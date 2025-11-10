Nov 10 2025

These days, News presented by Establishment Media offers Species-Suicide as the New Normal. Below is the Latest that arrived in my Email for the weekend of November 9. ‘Good afternoon. Here’s what you should know today, Nov 1.’

First, I—and the millions We who may somehow receive Word from the WSJ—should know:

We should also take care to heed WSJ language of Approval for Our Predisposition here. ‘Powerful [ … ] heavyweights are […] hoping to prevent diseases and improve the chance for a high IQ and other preferred traits.’

They mean well, y’unnerstand, the ‘Powerful Silicon Valley heavyweights’. They ‘push the limits of reproductive genetics […] to prevent diseases’ and raise us to ‘a high IQ and other preferred traits.’ OpenAI CEO ‘Sam Altman and his husband, along with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’ back ‘a startup called Preventive’ that’s ‘quietly preparing what would amount to a biological first’.

The ‘biological first’ of Preventive, Altman and Coinbase Crypto-Currency’s Armstrong is, to be both blunt and precise, a G. M. O. (Genetically Modified Organism) baby born primarily from human parents. A Designer Baby!

The WSJ elaborates. ‘They are working toward creating a child born from an embryo edited to prevent a hereditary disease [….]

Gene-editing technologies now in use for treatment after birth allow scientists to cut, edit and insert DNA, but using the process in sperm, eggs or embryos is far more controversial and has prompted calls by scientists for a global moratorium until the ethical and scientific questions get resolved. Editing genes in embryos with the intention of creating babies from them is banned in the U.S. and many countries.

Preventive has been searching for places to experiment where embryo editing is allowed, including the United Arab Emirates, according to correspondence reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Many experts worry that the science is too unpredictable to be safe and could usher in a new era of human experimentation by private companies without public or government input or debate. Some also raise the specter of eugenics.’

In other words, G.M.O. Babies, Frankensteins-in-Embryo, Human Beings created with ‘preferred traits’ by design of Corporations-funded clinicians, well, that’s still illegal in the USA, but it might be a Go in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sam Altman, and Donald Trump at the Saudi-US Investment Forum last May 13.

The Wall Street Journal also published this report for us to ‘know’ on November 9.

You may here be reminded of ‘Employers’ mandating ‘Vaccines’ against “ ‘COVID-19’ “ in 2021 and 2020 particularly. Then, too, the Corporations most Insistent on Obedience were ‘Tech Titans’ and the most major of Banks on Wall Street and in the City of London and Geneva, Switzerland.

Let’s review, courtesy NBC News and Haley Messenger on January 25, 2022.

All seven supranational Corporations requiring ‘Vaccinationation’ above are among the 100 Strategic Partners of the World Economic Forum … the WEF that figured essentially in promoting a mysterious Coronavirius into alarms for an ‘urgent vaccine’ even before the World Health Organization (the WHO) named same as “ ‘COVID 19’ “.

In early 2022, days of NBC News parroting its advertisers ‘Mandates’, the world’s peoples were rejecting any more ‘vaccines’ against any further ‘Variant’ of the mysterious Coronavius … from such big bases of Data—’Adverse Reactions’, Deaths and Injuries into the hundreds thousands (Deaths] and many millions (Injuries) after individuals accepted their shot or shots … days of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron warning citizens again … evidence that the Big Pharma shots were much worse than useless became so strong and personally painful that billions simply stopped their accepting such injections.

The WEF Strategic Partners’ Game against Humanity, their Cruel Trick of “ ‘COVID 19’ ‘‘ and ‘Vaccines’, buckled under people’s understanding of evidence and losses

Above headline from CNN , September 30, 2020.

The 2022 website No More Silence / Telling Our Stories counted more than 10 million ‘Adverse Reactions’ and more than 63,000 ‘Fatal Cases’ on February 9, 2022, as shown on my ‘Undoing Evil #8’, the Flipping the Script blog, on donpaulwearerev.com website.

So, what about that Open AI and Chat GPT, under Sam Altman, new praiser and partner of Donald Trump in 2025, … how’s that Whole Business going?

Well, short of designing human babies and excepting a June 2025 $200-Million Contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to help with ‘war-fighting’, Open AI and Chat GPT could hardly be doing worse in terms of their performance in our real world. The Corporation launched its fifth iteration of an intellectual substitute for human research, analysis and creation, its GPT-5, in mid-August.

Beforehand, Sam Altman waxed into a kind of Warp Speed of Run-On Garble-Speak about the latest Grand Prix Turbo—er, “Generative Pre-trained Transformer.”

“We think you will love using GPT-5 much more than any previous Al. It is useful it is smart it is fast [and[ intuitive. GPT-3 was sort of like talking to a high school student.…. With GPT-5 now it’s like talking to an expert —- a legitimate PhD level expert in anything any area you need on demand they can help you with whatever your goals are.”

Gary Marcus, a writer publicly questioning the premises and abilities of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ since 1998, summed up the Epic Fails of GPT three months ago.

Marcus quoted other tech-watches disappointed by GPT-5’s intrinsic short-comings.

‘With a more positive framing, freelance journalist Bryan McMahon wrote to me, “We all saw GPT-5’s reveal fall flat yesterday—so flat, in fact, that many online dubbed it “Gary Marcus Day” for proving your consistent criticism about the structural flaws of large language models correct.” ‘

One picture of GPT-5’s goofy renderings of solutions toward tasks that a 10-year-old could readily fulfill became a Meme.

GPT 5 was asked to ‘draw a pictue of a tandem bicycle and label the parts.’

The Grossly Poor, or Grievously Pitiable, Transformer, geneation #5, … got at least the Tandem Bicycle’s front ‘wheel’ right. Other parts, you can see, are off-the-mark. Rear wheel is ‘fork’. Rear seat is ‘handbars’. Front handlebars are ‘seat’.

The bicycle would not go far, if anywhere, with GPT 5.0 steering its ‘seat’.

You may imagine what a sure mess “ ‘A.I.’ “ would make of a human baby.

Rather like the cruel messes made by “ ‘COVID-19’ “ and that invention’s ‘vaccines’.

LINKS

https://www.wsj.com/tech/biotech/genetically-engineered-babies-tech-billionaires-

https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/ai-work-use-performance-reviews-1e8975df?mod=djemwhatsnews

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amex-walmart-are-companies-mandating-covid-vaccine-employees-rcna11049

https://donpaulwearerev.com/flipping-the-script/undoing-evil-8-billions-say-no-to-being-shot-by-banksters

RELATED