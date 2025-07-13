Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

I think is was Brian Berletic who pointed out that the gigantic flag flying next to the candidate was a huge security breach, from before the event even started. At a USMC Riflery range you typically have at least two flags - one at the firing line, and one by the targets, so the shooters can properly adjust for the wind. So no real security detail would EVER allow a big flag, right next to the protectee, in an outdoor location.

Additionally, a 5.56mm bullet has a shockwave traveling with it. A bullet that knicked an ear, has a shockwave that would rip the ear off - and cause a concussion.

There's some speculation that Crooks was the 'spotter' on a two man sniper team. However, they were clearly the fallguy(s) team. They were being spotted minutes before the first shot. A real sniper's job is to remain concealed, get the shot(s) off cleanly (and on target) and then escape, preferably undetected. So in this case, being spotted, while getting into position is a suicide mission, at best - and an unsuccessful suicide mission, at worst.

Audio from the shooting indicates two separate guns, at different distances. Going further back, in roughly the same line as from Crooks to Trump, is a treeline, with a Country Club behind it. This Club was closed on Saturdays, like all country clubs, I'm guessing (???)/s/.

That would be the perfect position for a real sniper team to take - a secure area with intervening vegetation and then a room with an open window, for the firing position. We know that there were real bullets flying, because of killed and injured supporters, plus - it's visible in that photo. So who ever ordered this Op, wanted a skilled shooter, to prevent real injury to the candidate.

