. Physicists quoted in Science News were immediately sceptical.

So, again, what can we see as Essential from what’s happening with Karp and Musk and Thiel? Is it in Essence: Fascism without the Pretense of Legislated Government? Are the World Economic Forum’s favored structures, or illusions, of ‘Private/Public Partnerships’ now ‘building’ without restraint through the Corporations and Departments headed Musk and Karp and Thiel? Do we now Corporatist Fascism overt as Public Salutes?

One month ago a most welcome YouTube Channel, its name More Perfect Union, published a documentary that packs multiple revelations, ‘I Worked at Palantir: The Tech Company Reshaping Reality’ Highly recommended! Investigative journalism! Nutritious information! Humanity friendly! Interviewing individuals most affected by the 21st-century Tyrannies that are indeed accelerating.

Thanks in particular to SEAN MORROW and former Palantir employee SEAN PINTO for this video.

Let me offer two clips that occur toward close of “I Worked at Palantir: […]”

First is Peter Thiel speaking at a gathering of supposed Libertarians in 2010.

Peter hopes that his ‘small minority’ can ‘unilaterally change the world’ through technology with having recourse to ‘politics’ and its possible democracy.

Alex Karp was interviewed by Charlie Rose (somehow, as Palantir was small-fry as a Contractor before the Obama Administration nurtured it from 2010 onward)) in 2009.

Alex tells Charlie that Palantir “allows” the United States’ Government to circumvent restrictions and “enforce the rules that it ought to enforce…. Then you can have the ultimate Silicon Valley solution.”

Do WE, the People, have solutions to enact against the usurpations of our Government by Karp and Musk and Thiel? You know we do.

Community, not Tyranny.

‘The price tag is bound to be a thorny issue. Already, over the past 70 years, the United States has spent more than $400 billion on missile defense, according to the APS report. The budget bill that is currently working its way through Congress would lay out $25 billion for Golden Dome in fiscal year 2025. And a May 5 Congressional Budget Office report suggests that, even with lower launch costs, the space-based effort alone would cost between $161 billion and $542 billion over a period of 20 years.]

