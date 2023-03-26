Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Join the CSR Party's avatar
Join the CSR Party
Jan 27

If he isn't getting kickbacks, I will soak my hat in a used toilet and eat it. When he came out and said "maybe vaccines are not that great", he was NEGOTIATING for a bigger big, showing the boys how he could turn off demand for the killshots in a minute. Ya gotta give the devil his due. And some rope .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Blackwell RN, BSN, CCM's avatar
David Blackwell RN, BSN, CCM
Feb 24, 2024

Excelkent

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture