Here’s an email that I sent a few minutes ago to Friends in or near New Orleans and Friends far away from here. A General Celebration of the good fortune that continues to meet the Little Ship DPRAM and our LOUISIANA STORIES.

Thank you Friends on Substack, too, of course!

July 11, 2025



Dear Friends,



First, the DPRAM band of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ALEXEY MARTI and myself

thanks you!



Thanks for being with us through your responses to our performing live (we’ve had scant shows, true) and to our recordings, such as the 2-CD album, LOUISIANA STORIES, this year.



‘It was obvious that the crowd loved what you were doing,’ the WWOZ show-host known as Stuart Hall wrote about his experience at the Marigny Opera House in June 2024. That night and its exchanges with the audience and the “vibe” that evolved made us very happy!



This coming July 24, Thursday after next, we’re playing two Sets at Snug Harbor in New Orleans, starting at 7:30 and 9:30. The full DPRAM will be there. We’ll perform from LOUISIANA STORIES. We very much LOOK FORWARD to playing in the Great Resource that Snug Harbor offers and to being in close contact with everyone there. We’ll hold to forms for the album’s Tracks, but there will be A LOT of improvisation.

With musicians such as those in DPRAM, the more freedom for their expression the better, I think!



You may know that 2025 has been great for LOUISIANA STORIES .

The album is now 23 Weeks straight the #1 Jazz album in Louisiana. The past three Weeks of June and July, it’s been #1 among Crossover Jazz Albums and #2 among ALL Jazz albums in North America, according to Roots Music Reports’ Charts of Plays by 225 Radio-Stations. Also, and dear to us, it’s been #6 and #8 and #8 among ALL albums played in Louisiana over those three Weeks.



Again, We’re very glad and gratified!



Snug Harbor has a capacity of 100, Seats and Standing-Room, according to indieonthemove. Tickets may go fast. Please check out Snug's Music Room and Calendar. Every night of every month Snug Harbor presents "tree-mendous" musicians within an intimate setting and with very nice sound!

Here are LINKS to what DPRAM has been doing lately.



“Something You Got”, Instrumental and Vocal, “remastered”, #1 Jazz worldwide on June 19 among 2100+ respondents through the PlayMPE playform.

https://donpaul.substack.com/p/1-and-3-worldwide-something-you-got



‘Colors Changing Color’, our evocation of scenes and spirits that we feel are special to Louisiana. Here separated into four Parts and also given as a Whole.

‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’, chosen by All About Jazz as a Song-of-the-Day, last March 12. Over 3000 Listens.

https://www.allaboutjazz.com/media/track-the-dreamers-and-the-believers-by-don-paul



We really hope to see you-all SOON!



DON



cc. ROGER, KIRK, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN, and ALEXEY