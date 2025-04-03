April 3, 2025

I’ll follow up with a Video soon that I hope will also be useful toward exposing the “Carnage” wrought by the admitted “elitist” and “globalist” on every Continent and most particularly in Canada.

Mark Carney Can’t Hide

For all the Ballyhooed Bluster of a Faux ‘War’ between Mark Carney and his fellow World Economic Forum Go-Fer Donald Trump, the one-month-old Prime Minister of Canada can’t hide or dodge the suffering that he and the Liberal Party have visited on Working-Class and Middle-Class Canadians over the past 10 years of Justin Trudeau’s Government.

Canadians as individuals and families should be the RICHEST of any population, per capita, of any Citizens on Earth.

Please see again this Graphic of the 10 Leading Nations in Natural Resources’ Value.

You may find it heartening to see how much is POTENTIAL to enrich ALL of these Nations’ peoples. By my quick count, $224.9 TRILLION in left-hand Column of Russia #1 and Iran #5. The right-hand column, from China #6 to Venezuela #10, totals, I think, $94.9. The sum of the 10 Ten Nations ‘Natural resources value’ is thus $318.8 TRILLION. Plenty, plenty, plenty to solve every material problem and remove every body’s hunger.

Now let’s do arithmetic with Canada. Population of the Great North, land of my birth, may be rounded to its highest million in 2025—42 million. Let’s divide Canada’s ‘Natural Resources’ Value’ by 42 million. What do we see? We see that each Canadian has a wealth of $790,476 and 19 cents. Pretty good! Enough for Lunch!

Let’s do Russia. Russia leads the world in Natural Resources’ Value (by such Value you may see why and how Russia is such a target for this War and that). Its populaton of 144 million is about 340% greater than Canada’s . We see that arithmetic arrives at Russia’s Natural Resources Value of $75 Trillion equaling the roundish sum of $520,833 and 33 cents per Russian.

Ah, but then we look at the relatively disadvantaged United States. Yes, we here in the U.S. are 2nd among Nations with Natural Resources’ Value of 45 Trillion. However, the U.S. population is $340.1 million. Dividing $45 Trillion by $340 million leaves us with essentially $132,353 per U.S. Citizen.

That is, individual Canadians’ wealth as measured by share of their Natural Resources Value is almost exactly SIX times—yes, 600%—greater than individuals’ share in the U.S. $790K, say, beside the poor, l’il ol’ $132K sum of each person here in the United States. (You may see why Donald Trump’s deliberately nonsensical and provocative Blather include real fantasies of “annexing” Canada—even as his Blather is mainly meant to bolster the Banker and one-month-old Prime Minister Carney as a Candidate.)

Now we recur to the Rub. How is Canada and how are Canadians so low in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? How is Canada especially so FALLEN in Growth of its GDP over the five years of Liberal Party rule over the Fiscal Years 2018 to 2022. Years under Justin Trudeau in which “half of his Cabinet” came from the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders’ program, as proudly pointed out by WEF Executive Director Dr. Klaus Schwab to David Gergen at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Business on September 20, 2017. Watch Dr. Schwab boast of “penetrating” control of Governments in Argentina and France as well, there at Harvard in 2017.

Years in which Mark Carney was publicly engaged as a ‘key advisor’ to Justin Trudeau on ‘an ambitious economic recovery plan.’

The Web publication Energynow.ca reported about Carney’s role on August 11, 2020.

‘Mark Carney, the only person to run two major central banks, is helping Justin Trudeau craft next steps in a plan to pull Canada out of a deep recession sparked by the coronavirus.

Five months after stepping down as Bank of England governor, Carney has become an informal adviser on policy matters with the Canadian prime minister. Trudeau is leaning on the former Goldman Sachs banker as a sounding board for what officials are characterizing as an ambitious economic recovery plan, according to a person familiar with internal policy operations.’

What happened between 2017—when Klaus Schwab pointed to “half” of Canada’s Cabinet as WEF Global Leaders—and 2022? What happened particularly between 2020—when Mark Carney officially joined Justin Trudeau for an ‘ambitious economic recovery plan—and 2022?

What happened is that Canada, the Northern Nation richest by far in its Citizens should-be share of Natural Resources’ Value, became a ship further sunk by neglected possibilities.

Why and how, then, is Canada’s and Canadians Gross Domestic Product so LOW and especially—most glaring and grievous—why and how is Canada’s and Canadians’ GROWTH in Gross Domestic Product so dismally behind other Nations and Citizens?

In 2022, according to the World Bank, Canada’s GDP ranked 10th among Nations of the world. Okay—not awful—Canada has only been independent, though of the British Commonwealth, since 1867—a mere 158 years to develop itself.

However, over the five years prior and including 2022, Canada’s GROWTH in GDP was 134th among the Nations’ measured by the World Bank.

Individual Canadians—that is, the Growth in GDP per capita—ranked ever lower—152nd.

How is such dismal, lagging growth possible? Well, it owes literally to Debt that Canada has incurred under the Liberal Party of World Economic Forum Partner Justin Trudeau and World Economic Forum Board of Trustees members Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland.

O Canada. Edmund Wilson admired Canada’s literature and culture, both English and French in his 1963 book, with its title from the National Anthem.

Admiration from so independent and erudite an essayist as Edmund Wilson is no small thing. It speaks to ‘Values’ shared across a people’s culture and society.

How long, oh, Canada, you’ve been jobbed and robbeda! For Centuries you’ve served as the Mine and Well, the Fishery and Grainery, for an Empire not so much British as Banksters’.

Perhaps Mark Carney this past February 15th spoke even more truth than he may now regret. Carney famously told interviewer Alastair Campell and Trump’s short-lived financier Anthony Scaramucci then he might fairly be charged as an “elitist” and “a globalist”, but that a globalist and elitist is “exactly what we need.”

That is, Mark speaking so baldly and boldly may Wake Canadians Up into choosing to no longer surrender their own great wealth in resources and decency to, uh’m, Bankers who live outside their Nation.

URLS

1. https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2Ftop-10-countries-by-total-natural-resources-wealth-v0-usjurldjdpx91.jpg%3Fauto%3Dwebp%26s%3D1c79d4d2e15b749ef6080d0792bf3c38c96da0c8&rdt=39112

2. https://georank.org/economy/canada#google_vignette

3. Klaus Schwab and David Gergen at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Business on September 20, 2017.

4. https://energynow.ca/2020/08/trudeau-taps-carney-for-help-in-crafting-covid-19-recovery-plan/

5. https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374600099/ocanada/

6. https://www.loa.org/books/272-literary-essays-and-reviews-of-the-1930s-and-40s/