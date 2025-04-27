April 27, 2025

As Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney delivered a speech to the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 23, 2019. The Jackson Hole Symposium is hosted by the Kansas City member of the United States’ Private Central Bank, the Federal Reserve System, a PBC whose Shares and Profits are dominated by the largest Banks on Wall Street and in the City of London.

Carney and U.S. Federal Reserve Syste m Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, August 2019.

Carney’s 2019 speech is titled: ‘The Growing Challenges for Monetary Policy in the current International Monetary and Financial System’. Said title may be deliberately vacuous.

Carney concludes his speech by offering a novel device, the Synthetic Hegemonic Currency, or SHC, as a means of removing uncertainty about the U.S. Dollars as the world’s dominant reserve currency. Carney prosposes the prospect of ‘network of central. bank digital currencies’ as replacing the U.S. Dollar..

‘As a consequence, it is an open question whether such a new Synthetic Hegemonic Currency (SHC) would be best provided by the public sector, perhaps through a network of central bank digital currencies.’

Carney then recurs to mainland China’s currency, the Renminbi, as a rising force in global trade. He offers the ‘Synthetic Hegemonic Currency’ as a bet against ‘therisks in transition to a new hegemonic reserve currency like the Renminbi.’

In other words: the U.S. Dollar is to replaced by an amalgam ‘Synthetic Hegemonic Currency’ that would be ‘best provided’ through the fictitious ‘public sector’, perhaps through a network of [private]. central banks’ digital currencies.’

And these private Central. Banks’ ‘SHC’ would prevail, even, over ‘the risks in transition’ to China’s posited ‘new hegemonic reserve currency.’

The public in every Nation subscribing to Carney’s SHC would be subject to payments through ‘a network of central banks’ digital currencies.’

Candice Malcolm of JUNO News quotes Carney pointedly in pieces of February 2025.

Two years later, 2019, Mark Carney published his book, Value (s), with its title that evidently seeks to combine Economic (Value) and Moral (Values) senses.

In this book, as noted by Candice Malcolm of JUNO News, Carney raises the example of some Nations’ people’s partial acceptance of ‘pandemic lockdowns’ with the impositions of ‘monetary policy.’

Carney wrote. “With fear on the march, people were willing to surrender to Hobbes’ ‘Leviathan’ such basic rights as the freedom to leave their homes. And so it is with money. People will support the delegation to independent central banks of the tough decisions that are necessary to maintain the value of money provided the authorities deliver monetary and financial stability.”

Again, Carney’s confidence in his and other private/public Bankers’ ability to ‘march’ ‘People’ through ‘fear’ and to rule ‘People’ into ‘surrender’ is patent.

His restates in Value (s) the currency that he foresees for people in the Canada and across our world.

“The most likely future of money is a central bank stablecoin, known as a central bank digital currency or CBDC.’

RELATED