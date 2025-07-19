July 19, 2025

Donald John Trump in 1991 and 1992 declared four of his properties Bankrupt. Three were Casinos in Atlantic City and one was among New York City’s most fabled Hotels: The Trump Taj Mahal, the Trump Castle Hotel & Casino, the Trump Plaza Casino, and the Trump Plaza Hotel. (1)

Each one of these Bankrupted properties made millions for Donald Trump. Each cost their investors and especially their middle-class and working-class investors many millions. The Washington Post published a summary in June 2016.

‘It was promoted as the chance of a lifetime: Mom-and-pop investors could buy shares in celebrity businessman Donald Trump’s first public company, Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts. Their investments were quickly depleted. The company known by Trump’s initials, DJT, crumbled into a penny stock and filed for bankruptcy after less than a decade, costing shareholders millions of dollars, even as other casino companies soared.

In its short life, Trump the company greatly enriched Trump the businessman, paying to have his personal jet piloted and buying heaps of Trump-brand merchandise. Despite losing money every year under Trump’s leadership, the company paid Trump handsomely, including a $5 million bonus in the year the company’s stock plummeted 70 percent.

Many of those who lost money were Main Street shareholders who believed in the Trump brand, such as Sebastian Pignatello, a retired private investor in Queens. By the time of the 2004 bankruptcy, Pignatello’s 150,000 shares were worth pennies on the dollar.

“He had been pillaging the company all along,” said Pignatello, who joined shareholders in a lawsuit against Trump that has since been settled. “Even his business allies, they were all fair game. He has no qualms about screwing anybody. That’s what he does.” ‘

Rescuing Trump from ruin from 1990 into 1992 was Wilbur Ross, 24 years an employee of Rothschild Inc. in Manhattan and later Secretary of Commerce in Trump Ad 1.0.

‘On October 30, 1978, The Spotlight newspaper reported that the principle investors of Resorts International were Meyer Lansky, Tibor Rosenbaum, William Mellon Hitchcock, David Rockefeller, and one Baron Edmond de Rothschild.

Michael Collins Piper, in his book The New Jerusalem: Zionist Power in America has done an excellent job of describing the relationship between Donald Trump and Resorts International. The following excerpt sums up the relationship:

“In 1987, upon the death of longtime CIA front man James Crosby, the nominal head of Resorts International, up-and-coming young New York real estate tycoon Donald Trump stepped into the picture and bought Crosby’s interest in the gambling empire.”

“Trump soon became a household name, with his colorful personality and his insistence upon naming a variety of luxury hotels, apartment houses and other commercial ventures after himself. But while the name “Trump” appeared in the headlines, the names of the real movers behind Resorts International remained hidden from public view.”

The support of the Rothschild’s would become even more apparent.

After quickly expanding the reach of Resorts International to Atlantic City in the final years of the 1980’s, Donald Trump found himself in financial trouble as the real estate market in New York tanked. The three casinos in Atlantic City, like other Trump assets, were under threat from lenders. It was only with the assistance and assurance of Wilbur L. Ross Jr., senior managing director of Rothschild Inc. that Trump was allowed to keep the casinos and rebuild his threatened empire.

Wilbur L. Ross

This was detailed in a Bloomberg article from March 22, 1992.’

By 1992 Jeffrey Epstein was also a favorite of billionaires involved in money-laundering and sex-trafficking.

Born in 1953 on Coney Island, he’d dropped out of college, been fired from the Dalton School for incompetence, and somehow and sometime in the middle to late 1980s started an early and very personal Asset Management Firm before such firms had that monicker. The 29-year-old Jeffrey’s was, according to a puff-puff-puff piece in New York magazine of October 28, 2002: ‘J. Epstein and Co.’

‘In 1982, according to those who know Epstein, he set up his own shop, J. Epstein and Co., which remains his core business today. The premise behind it was simple: Epstein would manage the individual and family fortunes of clients with $1 billion or more. Which is where the mystery deepens. Because according to the lore, Epstein, in 1982, immediately began collecting clients. There were no road shows, no whiz-bang marketing demos – just this: Jeff Epstein was open for business for those with $1 billion–plus.’

H’mm! How can such a business-model work … unless hidden forces help it?

By far the most consquential of Jeffrey’s clients was Leslie (Les) Wexner, founder of the The Limited franchises for women’s clothing. ‘Another focus of curiosity is the relationship that Epstein has with his patron and mentor Leslie Wexner, founder and chairman of the Columbus, Ohio–based Limited chain of women’s-clothing stores. Wexner, who is said to be worth more than $2.5 billion by Forbes, became an Epstein client in 1987 [….] Epstein’ s current residence in Manhattan — a 45,000-square-foot eight-story mansion on East 71st Street — was originally bought by Wexner for $13 million in 1989. Wexner poured many millions into a full gut renovation, then turned it over to Epstein in 1995 after he got married.’

Les Wexner was also at one time CEO of Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie and Fitch.

His Foundation is a major contributor to AIPAC, the American Israeli Political Action Committee.

Am I digressing? I invited you here to see video-stills from the November 1992 Party at Mar-a-Lago that shows Donald Trump chumming up to Jeffrey Epstein. Are there connections between Rothschilds’ and Rockefellers’ Resorts International and their chosen front-man Donald Trump and Trump’s long-time, leading creditor Deutsche Bank? Deutsche Bank also is a convicted enabler of Jeffrey Epstein, we’ve seen. Did Epstein become an ‘International Moneyman of Mystery’ through the main agency of Les Wexner? Did Epstein and his Islands and Mansions serve as a honey-trap, offering teen-aged and perhaps younger girls and boys to politicians, Royals, and CEOs so that the ‘clients’ might be subsequently trapped by video-tapes? Were Donald and Jeffrey ‘close’?

Trump’s own mouth told the tale through New York magazine in October 2002.

Let’s see what we can see from the two as recorded by NBC in November 1992.

Donald regards the cheerleaders with a snigger.

Donald greets Jeffrey, Congressman and former NBA player Tom McMillen of Maryland, and an unidentified guest.

Donald and Jeffrey watch the cheerleaders dance.

Donald lets Jeffrey know that Major Network Cameras are recording the Party.

Donald lets NBC know that he’s a winner.

Donald points out a favorite.

Jeffrey turns, he’s so amused, and his laugh shows his teeth.

Now they’re bonded through sharing the humor.

Donald makes sure that Jeffrey is pleased. They’re one in bonhomie.

And the feeling endured into October 2002. “Terrific guy,” Donald Trump booms from a speakerphone. “He’s a lot of fun to be with.”

What more do you need to see and know about who and what Donald Trump is?

J.D. Vance, debtor to Palantir Technologies, would be no better if Trump is ousted. Biden was no better for our well-being. Nor was Obama. Nor Clinton. Nor either Bush, Ford, Carter or Reagan. Nor Johnson or Nixon. WE are better. WE are our best partner, government, and hope.

