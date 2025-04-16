April 16, 2025

Four minutes and 21 seconds of MEL GIBSON’s excerpt from an interview with former U.S. Congressperson CURT WELDON by TUCKER CARLSON on X two days ago raises enough evidence to re-ignite concerns among more millions who have encountered it.

How did the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 collapse into its own footprint on the late afteroon of 9/11/01 … WTC 7 of course not struck by an airliner.

Weldon grows “passionate”, he says, when relating the bravery of FDNY Batallion Chief Orio J. Palmer as Palmer led his Batallion up Stairways of the South Tower, WTC 1, on the 9/11/01. At 9:58 Palmer, a triathlete and father of three, found that fires on the Impact-Floor of the South Tower were only two and could be controlled. In the next minute, at 9:59 that morning, the South Tower exploded, tilted, then centered in its demolition straight-down into its footprint. The images below are from JIM HOFFMAN’s and my 2004 book Waking Up from Our Nightmare.

So we have again an opening into that Big Lie behind ‘the War on Terror’ and every other enablement of tyranny and in particular the Big Lie of “ ‘COVID-19’ “ in this century.

The Big Lie of and from September 11, 2001 is condensed into a song here.

It was bravely exposed and confronted by Citizens’ Grand Jury members in San Diego 18 years ago.

It leads directly to crimes we experience in 2025 from Strategic Partners of the World Economc Forum every day that they persist in tyrannies.

