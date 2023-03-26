The Long Foreground of DJT’s Lies

Donald Trump is resurgent on Big Corporate Media Platforms. BCMP Polls show him leading the “ “Race” ‘ to be Republicans’ 2024 Presidential candidate. His Rallies are given prime time. His campaigning slogans raise again their 2016 rhetoric of a cleansing insurrectionist. He promises now to attack “the Deep State.” He promises now to smash “Pfizer-gate.” He’s threatened with an Arrest that will vault his credibility as a persecuted People’s Champion even more.

The Circus is again in full-throttle Trump-the-Rebel promotion from Town to Town.

The largest obstacle for Trump’s renewed tranjectory is, however, his history. He’s lying again, big-time and brassy as his delusional self-afflatus enables him to be. Despite all the assists that treacherous Big Corporate Media Platforms afford toward making Trump the Leading Candidate in their Circus, he must answer to his record.

In late February I published a piece on the Stands the Human Being blog of Ur1Light. Its title is lengthy and complex, as my titles tend to be: 'Prosecute 'Em: 10 Telltales as to How Donald Trump and His Appointees Enabled Mass Murder through Their Lies about " 'COVID-19' " and " 'Vaccines' ".

Telltales 4 through 7 relate Trump's role in the approval and purchase of the most deadly, expensive and worse-than-useless treatment sold in mass volumes under pretext of the COVID disease, Remdesivir.

The piece of 10 Telltales offers day-to-day chronology.

Telltales 1 through 3 show how Trump, Fauci, the World Economic Forum, and the United Nations' World Health Organization acted in the last week of January 2020 to set up a Problem of 'the Wuhan Coronavirus', a Reaction of 'Urgent Plans', and a Solution of (Surprise, said the Wrestling Tag-Team of Don and Tony; every Circus needs its Wrestlers) 'a vaccine.'

Telltales 8 through 10 quote Trump and Fauci in theie enduring celebration of Pfizer’s deadly and injurious “ ‘vaccine.’ “

Trump and ALL of his above-named Appointees should never again have power over public health.

The 10 Telltales piece cites two widows in southern California, Christina Brionnes and Evengeline Ortega, and their courage in going forward with Lawsuits against Hospitals for treatments of Remdesivir that the widows claim cost them their husbands. It cites too, the millions of victims and families who are represented through the websites realnotrare.com and canwetalkaboutit.com .

We who have survived the Crimes against Humanity waged through “ ‘COVID-19’ “ and “ ‘vaccine’ “ now are awakened, forever as Trump is discredited. We have the powers to create a world of prosperity and freedoms contrary the truly unsustainable Pyramid that Evil Puppets within the WEF still contrive to put over.

Now to Trump, Remdesivir, and Telltales 4 through 7.

4. April 29 to May 1, 2020--

Remdesivir, O, Remdesivir / What Deaths and Profits There Are in Remdesivir !

The three days above, April 29 through May 1, 2020, see Dr. Anthony Fauci trumpet in Big Corporate Media and in the White House Remdesivir (a dubiously tested product that its maker, Gilead Science of Fremont, California, calls an 'investigational antiviral drug') as the new "standard of care" for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Donald Trump follows with his endorsement. The Corporations-servitor U.S. Food and Drug Administration then approves Remdesivir. The drug had miserably failed its one peer-reviewed Trial.

Seated with Trump and Birx and Louisianan Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office on April 29, Fauci claims "the standard of care" for Remdesivir despite a peer-reviewed study in the British Lancet that found Remdesivir was worse than useless.

That is. The Lancet found: 'Adverse events were reported in 102 (66%) of 155 remdesivir recipients versus 50 (64%) of 78 placebo recipients.'

I wrote in my 'COVID-19, #8' post of May 16, 2020.

'On April 29 Dr. Fauci publicly promotes Remdesivir, the intravenous treatment that its manufacturer, Gilead Science, calls an 'investigational antiviral drug'.

Fauci calls findings from a Trial of the drug by the National Institute of Allegergies and Infectious Disease (the NIAID that he directs) "highly significant". ' …

Fauci omits mention of a peer-reviewed study of Remdesivir's effects in Wuhan City and Hubei Province, published that same April 29th day in the British Lancet. The Lancet study shows public data which attests to Remdisivir's 'effects' being most likely 'adverse'….

Realties on the ground don’t check either Fauci or Trump from their sales-pitch.

Yes, Fauci does dares to say that his ambiguous NIAID Trial has proven ' "that a drug can block this virus." '(11)

Two days later, Trump completes the deal for 'Emergency Use' approval and offers remarks with Gilead Science CEO Daniel O'Day and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

May 1, 2020 in the White House via Reuters and The Japan Times. (12)

5. May 14, 2020 and May 15, 2020--

Trump Announces 'Operation Warp Speed' for COVID 'Vaccines’; the Next Day, He Publicly Doubts the Need for 'Vaccines'.

Trump appoints Moncef Slaoui of GlaxoSmithKline to be the civilian head of Operation Warp Speed.

Slaoui is allowed to keep $10 million in GSK stock.

Earlier, GSK and Sanofi shared $2.1 billion in U.S. Government funding to develop their own “ 'vaccine' “ against “ ‘COVID-19’ “. (13)

One day afterward (and two weeks after approving Remdesivir), standing before Big Corporate Media with with Fauci and Birx, Trump dismissed the cruciality of a 'vaccine'. (14):

I wrote in 2020: 'On May 15, following the week's public and private contentions, Trump repeated his expectation that that this virus, too, will be absorbed and remedied by the public it's infected. COVID-19, too will "go away." (15)

One Game is called: 'Cognitive Dissonance.' Another Game played by Confidence-Men. as depicted by Herman Melville and Thomas Mann, is called: Flim-Flam.

6. May through September of 2020--

Trump, Fauci, and the FDA Deny Hospitals' requests for cheap, anti-viral Drugs, … while Trumps buys the entire global Stock of Remdesivir at $390 per dose … at the same time as Reports of Remdesivir's 'Side Effects' Mount.

June through September of 2020 promised solutions for the " 'COVID' ' disease that would be free of 'vaccines'.

My Fiipping the Script blog over on the We Are Revolutions and You Are Here to Shine website noted in its ‘COVID-19, #11’ post, June 20, 2020, that Arkansas, Australia, Belarus, Sweden, Tanzania were succeeding against " the COVID" without lockdowns or masks. (16)

Also, the plentiful and inexpensive anti-viral drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Invermectin were already restoring COVID patients to health. HCQ and Ivermectin were already requested by Hospitals in New York City, Detroit, and Brasil. (17)

My COVID-19 post on August 21, 2020, reviewed evidence from many studies and articles of the previous three months. (18)

That is, on July 2, 2020 we the public saw a study of more than 2500 patients at the Henry Ford Health Institute which revealed that HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) more than halved COVID-19 victims' mortality-rates.

The study by 12 Doctors and the 'Henry Ford COVIDS-19 Task Force' was published on the National Institute of Health's own website in the National Library of Medicine.

Doctors and Nurses at the Institute requested HCQ. The FDA under Trump and Fauci then denied them this drug. (19)

Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale University added his weight for HCQ. Risch cited eight studies between May and August 2020 that proved immediate and life-saving benefits of HCQ. (20)

Ivermection was another inexpensive solution. Between April and September 2020 Physicians credited Ivermectin with reduction of mortality from COVID-19 by 92% and more.

The port city if Itajai, Brasil experienced this finding: 'CONCLUSION: Non-use of ivermectin was associated with a 12.5-fold increase in mortality rate and a seven-fold increased risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to the regular use of ivermectin. (21)

A paper that came out through the American Journal of Therapeutics recountedTrials by Doctors Hector and Mirta Carvballo and Dr. Roberto Hirsch in Argentina. (22)

The Argentine Trials' most essential finding was: 100% prevention thorugh Ivermectin.

'In a much larger follow-up prospective, observational controlled trial by the same group that included 1195 health care workers, they found that over a 3-month period there were no infections recorded among the 788 workers who took weekly ivermectin prophylaxis, whereas 58% of the 407 controls had become ill with COVID-19. This study demonstrates that remarkable protection against transmission can be achieved among high-risk health care workers by taking 12 mg once weekly.' (23).

The Argentine Doctors had carried out their two Trials between late April and early August of 2020. Had their astonishing results with Ivermectin been publicized by national and global institutions, millions of lives lost due to pretexts of “ ‘COVID’ “ would have been saved. Below stand some of the countless champions of people's well-being worldwide, these seven of Eurnekian Hospital in Buenos Aires. (24)

David O'Reilly's excellent piece on the Rescue Substack that's edited by Michael and Teresa Capuzzo offers a ringing summary.

'At the trial’s close in August (ended because they’d run out of free medicines), 237 of the 407 participants in the control group, or 58.2 percent, were infected. Among the 788 patients treated with the ivermectin/carrageenan protocol, nose swabs and assessments of symptoms showed no evidence of Covid infection. “None,” says Carvallo.' (25)

Back to Remdesivir.

While Doctors and Nurses and Students were testing Ivermectin in Argentina, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists published on May 18, 2020 a warning and disclaimer regarding Remdesivir through a monograph on its website.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists put its WARNING in bold-face.

'Readers are cautioned that Remdesivir is not an approved treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2, but rather, is being investigated for and is currently available under an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for the treatment of severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.' (26)

You can see below the Society's cautionary document re. Remdesivir', saved thanks to the Wayback Machine website.

Details of the side-effects are even more reason to avoid Remdesivir.

'Adverse events' in 74% of the Trial's participants... and 'serious adverse events' in 35% and 'grade 3 or greater adverse events' (greater than grade 3 is 'life-threatening' in 43% of the participants.

Further, below, the WARNING from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists details more Remdesivir failures and horrors—from Hubei Province, China and from the 'Cohort of 53 hospitalized patients in the manufacturer' compassionate-use program.' (27)

Yet.… Yet.… With all of the above information about sweepingly positive outcomes from HCQ and Ivermectin VERSUS injuriously negative impacts from Remdesivir available to him, as President of the United States, Donald Trump on July 1, 2020 bought for patients in his Nation 100% of the existing supply of Remdesivir.

He also bought 90% of Gilead Science's expected producton of the drug in August and September of 2020,

Trump bought from the dealer a total of 500,000 doses at $390 per dose, a purchase worth $195,950,000

Alex Azar, Trump’s appointee as Secretary of Health and Human Services in January 2019, the official who in February 2020 had the foreight to shield Big Pharma from Liablitiy for injuries and deaths from their prosective “ ‘vaccines’ “ against the newly named COVID-19, here popped up again.

Azar extolled his President's "amazing deal." Azar figured prominently in Big Corporate Media's coverage .

Forbes wrote: 'Alex Azar, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services boasted of President Trump’s “amazing deal” that has bought the world’s entire supply of Gilead Sciences’ Remdesivir, a drug that some research suggests could speed the recovery of coronavirus patients.' (28)

Who and what are more compromised and hideou—Big Corporate Media or the Governments that BCM platforms”

7. October of 2020--

Trump and the FDA make Remdesivir the first anti-COVID drug approved for 'general use' ... less than one week after a study of 'more than 11,000 people in 30 countries' proves that Remdesivir 'fails to prevent' COVID-19 deaths'.

October 15, 2020, the New York Times writes that Remdesivir 'fails to prevent deaths among patients, according to a study of more than 11,000 people in 30 countries sponsored by the World Health Organization.' (28)

Yet… Yet.… October 22, 2020, the British Guardian reports that the FDA has approved Remdesivir for everyday use by Doctors and Hospitals.

October 28, 2020, Science online summarizes how the FDA and the European Union omitted usual vetting procedures and then awarded the worse-then-useless Remdesivir further status and further billions of Dollars and Euros. (31)

'October was a good month for Gilead Sciences, the giant manufacturer of antivirals headquartered in Foster City, California. On 8 October, the company inked an agreement to supply the European Union with its drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19—a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. Two weeks later, on 22 October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved remdesivir for use against the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the United States—the first drug to receive that status....’

But…. But…

.

‘Science has learned that both FDA's decision and the EU deal came about under unusual circumstances that gave the company important advantages. FDA never consulted a group of outside experts that it has at the ready to weigh in on complicated antiviral drug issues....

The European Union, meanwhile, decided to settle on the remdesivir pricing exactly 1 week before the disappointing Solidarity trial [the trial of 'more than 11,000 people in. 30 countires'] results came out. It was unaware of those results, although Gilead, having donated remdesivir to the trial, was informed of the data on 23 September and knew the trial was a bust.' (32)

So, like the Pfizer and Moderna and Et Cetera dealers that Trump also lauds, Gilead Science hid from us, the public, and from Governments, regulators, and purchasers the damning results of its Trials on human beings.

On October 7. 2020, just out of Walter Reed Hospital after a reported bout with “ ‘COVID’ “, Trump, “your favorite President …. standing before the Oval Office at the White House, which is always a very exciting place to be”, praised two more drugs, Regeneron and ‘a new, very similar drug from Eli Lilly …” .

After all the Telltales, How Much More Do We Need to See of DJT?

Trump is course Theater. He of course plays on the Team of his Republican/Democrat millionaire/billionaire class. He of course betrays his supporters unto landing them in Prison. He of course neglects his constituents by failing to do the most obvious research even if his negligence costs thousands unto millions of lives. He course is a debtor. He of course owes his six-times-a-Bankrupt fortunes and resorts to ‘Strategic Partners’ of the World Economic Forum such as Deutsche Bank. He of course is a White Supremacist bigot, as his choices for Staff everywhere show. His egomania is of course perfect for delusion and manipulation. No human asset is of course so trusty as an unwitting asset.

Trump is of course placed again Center Ring in the Race-for-President Circus. His boasting fronts and seeming concerns are of course good for raising hopes, rallying crowds and boosting ratings. He is of course a Rebel in a Private Jet. He will of course stay in “ ‘the Race’ “ till the Big Corporate Media that speaks for his supranational handlers tells him whether he’s to “ ‘win’ “ or to “ ‘lose.’ “

Donald John Trump is course no good choice for our future.

Yet he is of course right about one assertion. The United States is loaded with great people. It still brims with talents and opportunities. It’s the most mixed-race, polyglot and hence vital of populations. It can help to lead humanity into appreciating everyone’s godly gifts. Every year its inventors’ innovations and its artists’ reaches still surprise us with wonder and expectations. Every day and everywhere grandchildren roll balls to dogs and dance.

“Sure be time we take control!”