April 12, 2025

Good day, this Saturday! Thanks very much for responses to Special Features in the “9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is in Your Hands” DVD of 2005. Those Special Features are: JIM HOFFMAN’s Slide-Show of Testimony from FDNY and Emergency Medical Services workers in Lower Manhattan during demolition of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, 9/11/01. Then my Slide-Show of particulars about the Council on Foreign Relations and the United States’ private Central Bank, the Federal Reserve System.

How this pair of Institutional Weapons against We Masses’ well-being, the FRS and the CFR, combined to cause and then profit from the 1930s’ Great Depression may show to you in the set of seven Slides below. Milton Friedman in 1996 told how the FRS had crippled the United States’ economy: ‘The Federal Reserve System definitely caused the Great Depression by contracting the amount of currency in circulation by 1/3 between 1929 and 1933.’ The CFR’s own Website in 2005 boasted that ‘with an investment acumen that few of the day could match, the Council liquidated the better part of its portfolio the year before the crash of 1929, […]’, realizing a profit of $300,000 that enabled purchase of a five-story townhouse on East 65th Street, ‘abutting the family residence of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had become the governor of New York.’

We’ll then look at how the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of June 17, 1930 assured a Trade War between the U.S. and European Nations that made the Great Depression working-people’s desperate reality for years ahead.

Then we’ll see how the Tariffs and Trade Wars arising through the second Trump Administration serve the ‘You will have nothing’ Agenda of World Economic Forum Partners and major Trump funders such as Steven Schwartzman of Blackstone and the CFR.

First, the seven Slides from the ‘The Federal Reserve System & Council on Foreign Relations’ Special Feature in the 9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is in Your Hands DVD.

Who profited from the Crash and Great Depression, other than ‘stockholders of Federal Reserve Banks’, warned by the ‘Federal Reserve Board’ in February 1929, nine months before ‘Black Friday’ on Wall Street? Why, members of the CFR … who were, of course, leading ‘stockholders’ in the ‘Federal Reserve Banks’!

Now we look to Tariffs’ certain effects of empowering a Few while making Masses desperate. Wikipedia is useful.

‘The Tariff Act of 1930, also known as the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act, was a protectionist trade measure signed into law in the United States by President Herbert Hoover on June 17, 1930. Named after its chief congressional sponsors, Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley, the act raised tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods in an effort to shield American industries from foreign competition during the onset of the Great Depression, which had started in October 1929.[1]

Hoover signed the bill against the advice of many senior economists, yielding to pressure from his party and business leaders. Intended to bolster domestic employment and manufacturing, the tariffs instead deepened the Depression because the U.S.'s trading partners retaliated with tariffs of their own, leading to U.S. exports and global trade plummeting. Economists and historians widely regard the act as a policy misstep, and it remains a cautionary example of protectionist policy in modern economic debates.[2

Analyst Michael Markowski on the Equities Website is more declarative and exact in pointing to effects. He blames the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act as cause of both Crash and Depression, but we who’ve the FRS and CFR insiders’ collaborations know that there’s more to the story.

The Great Depression’s long, long legs of Price-Increases, Manufacturing Losses, and Sweeping Unemployment is stark as the Cut made by a Sawz-All.

That Tariffs bring societies’ downtowns and pains is documented exhaustively. The Panics of 1837 and 1893 were fronted by Tariffs and in truth were provoked and manipulated by European Banksters, those Thieving Financiers and Families of Devils whom we’ve noted previously and often.

From To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “ / Abandoning the ‘New World Order of Financiers’ Corporate State, also from 2005, in a section read aloud here on Substack 2025

This study from 2020 and the Journal for Policy Modeling examines the time-span 1963 to 2014. Its authors are associates of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, but their data represents human frustrations in 151 Countries.

‘Using an annual panel of macroeconomic data for 151 countries over 1963–2014, we find that tariff increases are associated with an economically and statistically sizeable and persistent decline in output growth.’

Above, the pain for We Masses’ families increases, across the 151 societies measured, the longer that Tariffs are imposed, year to year.

Now we see Start of the Downward Sawz-All that began with Banksters’ contraction of Currencies and Tariffs’ diminishing availability of Goods while raising Prices between September 1929 and June 1930.

More exactly—

Even more exactly—

That is, right here, right now, the Trump Ad 2.0 is plunging those of working-class and middle-class families who truly wish to ‘Make American Great Again’ into disempowerment and desperation that can help only this President’s masters on Wall Street, in the City of London and Geneva, Switzerland, and among the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners.

Even—or of course—the Federal Reserve Bank and its FRED see what’s happening in 2025.

RELATED

More about SCHWARTZMAN, TRUMP, the FRS and the CFR and the WEF

URLS

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smoot%E2%80%93Hawley_Tariff_Act

2. https://www.equities.com/impact-investing/smoot-hawley-tariff-caused-crash-of-1929-history-books-in-need-of-being-rewritten/

3. https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/04/11/tariffs-trade-trump-history-economy-depression-crash-recession-united-states/

4. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/panics-eugenics-jim-crow-and-of-course

5. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7255316/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

6. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PRMFGCON