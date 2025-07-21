July 21, 2025

Dear Friends,

For those of you in or near New Orleans: Please think about coming through! It will be the first time that DPRAM has had HERMAN LEBEAUX on Drums-Set and ALEXEY MARTI on Congas, Cajon and other Instruments together LIVE.

Along with their fellow-master-musicians ROGER LEWIS and KIRK JOSEPH and DON VAPPIE!

We really look forward to this coming together!

Snug Harbor holds a mere 85 persons, Downstairs and Balcony included. Its acoustics and its mirrors offer an on-top-of-it environment for experiencing music and performance. It’s more or less legendary and we’re very, very glad to be presenting from LOUISIANA STORIES there!

Today the album showed up again in Roots Music Reports’ Charts from Plays by 225 Radio-Stations in North America as #1 Crossover Jazz and #2 among all Jazz albums. Its fifth straight Week in those positions. It moved up to #8 among all Albums played in Louisiana.

As said before, regarding these Charts and their reflection of how Stations and Show-Hosts and Listeners are “feeling” this album, we’re as mystifed and wondering as we’re grateful. And we’re very, very grateful.

A fuller promotion of the gig is over on stickingupforchildren.com .

Below are two links to Podcasts that offer Tracks from the band.

The ratio between Views and Downloads (often a podcast of LOUISIANA STORIES has two out of three listeners add the Tracks to their Libraries) is also very gratifiying.

”That’s what music is supposed to be about—sharing,” Kirk and Roger have both said.

Thank YOU ALL!