(Lines that came to me today after attending Services for Belle Moore (“Brown Sugar” and meant to also serve in the Introduction to a Series titled Readings Against Fascism)
“The Ruling Few can only do what they do.
They rob from the Poor, give more to themselves.
They know no better than Evil Madness.
They’re bound to Lessons from Families’ Crimes.
They think White and Might are Right for All Time.
Decades, Centuries, let me tell ya ‘bout this,
But first let’s look at a Trump and a Musk
How this Tag-Team wants to Mislead and Lock
Us into a Trilateral Data-Bank
Yes, one Big Bank, owned by only the Few,
For our Fund and Food and loved ones’ lives.
Just like in the Gaza, people don’t matter in the Few’s Deal.
The Ruling Few fear Human Godliness.
The Few fear how our Divine Genius always creates and wins.
The Ruling Few can only do what they do.”
RELATED
Discussion about this post
No posts