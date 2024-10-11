Oct. 10 2024

We see now in Appalachia and in Florida a covert war against everyday citizens of the U.S., these citizens’ lands, resources and riches, likes thieving Corporation’s wars waged against peoples elsewhere in the Americas over centuries. The Asset Management Firms named BlackRock and Vanguard in particulat want minerals to power an enslaving ‘digital future’ (Agenda absolute of the The World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partner Corporations): Lithium, Quartz, … under hill-people’s land in North and South Carolina in particular.

Admirable Angel on X!

Admirable TRUTHSTREAM NEWS.

https://x.com/truthstreamnews

https://x.com/truthstreamnews/status/1841852983950102884

Admirable reporters on the ground in Tennessee exposing TEMA/FEMA.refusing volunteers' help.

Admirable volunteers packing Insulin into Hollers on mules.

https://x.com/truthstreamnews/status/1841852983950102884

Volunteers on mules bringing insulin

https://x.com/GardensR4Health/status/1841877044440805850

What’s happening NOW in Appalachia and in Florida are thoussands unto tens of thousand of Americans—and more than Americans—rallying to homeowners’ needs DESPITE Governmental neglect and obstructions.

We see a Revolution of Conscience and Consciousness rapidly manifesting.

My offering today dates from 2005. It’s excerpt from a Chapter in the short book To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “. It’s overview of a Financiers’ Empire that first reached into the Amerticas through Rothschild sons’ and their allies (Alexander Hamiltion one). The leading Financiers took from their thieving of England and France through privately owned Central Banks to maintain a second such Bank in the U.S. They used their control of Cotton prices to pressure Northern and Southern States of the U.S. toward a Civil War that they, the Ruling Few of Financiers then, intended to at least split the United States for more maximal exploitation of both North and South.

The Financiers of 2024 want nothing so much as Civil War to devastate the United States … so that they may realized their Anti-Human Fantasy of Humanity as beholden to Banks as their Major Political Candiates are.

Compassionate humanity is, however, wising up fast.

The Excerpt, drawn from Pages 196 to 201 of To Prevent […], as reprinted in The World Is Turning […] is below. Banksters’ manipulative Hubris was as great, crafty and cruel in 1863 as it is in this October of our 2024.

‘More than 200 Years of Conspiracies by Financiers, Nobility, and Politicians to Gain Profits and Power from Wars, Revolutions and Assassinations

The main education I've received since finishing FOFS in 2002 concerns banking and bankers' creation and manipulation of the MOST MURDEROUS pretexts, deprivations and conflicts that have ravaged humanity from the mid-18th century to " '9/11' " and beyond.

Among the prime objectives of these private Bankers has been control of nations' money-supply and currencies. While waging vicious wars of economic conquest throughout the world, these financiers have kept themselves even more removed from physical danger than the politicians who have advanced their interests.

Let me here give an overview of their deeply layered history.

Financiers' conspiracies in the West over the past two and one-half centuries may be traced through the growing wealth and power of one family, the Rothschilds, and this family's often inbred allies, criminals equal to them, whether nominal Jews, Protestants, Catholics, Moslems, or other.

Mayer Amschel Bauer was the founding father of the Rothschild family's supranational empire. Born in 1743, the money-lender Bauer became a close associate of the Elector of Hesse, William IX. Bauer/Rothschild profited by lending of the Elector's fees for supplying Hessian troops to King George III of England during the American Revolutionary War. He changed the family's surname to Rothschild (meaning 'Red Shield', their subsequent insignia) to accord with the sign he'd put up for his business: an eagle on a red shield with a golden arrow extending from each of the bird of prey's five talons.

In the late 18th century Mayer Amschel sent one son each out to begin banking business in five European capitals: London, Paris, Frankfort, Vienna and Venice. Nathan in London and James in Paris especially flourished, Nathan most due to Napoleon's last war and James most due to the induced 1819 Panic across France.

The Rothschild brothers' profits let them gain shared control of the Bank of England and Bank of France and the issuance of these nations' and Austria's currencies. In a partnership that would be often repeated over the next 180 years, they shared controlling interests in these Banks with families of so-called nobility--Tudors, Bourbons, Hapsburgs, et cetera, families who were themselves much inbred.

During the same late 18th century to middle 19th century span, Rothschilds reached into the riches of 'America'.

Associates of theirs and of Illuminati theoretician Adam Weishaupt (Alexander Hamiliton one) figured in the institution of the United States' first two Banks that issued national currency under private ownership.

Later agents of the Rothschild family's (Nathaniel Biddle, August Belmont or Schoenberg, George Peabody, and Junius S. Morgan) worked to frustrate Andrew Jackson's check to any further charter for such a privately owned 'National' Bank.

Denials of credit and funds to U. S. farmers and other businessmen by European Bankers prompted the United States' ruinous Panics of both 1837 and 1857.

Bankers' manipulations were one cause of the U. S. Civil War. Their lowering of the price of Cotton pressured economies of both the South and North to desperation in the late 1850s. In 1859, too, Salomon de Rothschild, he the son of James' inheritor in Paris, Lionel, and he the great-grandson of Mayer Amschel, toured the U. S. and defended Institutional Slavery. Salomon wrote that he 'would be as much a "staunch slavery man" as the oldest plantation owner in the South.' (27)

Once the Civil War began, Rothschild agent Judah Benjamin (who'd met with Salomon in New Orleans just before the war) served as a chief advisor to Confederate President Jefferson Davis while August Belmont (formerly Schoenberg) was the same to Abraham Lincoln. (28)

Another Rothschild front-man in London and New York, George Peabody, he the slave-trading founder of an iron-dealing company that became headed by this and that J. P. Morgan over the next century, supplied both Northern and Southern Armies with guns.

Peabody's and Junius S. Morgan's Company also enriched itself by wartime speculations.

'No individuals contributed so much to flooding our money markets and weakening financial confidence in our nationality than George Peabody & Company, and none made more money in the operation', the Springfield Republic of Illinois wrote in 1866. (29)

In 1866, too, the New York Times observed: 'The Bank of England with its subsidiary banks in America (under the domination of J. P. Morgan), the Bank of France, and the Reichsbank of Germany, composed an interlocking and cooperative banking system, the main objective of which was the exploitation of the people.' (30)

Then was as now, you may see, is, regarding international Banks' control for 'exploitation of the people.'

(Auld Crow: Do yah see, Sid? Facts. Facts 'und figures!

Sid the Elephant: I have also in my life pulled barges. I've crossed Oceans. I've carried rails upon my back.

This is hurting my feelings ((I have soft feelings, Mr. Crow--I'm part-Black and part-Jewish and part-Mongol and I'm not one damned bit ashamed of any of it!)) I'm getting almost angry, Mr. Crow. Yes, I am!)

In 1863 the Northern States instituted another private Bank to issue U.S. currency, the National Bank. The letter from Rothschild Brothers of London to their investment-banking associates Iklheimer, Morton and Vandergould on New York's Wall Street, is reprinted in full below.

The letter, quoted in J.R. Elson's Lightning over the Treasury Building, slyly uses 'A Mr. John Sherman of Ohio' (a Congressman and later author of the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890), as the mouthpiece for perceived advantages from this National Bank whose origins actually owed to the British Bankers Association.

Always use SOMEONE ELSE to speak for your interests, as well as to fight wars for your enrichment, might be said to be exploitative Banksters' guiding, say, light.

The letter from Rothschild Brothers of London to Iklheimer, Morton and Vandergould on New York's Wall Street of 1863:

'Dear Sirs: A Mr. John Sherman has written us from a town in Ohio, U.S.A., as to the profits that may be made in the National Banking business under a recent act of your Congress (National Bank Act of 1863), a copy of which act accompanied his letter. Apparently this act has been drawn upon the plan formulated here last summer by the British Bankers Association and by that Association recommended to our American friends as one that if enacted into law, would prove highly profitable to the banking fraternity throughout the world.

"Mr. Sherman declares that there has never before been such an opportunity for capitalists to accumulate money, as that presented by this act and that the old plan, of State Banks is so unpopular, that the new scheme will, by contrast, be most favorably regarded, notwithstanding the fact that it gives the National Banks an almost absolute control of the National finance. 'The few who can understand the system,' he says 'will

either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favors, that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantages that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical (adverse) to their interests.' Please advise us fully as to this matter and also state whether or not you will be of assistance to us, if we conclude to establish a National Bank in the City of New York...Awaiting your reply, we are

Your respectful servants. Rothschild Brothers.

London, June 25, 1863' (31)

At this same time in 1863. English and French warships blockaded Northern harbors in support of the Confederacy.

When confronted with the National Bank Act and private Bankers' demands for 28% interest on lending to the Northern States, President Abraham Lincoln remarked: 'I have two great enemies, the Southern Army in front of me and the financial institutions in the rear. Of the two, the one in my rear is my greatest foe.' (32)

Lincoln resisted Bankers' control by his issuance of $450 million in U. S. Constitutional Notes, CURRENCY printed by the U. S. Government itself, free of interest-bearing charges and known by the public as "greenbacks."

Lincoln's interest-free "greenbacks" moved the London Times to worry: 'If this mischievous financial policy, which has its origin in the North American Republic, shall become endurated down to a fixture, then that Government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off its debts and be without debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous without precedent in the history of the world... That government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.' (33)

The U. S. Civil War killed 365,00 of the North and 258,000 of the South. Very few of these more than 600,000 dead were Bankers before the United States’ Civil War.

The printing of "greenbacks" was curtailed soon after Lincoln's assassination.

This President was murdered through a secret-society conspiracy (the Knights of the Golden Circle, a Masonic offshoot). Four Knights of the G. C. participants, other than John Wilkes Booth, were convicted and hung. (34)

Following the U.S. Civil War, international Banks had to wait 48 years before they could realize another entity (the Federal Reserve System) that issued U. S. Dollars under private ownership.

During these 50 years 1863 to 2013, Rothschilds and their Warburg in-laws used new and plentifully funded agents and/or debtors (Jacob Schiff, John D. Rockefeller, William Harriman, the Dillon ((formely Lapowski)) family) and Corporations (the Kuhn, Loeb investment-bank of New York City; Standard Oil: U. S. Steel; the Northern Pacific and Southern Pacific Railroads) to control and fleece emergent U. S. industries and territories.

They also profited from thefts that went with Reconstruction.

They also promoted Jim Crow laws, the Ku Klux Klan and racist eugenics.

They also induced the Panics of 1873, 1893-94 and 1907 both to profit themselves and to compel re-institution of a central, 'money-lending Bank for the United States that they and their allies and agents would own.

'Because of his links with the Peabody firm, Morgan [John P. Morgan, son of Junius] had intimate and highly useful connections with the London financial world, and during the 1870s he was thereby able to provide the rapidly growing industrial corporations of the United States with much-needed capital from British bankers', The New Encyclopedia Britannica relates in Jim Marrs' excellent Rule by Secrecy.

And by the middle 1890s: 'Through a system of interlocking memberships on the boards of companies he had reorganized or influenced, Morgan and his banking house achieved a top-heavy control over some of the nation's leading corporations and financial institutions.' (35).

Again, then was as now.’

EXCEPT that WE KNOW MORE NOW than LINCOLN in 1863.

WE KNOW MORE than WOBBLIES in 1913.

WE KNOW MORE than in 1963 or 2001 and We Know How to Win

WE KNOW that WE MASSES’ GENIUS IS OF UNSTOPPABLE GIFTS and ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS LEAVE THE FEW WHO WOULD MURDER OR ENSLAVE US.

