You may remember Students in the Adult-Literacy Class taught by Marie Yolene Desiral in Haiti's coastal village of Cayes Jacmel--about 10 miles East of the arts center Jacmel. 18 women were traveling regularly to Yolene's makeshift classroom and learning to read and write in Summer 2024.
You may remember their earnestness--and their "Lékol Toupatou" song!
During Autumn 2024 and Winter 2024-2025, 12 of the Students evolved a Business. Its name is Pwopte Toupatou. Pwopte means "Clean Up" in Haitian Kréyol. Toupatou means Everywhere. And so: Clean Up Everywhere!
The women knew that many neighbors and others along Haiti's southern coast still sought cleaning-liquids due to enduring blockage and shortages inthe Nation.
So they made their own.
Voila et Voila! Vwala epi Vwala!
And they bottled their hand-made Pwopte Toupatou in containers that were also gathered and improvised.
Thus the first Batch. Pwopte Youpatou! LIke magic. You can dance to it, too, if you like!
Since Autumn of 2024 the group has produced three Batches. Their Cleaning-Product is a big hit. They now used standardized bottles. They now have a Logo, too, to use if they like.
They each have become entrenpreneurs. From sales of their Pwopte Toupatou, each is now offering micro-loans to vendors along Haiti's southern Coast.
That is, each Student has in less than the two years since Marie Yolene Desiral began her instruction in Cayes Jacmel:
1) Learned to read and write through Modules of Madame Franck Paul's 243-page textbook Mon Livre Unique and the Video-Lessons of Lèkol Toupatou; 2) Begun a collective business with her fellow Students; 3) Helped to begin self-sufficiency through their own businesses.
The whole process may become like a Door and Platform into boundless, similarly nourishing, community-minded successes.
Robots, should they somehow materialize along Haiti's southern Coast, and should they wish to become "buddies" of Pwopte Toupatou, are of course welcome, even if prove less than helpful!
If Robots can be minded to appreciate Sunsets, Sunsets such as regularly illuminate this Arrondisement of Haiti, then Robots might also develop as good company for humanity.
The photo below of a Sunset over Jacmel is by the artist known as Jika--Christian James Cadet.
