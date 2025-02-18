Feb. 18, 2025

Today I used title of the Stands The Human Being Post three days past, ‘Abandon SPOTIFY Thievery’, to find the Post and copy is Url for pasting into an email.

Below are the GOOGLE Search Results.

Of course I wanted to know ‘Why did Taylor Swift leave Spotify?’

Up popped the following ‘AI Overview’.

Sound reasons from TAYLOR SWIFT for abandoning of SPOTIFY in 2014, I thought. And: A seeming advance into more moral and finanical Equity for her upon her return in 2017. I learned elsewhere that she accrued $387 MILLION from streams on SPOTIFY last year.

Of course I wanted to know, too: ‘Why did people boycott Spotify?’

I also wanted to know: ‘Why are people quitting Spotify?’

Also good to know, I know, is answer to the A.I.-generated question: ‘‘Why did Spotify become so bad?’

The ready answers as to why SPOTIFY IS bad have aroused performers and public alike over the past three months and for more than three years.

Key Takeaways

SPOTIFY’S applying to join GOOGLE, FACEBOOK et cetera in the data-mining and targeting of users prompted fight-back by indy-musicians in 2021.

‘Spotify has filed a patent for a plan to constantly monitor our conversations and use voice recognition software to emotionally manipulate us for profit. Sign the petition now to tell the company to “abandon this patent for audio and emotional surveillance and publicly promise never to use this invasive technology on listeners.’

For me, the most heartening part of what can be seen from the Boycotts of SPOTIFY, the Quitting of SPOTIFY, and the rebelling against SPOTIFY’s Invasive Technology (I.T. for our COVERT-19 years), and the implicit scolding of SPOTIFY in the A.I. Overviews is: Each response has an Aesthetic, Ethical and Moral Basis as well a basis in Material Interest. A.I. is registers unhappiness with: ‘unfair pay structures within streaming platforms.’ And: ‘dissatisfaction with the algorithm that often plays repetitive songs […] and the desire for more control over their music discovery.’

In other words, human beings’ wanting just compensation for artists and open choices for ourselves is registering most strongly with A.I. Humanity is rising up for more freedom and justice and far more creativity in music.

Now, how do we get hold of this here Internet—the all-too-aptly named ‘Net’ and ‘Web’. Somebody said: Independent Servers, loaded with mega-billions of bytes for band-width, for Independent People.

URLS

https://axs.tv/news-story/grammy-nominated-songwriters-boycotting-spotify-event/

https://www.stopspotifysurveillance.org/

