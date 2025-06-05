June 5, 2025

Dear SUBSTACK friends,

Following the report on Ladies of Cayes Jacmel in Haiti thriving through their new Business of Cleaning Products (Propte Toupatou in Haitian Kréyol, meaning Clean-Up Everywhere), please see below these excerpts from Maryse’s and my Sticking Up For Children ‘Spring into Summer’ update. We feature here two SUFC Partners in Port-au-Prince, the College Canapé Vert begun by Maryse’s aunt, Marie Marthe Balin Franck Paul, and the combination of the Ecole Foyer Espoir school and the Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants orphanage that Marie Jo Poux shepherds in the Delmas district of Haiti’s still blockaded Capital city.

You may know both Madame Marie Marthe and Madame Marie-Jo from profiles on this ‘Stack last Autumn.

You may also have learned today that the Trump Administration 2.0 has banned travel into the United States by Citizens of Haiti and 11 other Nations. ‘The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen’, writes Reuters.

Here’s hoping that you enjoy these photos of Students and Teachers shining despite deprivations and exclusions, blockades and shortages, for which they’re not remotely responisible.

College Canapé Vert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

The Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants ( FEPE ) orphanage and the Ecole Foyer Espoir( EFE ) school in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince

More can be seen of Sticking Up For Children’s Partners and their Spring into Summer over on the SUFC website.

