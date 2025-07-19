Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

James Bernard Shepard

17h
17h

Thanks for making this more public. People could say why didn't you and why didn't I look this stuff up before, before 2016, before 2020 and 2024 – it was all there. I hoped in him. I saw how bad the other side was and I hoped in his promises to make things better. All the investors he duped fell for him too. The people I knew who hated Trump so – I'm in Vancouver – in 2016, who worked with me on teh University of BC campus, they hated him out of bigotry. I said Trump is attracting thousands of fans to his rallies,they are just ordinary people like us. I was told that they were all "idiots" because they were "right wing Americans.

I don't think we should be unfair to anybody who hoped in him. That was years ago. Things have happened. A genocide has torn off the cover of "Nice Israel". If nothing elese Trump has been "The Great Revealer". He has, will-he-nil-he, made it plain that our governments, yours and mine, are lap-dogs for mass-murderers.

