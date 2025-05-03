Above. ‘Pretty Weapons’ is one of the splendid ‘Trading Cards’ made by Ted McManus of Infinite Jest for his ‘American Crusade 2001’ series. Ted let me use several of the Cards for my 2002 book “ ‘9/11’ ‘ / Facing Our Fascist State’. Next, President Dwight David Eisenhower signs legislation beside the approving gaze of Prescott Bush, father of George H.W. Bush and grandfather of George W. Bush. Republican “Pres” was partner with Democrat W. Averill Harriman in partly sponsoring the third Eugenics Congress, New York City 1932, and partner with this Harriman in the Silesian American Corporation that used slave-labor from the then new ‘Auschwitz” concentration-camp for mining into the year 1942 of World War II. Much about these partners is in the excerpt below.

Alex Karp and Peter Thiel graduated from Stanford Law School in 1992 and began Palantir Technologies circa 2004 with help from In-Q-Tel and thus from the C.I.A.. Karp and Thiel are respectively CEO and Chair of Palantir now and as such spearhead Banksters’ invasions, subversions and takeovers of Democracy through Technology, working fixedly alongside their peer over three decades, Elon Musk. Images of them come from two excellent video-documentaries—from two hard-working YouTube channels—to which I’ll Link at end of this Post. Please do Like if you like and Share if you want to share.

May 3, 2025

In Summer 2002 I concluded the writing of ‘ “9/11’ ” / Facing Our Fascist State with overviews of what I’d learned over the preceding nine months about the ‘Deep State’ behind false-flag attacks of ‘Terror’ and their ensuing Wars of conquest to steal and sell resources … such I’d found the attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York City and Washington D.C. and the subsequent ‘War on Terror’ for oil, pipelines and opium in Afghanistan to exemplify.

Pictures that had formed through months of uncovering history were not pretty. Bev Conover in Online Journal summed up FOFS thus: ‘This is a book about more than 9/11. It’s about oil, narcotics, wars, corporate machinations, government corruption and complicity, … It cries out for the American people to wake up … and take back their company before it is too late.’

23 years later, I offer this excerpt from the ‘Lords of a New World Order’ chapter in FOFS as a reminder that we must beware the next false-flag attack and pretext for more of desperate orchestrators of Governments’ repression of our Rights in company with their pathologies’ need for more Wars.

Alex Karp, CEO of the weapons-making Palantir Technologies Corporation that’s one of 100 Strategic Partners of the World Economic Forum, said at the 2024 Bilderberg Group meeting Madrid that he anticipated that the United States would be in a “three-front war with China, Russia and Iran’ this year. Karp sits on the BB’s Steering Committee with Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, Thiel a close colleague to Elon Musk, Eric Schmidt, and Donald Trump.

Beware, then, and prepare! You’ll read below that Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt said in 1897, while he was United States’ Secretary of the Navy: “I would welcome any war, for I think this country needs one.”

‘Lords of a Feudal New World Order ‘ begins with quotes from George F. Kennan in 1948, from Tupac Shakur in 1993, from Walter Lippman in 1917, and from Establishment analysis of the World Wildlife Fund report in 2002.

May 3, 2025

104 Facing Our Fascist State

‘We have about 60% of the world’s wealth but only 6.3% of it’s population. In this situation we cannot fail to be the object of envy and resentment. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity. We need not deceive ourselves that we can afford today the luxury of altruism and world benefaction. We should cease to talk about such vague and unreal objectives as human rights, the raising of living standards and democratisation. The day is not far off when we are going to have to deal in straight power concepts.’ George F. Kennan, chief of Policy Planning for the United States’ State Department, on February 24, 1948.

‘I say, when your heart turns cold

It cause your soul to freeze

It spreads throughout your spirit

Like a ruthless, feeling disease

The walls, the walls that once were down Now stand firm and tall Safe from hate, love, pain, joy, Until you feel nothing ...

You forget ideals

And turn off the reason To make sure the product gets sold”

Tupac Amaru Shakur, “When Ure Heart Turns Cold”

Facing Our Fascist State 105

LORDS OF A FEUDAL ‘NEW WORLD ORDER’

‘We are witnessing the creation of a supranational control of the world's necessities. The old notions of sovereignty no longer govern the facts.’

Walter Lippmann, N Y Times columnist, 1917

‘Earth's population will be forced to colonize two planets within 50 years if natural resources continue to be exploited at the current rate, according to a report out this week.’ Mark Townsend and Jason Burke on a World Wildlife Fund report, the Observer, Britain, 7/7/02

Still Coming Down On Sunny Days

Who are these people who use terror--or “tear’r” in President G. W. Bush’s faux tough-Texan pronunciation--so coldly for ‘geopolitical’ ends--ends that we must now perceive are as crazy as they are greedy, arrogant, and both murderous and suicidal?

During the 2000 U.S. Presidential campaign, media in Europe reported that George W. Bush and Al Gore descend from Kings of England.

On October 17, 2000 Reuters News Service wrote: ‘ “It is now clear that Mr Gore and Mr Bush have an unusually large number of royal and noble descents," said Harold Brooks-Baker, publishing director of Burke's Peerage.

"In point of fact, never in the history of the United States have two presidential candidates been as well endowed with royal alliances.” ’

By being a descendant of Edward I, the first King of England, the Reuters agency wrote, ‘George W. Bush is also a cousin of former US president Richard Nixon, who resigned from the White House in 1974 for his part in the Watergate scandal.’

Al Gore, however, Reuters wrote, ‘does have direct links to the holy Roman Empire.’

Reuters explained about the Democrats’ candidate: ‘He is a descendant of Roman Emperors Louis II, Charles II and Louis I and is therefore also a direct descendant of Charlemagne--the eighth-century Emperor.

The problem is, Gore's Charlemagne links also make him a cousin of George W Bush.’

So the Bush and Gore families--like the Dupont, Hearst, Rockefeller, Roosevelt, Warburg, ... families--have generations of practice with privilege. Terms and concepts such as ‘vassals’ and ‘tributaries’ appear to them parts of a natural order, whether ‘New World’ or old, and "just another day's work."

Let’s now have a closer look at the history of the United States’ ruling elitists since the turn into the 20th century. We’ll see how often people’s natural compassion for one another and love of homeland have been duped into Wars that serve the interests of a few. Much of this history is told in Joel Andreas’ excellent, comicbook-like Addicted to War, co-published by AK Press and Frank Dorrel.

The United States’ reach for global power effectively began in 1898 with the so-called Spanish-American War.

Four years earlier, in 1894, Senator Orville Platt of Connecticut stated forthrightly: “I firmly believe that when any territory outside the present territorial limits of the United States becomes necessary for our defense or essential for our commercial development, we ought to lose no time in acquiring it.”

In 1897 Secretary of the Navy Theodore Roosevelt was both more specific and more general. “Teddy” said: “I would welcome any war, for I think this country needs one.”

By 1898 Spanish troops were losing to natives’ armed struggle in Cuba and the Phillipines. Claiming to support said natives’ desire for independence, the United States declared war on Spain.

Spain gave up both territories after little fighting by U.S. forces. The United States then declared the Phillipines, Puerto Rico and Guam to be its colonies.

Filipinos resisted their new boss. In 1900 Mark Twain, Vice- President of the Anti-Imperialist League, wrote: ‘I have seen that we do not intend to free but subjugate the Philippines. And so I am an anti-imperialist.’

At least 600,000 Filipino people were killed by U.S. forces between 1898-1914.

As for Cuba, the Platt Amendment, authored by the Senator from Connecticut, declared that the U.S. was to decide Cuba’s foreign and financial policies; was to have a military Base in Cuba forever; and was to have the option of invading Cuba with its Marines whenever it chose.

The United States invaded Cuba four times in the next 35 years.

Tambien, it invaded Haiti and Panama twice, Mexico three times, Colombia and the Dominican Republic four times, Nicaragua five times and Honduras seven times.

Every one of these invasions served U.S. Corporations. United Fruit wanted bananas, Anaconda wanted copper, Standard Oil wanted oil, and they all wanted "no problem" from the native workers whose labor brought forth these fortunes-building resources.

General Smedley Butler led many United States Marines’ invasions from the turn-of-the-century forward.

In 1934 the retired Marine General wrote: ‘I spent 33 years and 4 months in active miltiary service. I spent most of my time as a high- class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism... I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested.’

Brown Brothers Harriman, a merger of British and U.S. investment-banking firms, you’ll remember, was the firm for which Prescott Bush, grandfather of George W. Bush, was Managing Director during its mutually profitable service to Nazi Germany, Standard Oil and General Motors during World War II.

Standard Oil, we know, was the main fount of the Rockefeller family fortunes.

Both World Wars also profited the U.S. ruling-class.

As the sinking of the Maine in Havana’s harbor prompted mass outrage in the United States and this nation’s entry into the Spanish- American War, so, too, the forewarned sinking of the Lusitania by Germany, causing 128 U.S. civilian deaths, prompted mass outrage in 1915.

Financier J.P. Morgan especially needed the U.S. to enter World War I. Billions of dollars of U.S. capitalists’ debt were at stake along with whatever might be their share of the colonial world. The then U.S. Ambassador to England, W.H. Page, said that entering this war was “the only way of maintaining our present pre-eminent trade status.”

130,274 U.S. soldiers died in World War I.

More than 20 million people were killed by this World War altogether.

(Let’s glance now at a revealing sidelight. In 1924 the aforementioned W. H.--Walter Hines--Page, co-founder of the Doubleday & Page publishing firm, had a School of International Relations at Johns Hopkins University funded in his name by then U.S. Vice-President Charles Gates Dawes. Charles Gates Dawes endowed this School with money that he won as recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize. Charles Gates Dawes won his Peace Prize for his role in extracting capital from Germany after World War I. And the crippling of German society from this extraction of capital set the stage for Nazis’ rise in the latter 1920s.)

Much of U.S. business and media celebrated Fascism in the 1930s. TIME and Charles Lindbergh praised Mussolini’s " ‘Corporate State.’ ”. Henry Ford and the Rockefeller family funded Hitler from the 1920s forward. Many of the United States’ key corporate institutions (General Motors, the Chase Bank, the Union Bank, General Electric, ...) trafficked profitably with Nazi Germany as World War II and the Holocaust proceeded.

We know that the Rockefeller-run Chase Bank solicited Nazi accounts in France as late as 1944.

Prescott (“Press”) Bush, father of GHWB and grandfather of GWB, came into collaboration with Nazis through his father-in-law, George Herbert (“Bert”) Walker, an early fan of the message and potentials of Adolf Hitler.

Ex-boxer Bert Walker had previously taken his banking business from St. Louis, Missouri to the address of 1 Wall Street and partnership with the richer blue-blood Averill W. Harriman. Averill Harriman’s father, the railroad magnate William, was a protege and ally of John D. Rockefeller’s.

From 1926 onward Bert Walker, Prescott Bush and Averill Harriman joined with German industrialist/banker Fritz Thyssen in funding Adolf Hitler’s small but growing National Socialist Party. Their funding--much of it funneled or laundered through the Hamburg Amerika (HAPAG) shipping line--let Hitler increase his private armies of “brown shirts.”

Prescott Bush was himself the son of an industrialist who had partnered with a Rockefeller scion. As head of small arms and ammunition on the War Industries Board under President Woodrow Wilson during World War I, Samuel Prescott Bush had helped Percy Rockefeller, son of William Rockefeller (William the brother of Standard Oil’s founder John D.), take over Remington Arms andnthereby corner small-arms manufacturing in the U. S. Samuel P. Bush owned the Buckeye Steel Castings Company, which supplied parts to Railroads owned by E. H. Harriman, the father of Averill W. Harriman and another beneficiary of financing by the Rockefeller family.

“Press” Bush, a 1919 graduate of Yale and an initiate of the Skull & Bones secret-society there, married Bert Walker’s daughter, further binding families and alliances.

Now let’s pause to focus on a hidden piece of history.

The aid of Bush, Harriman and Walker to Nazis’ rise during the 1920s. ‘30s and ‘40s--their well-paid aid along with the well-paid aid of intimately related U. S. capitalists --is one of the great, little-known stories of the past century.

I can’t begin to detail it here. I can, however, recommend Webster G. Tarpley’s and Anton Chaitkin’s George Bush: The Unauthorized Biography and summarize some of the financiers' broad strokes over two decades (1922 to 1942).

As mentioned earlier in relation to Wall Street’s Dillon, Read investment-banking firm, W. Averill Harriman, George Herbert Walker and Prescott Bush partnered with German magnates Fritz Thyssen and Friedrich Flick to assist the Nazi Party during the 1920s and early 1930s. They helped the Nazis with guns and propaganda (delivered via Remington Arms and via their co-owned Hamburg-Amerika Shipping). Thyssen and Flick, partners with the three U. S. principals in the German Steel Trust that Clarence Dillon had organized in 1926, also lent funds to Hitler.

At the same time Harriman, Walker and Bush profited from deals with the Soviet Union as it came under Joseph Stalin’s control.

1932 and 1933 were crucial years for Germany.

Tarpley and Chaitkin write about Germany in 1932: ‘The constitutional government of the German republic moved to defend national freedom by ordering the Nazi Party private armies disbanded. The U.S. embassy reported that the Hamburg-Amerika Line was purchasing and distributing propaganda attacks against the German government, for attempting this last-minute crackdown on Hitler's forces.’

In the ensuing street-fighting the Nazis’ Brown Shirts and Black Shirts killed hundreds with Thompson submachine-guns that had been smuggled aboard Hamburg Amerika (HAPAG) ships.

Hitler became German Chancellor on January 30, 1933, anointed by industrialists, landholders and military.

Still, the Communist and Social Democrats held a plurality in Germany’s legislature, the Reichstag, and the U.S. public’s concerns about Nazis’ methods had to be allayed.

Control of Germany remained uncertain.

On the night of February 27, 1933, Germany’s legislative building, the Reichstag, burned to the ground. Communists were blamed for the arson. More of them were murdered and Nazis’ power mounted.

Nazis' ascension immediately benefited Bush, Harriman and Walker. The partners made Jewish financier Max Warburg (the chief of Germany's intelligence-agency during World War I) their representative on the Board of the Hamburg Amerika Line. On March 27 Max Warburg reassured Averill Harriman about the nascent fascism: ‘The Government is firmly resolved to maintain public peace and order in Germany, and I feel perfectly convinced in this respect that there is no cause for any alarm whatsoever.’

The Warburgs themselves threw worldwide weight.

On March 31, 1933, according to Tarpley and Chaitkin, ‘the American-Jewish Committee, controlled by the Warburgs, and the B'nai B'rith, heavily influenced by the Sulzbergers (New York Times), issued a formal, official joint statement of the two organizations, counseling “that no American boycott against Germany be encouraged, '' and advising “that no further mass meetings be held or similar forms of agitation be employed. ''

The American Jewish Committee and the B'nai B'rith (mother of the “Anti-Defamation League '') continued with this hardline, no- attack-on-Hitler stance all through the 1930s, blunting the fight mounted by many Jews and other anti-fascists.’

Bush, Harriman and Walker benefited from a monopoly of trade with Nazi Germany.

‘In May 1933,’ Tarpley and Chaitkin wrote, ‘an agreement was reached in Berlin for the coordination of all Nazi commerce with the U.S.A. The Harriman International Co., led by Averell Harriman's first cousin Oliver, was to head a syndicate of 150 firms and individuals, to conduct all exports from Hitler’s Germany to the United States.’

This pact was ‘negotiated between Hitler's economics minister, Hjalmar Schacht, and John Foster Dulles, international attorney for dozens of Nazi enterprises, with the counsel of Max Warburg and Kurt von Schroeder.’

Tarpley and Chaitkin added: ‘John Foster Dulles would later be U.S. Secretary of State, and the great power in the Republican Party of the 1950s. Foster's friendship and that of his brother Allen (head of the Central Intelligence Agency), greatly aided Prescott Bush to become the Republican U.S. Senator from Connecticut. And it was to be of inestimable value to George Bush, in his ascent to the heights of “covert action government, '' that both of these Dulles brothers were the lawyers for the Bush family's far-flung enterprise.’

The Hamburg Amerika Line merged with the North German Lloyd Line in September 1933, becoming HAPAG/LLOYD. The new Line continued to carry Nazi agents, finances and propagranda between Germany and other nations.

By 1940, however, a majority of the U.S. ruling elite sided with England and agreed that war against Germany was again in its ‘ “pre-eminent” ’ interest.

In October of 1940 the U.S. State Department and the nominally non-Governmental Council on Foreign Relations, a body of executives and academics founded and funded by the Rockefeller family above all, met as partner bodies. Their sit-down decided that this nation must prepare for war with Germany and at the same time devise ‘an integrated policy to achieve military and economic supremacy for the United States’ after the war.

A memorandum from the Council on Foreign Relations to the State Department in 1941 may remind you of Zbignew Brzezinski’s memorable phrasing of perspective in his 1997 book The Grand Chessboard: ‘Democracy is inimical to imperial mobilization.’

The 1941 CFR memo advised: ‘If war aims are stated which seem to be concerned solely with Anglo-American imperialism, they will offer little to people in the world.... The interests of other peoples should be stressed ... This would have a better propaganda effect.’

Then, as in 2001, we may infer that ‘a sudden threat or challenge to the public’s sense of domestic well-being.... a truly massive and widely perceived direct external threat’ might be thought useful to ‘imperial mobilization.’

The 1941 CFR memo closely preceded the mass murder of more than 2000 people at Pearl Harbor.

Let's look more closely at " 'Pearl Harbor.' " On December 7, 1941 Japanese forces attacked U.S. ships, planes and personnel at this base and port in Hawaii. Documents in best-selling author John Toland’s Infamy and in Robert B. Stinnett’s Day of Deceit: The Truth about FDR and Pearl Harbor show that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his closest advisors knew for days, if not weeks, that the Japanese fleet, the Kido Butai, was advancing on Hawaii.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, however, did not inform Pearl Harbor’s commanding officers, General Short and Admiral Kimmel, about the advancing fleet.

In the Fall of 1941 Harold Ickes, FDR’s Secretary of the Interior and an advocate for Jews against Nazis’ carnage, wrote in his diary: ‘For a long time I have believed that our best entrance into the war would be by way of Japan.’

John Toland explains reasons further in Infamy: ‘The first bomb dropped on Oahu would have finally solved the problem of getting an America--half of whose people wanted peace--into the crusade against Hitler.’

So this Roosevelt, too, got the war he wanted, one that his peers advised was necessary. The Roosevelt Administration's withholding of warning to commanders at Pearl Harbor was another of history's conspiracies by a Few, a Ruling Few, to dupe We Masses into war.

Earlier in 1941 Prescott Bush and Averill Harriman took advantage of the Nazis’ war in Europe. They used their Union Banking Corporation to buy out their partner Fritz Thyseen’s interest in the Silesian American Corporation.

The Silesian American Corporation in Poland was then mining nearby a new concentration-camp called Auschwitz.

Into the following year, 1942, Bush’s and Harriman’s UBC subsidiary employed inmates at Auschwitz as slave-labor in their mining.

Now, your stomach may have sunk while reading the few paragraphs above. At the same time, a slow burn of disbelief and outrage may be rising in you.

I relate the immediate history above so that we may better know the character of the U. S. elitists whom we still face.

Ruthless conspiracies are their way of life.

By August of 1942 the U. S. was fully entered into World War II, its troops fighting on both the European and Asian fronts. Invoking the new Trading with the Enemy Act, our Government in that month ordered seizure of all property of the Hamburg-Amerika and North German Lloyd shipping lines.

Two months later it seized assets of the Union Banking Corporation. The UBC’s Managing Director then was Prescott Bush.

“Press” Bush, however, escaped fines or incarceration, as his son George Herbert Walker Bush would escape punishment from scrutiny of the Iran/Contra and Iraqgate scandals.

Instead, Prescott Bush (who resigned from the Union Banking Corporation in 1943) became Chairman of the United States’ National War Fund!

And World War II went with its killing of about 60 million civilians and soldiers.

According to the Internet’s ‘World War II Pages’ by Phil Stokes, these are the numbers of that second World War's dead: 8,668,000 military and 16,900,000 civilians of the Soviet Union, 1,324,000 military and 10,000,000 civilians of China, 3.250,000 military and 3,810,000 civilians of Germany, 850,000 military and 6,000,000 civilians of Poland, 1,506,000 military and 300,000 civilians of Japan, 300,000 military and 1,400,000 civilians of Yugoslavia, 520,000 military and 465,000 civilians of Roumania, 340,000 military and 470,000 civilians of France, ... , 326,000 military and 62,000 civilians of Great Britain, ..., and 295,000 military of the United States.

Also, we can never forget the estimated 6 million dead due to the Holocaust that coincided with overt fascism's rise and that lasted throughout World War II in Europe.

World War II, however, did rescue capitalists in the West from economic Depression. And those who supplied both the Axis and the Allies with arms, oil and financing--those Few—profited all-around … just as these Few had in World War I.

‘After bombs’ rain/ the War was done/ With the Bomb’s reign/ the War was done/ Treaties were complete/ Plains greened with wheat/ Steel pressed into fins/ Northern empires still king ‘--”Let The Children Come”. 1990

Following World War II, capitalists in the United States did in fact achieve apparent ‘supremacy’ among colonial powers .

Britain and France were too depleted to keep their outright hold on territories in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. U.S.-based power moved in. The Truman Doctrine of 1947 coincided with the transformation of the United States’ wartime Office of Secret Services into the Central Intelligence Agency.

This new Agency, the CIA, continued with the absorption of hundreds of Nazi agents into anti-Communist operations.

On February 24, 1948 the academic, diplomat and “ ‘liberal’ “ George F. Kennan--then chief of Policy Planning for the State Department--later adviser to Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson--stated what should be the new superpower’s attitude.

Princeton graduate Kennan wrote: ‘We have about 60% of the world’s wealth but only 6.3% of it’s population. In this situation we cannot fail to be the object of envy and resentment. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity. We need not deceive ourselves that we can afford today the luxury of altruism and world benefaction. We should cease to talk about such vague and unreal objectives as human rights, the raising of living standards and democratisation. The day is not far off when we are going to have to deal in straight power concepts. The less we are then hampered by idealistic slogans, the better.’

Between 1948 and 1961--using embargoes, narcotics, coups, proxy armies and death-squads--maintaining ‘vassals’ and ‘tributaries’--and unhampered by any ‘disparity’ or idealism--the U.S. ruling-class subverted anti-imperialist movements or governments in Colombia, the Congo, Greece, Guatamala, Iran and Vietnam through its “old-boy” arm of the CIA.

In 1952 Prescott Bush became a Senator from Connecticut two generations after Orville Platt. “Press” then was a regular golfing partner of President Dwight Eisenhower, we know, while John Foster and Allen Dulles orchestrated U.S. “ ‘foreign policy.’ ”

We stop the excerpt from 2002’s '‘ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State, as it’s reprinted in 2008’s book The World Is Turning, here.

While scanning the excerpt in May of 2025, following 100+ days of the second U.S. Administration headed by Donald John Trump, I thought, of course, of Wars current and Wars predicted for this very year by the CEO of Palantir Technologies, Alex Karp.

To me, the Game played Karp, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Eric Schmidt, and more Executives in Silicon Valley is as transparent as it is generations-old. They want to instill Fear to gain Power. Their ends remain the same as preceding, presumed Lords of a would-be New World Order. Exploitation unto enslavement remains their modus operandi toward all We Masses working in this world. They seek to wreck most particularly the great, creative and fertile Middle Classes and Working Classes of the United States and every Continent. They trust whatever ‘Technology’ that they control to effect this desired “domination” (a word and goal shared by Karp, Musk and Thiel). Musk declared Novus Ordo Seclorum at debtor Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on November 6.

A much different world than any that this current Few can imagine, one that respects the Earth and and everyone’s work and realizes through the very tools of “Technology” how rich and free we all can be, is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, please check out these excellent videos and their creators’ YouTube channels, Good Work and More Perfect Union.

