Nov 2 2025

Youth Are Turning

Something great and healthy is happening in 2025. We see worldwide this year a generation under 30 years old abandon societal sinking-ships for their own well-being. They’re going offline. They’re putting down ‘Smart Phones’. In the United States they’re joining the ‘Reconnect Movement’ on college campuses and gathering in Book Clubs and Running Clubs. They’re choosing to talk instead of text. They’re scheduling hours—whole weekends—outdoors! (1)

They’ve reversed their support of the second Trump Administration by more than 30% since last February. They’re turning to one another and to ancient wisdom. They recognize that they—and we all—must ‘connect’ (E.M. Forster, Howard’s End) for their health. They may even feel that we human beings must unite to survive.

MSN writes.

‘YouGov pollsters noted the president’s negative-19 net approval is also lower than all but one poll during his first term.

Trump’s approval is down across all age groups, but young adults have seen the most dramatic drop-off in approval since the start of the president’s second term.

Among 18- to 29-year-olds in the latest survey, Trump was nearly 55 points underwater — with only 20 percent approving of the way Trump handles his job and 75 percent disapproving.

That represents a stark reversal from February, when Trump enjoyed a positive net approval among young adults of more than 8 points — with 50 percent approving and 42 percent disapproving.’ (2)

The generations born into Big Tech’s invasion of our living-spaces from Personal Computers’ mass multiplication—into the Net and the Web becoming ‘Needs’ for communication—and then into the Dot-Com’s Bubble’s burst—from 1984’s Apple ad forward to 2000, say—the age 40-or-so ‘Millenials’ now entering Middle Age as well as the ‘Gen Z’ aged 19 to 29—these billions now face precipitous pressures from ‘Lay-Offs’ and ‘Cuts’ recently announced by the very Corporations that have most profited from ‘Social Media’s’ spread—Facebook now with 2.9 billion users—from ’Lockdowns’ and dependencies promoted through ‘COVID-19’.

On October 31 Blaze Media and Andrew Chapadoulas reported on 11 supranational Corporations’ cutting tens of thousands of jobs. Among them are Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, Salesforce, and Accenture. (30

‘Some companies say they are restructuring. Others are swapping out humans for AI.

Major U.S. companies are putting tens of thousands of Americans out of work.

While some analysts believe the job cuts are a sign of more bad things to come for the economy, others have taken cues from some of the top brands that say they are shifting toward automation and AI, rendering thousands of jobs useless, especially in the warehouse, sorting, and human resources sectors.’

Marc Benioff, CEO for SalesForce, neatly phrased his reasons for displacing humans.

‘ ”I’ve reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000 because I need less heads,” CEO Marc Benioff said, per CNBC. The employees were set to be replaced by customer service bots called Agentforce.’

Amazon announced ‘an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles.’

Documents leaked to the New York Times from Amazon earlier in October revealed plans to employ 600,000 robots instead of humans in its future growth.

Amazon estimates its sales growing 75% by 2023. Amazon now employs 1.1 million people worldwide. Its workforce peaked at 1.6 million in 2021. (4)

Six years earlier, 2019, Amazon workers successfully pushed to unionize. (5)

On the other hand, in 20025, this past week of All Hallows Eve, News heralded that the world now has six men ‘worth’ more than $200 million. (6)

The six’s wealth soared with Governments’ and Corporations’ adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Markets’ ‘valuing’ that ubiquitously touted means for Quiet Annihilation of our Species and for X’ing-out, if we may say, dangerous kin to Shakespeare and Laura Nyro and Paul Robeson unborn ahead.

We may also see that the spotlit six’s wealth was inflated within a totally closed Game played on Wall Street and in the City of London and Geneva, Switzerland.

‘The six $200 billion tech titans collectively gained around $330 billion in 2025 alone. Ellison’s wealth grew by $124 billion, Page by $76 billion, and Brin by $70 billion. Earlier this year, only Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg had crossed the $200 billion mark, proving how AI has accelerated wealth creation in less than a year.’ (6)

Meanwhile, back on the ground of everyday people’s Making Groceries and Passing Examinations and Christening Babies land—far beneath the heady purviews of ‘tech titans’ who platformed by their Media as forecasting the elimination of ALL human workers—the most-disseminated MUSK MUSH-POISON disseminated last week being ’AI and robots will replace all jobs’— well, we who think and talk in Parks and parking-lots are coming together over Books and Music, on Trails and on Beaches, and, we may hope, discovering wonderful surprises in our distinct personalities.

Walking. Talking. Offline. Investigating Live and In-Person some Other or Others!

Newsweek and its writer MELISSA FLEUR AFSHAR noted this rising phenomenon last March. (7)

‘For many, the ultimate social currency no longer appears to be how many followers you have, but how few social media platforms you use and if they are on private mode. More young people are deleting their accounts, adopting old-school flip phones, picking up analog hobbies and embracing digital minimalism. Film cameras, paperback books and even “dumbphones”—simpler mobile devices without addictive social features—are making a comeback [….]

For some, the act of quitting social media is indeed becoming a new kind of status symbol. The wealthiest and most powerful figures in Silicon Valley—ironically, the very architects of social media—have long kept their children away from these platforms.’

Alex Edwards, who left ’Social Media’ during the COVID Lockdowns of 2020, told Afshar and Newsweek ‘ “I firmly believe we would all benefit from stepping away,” he said. “Social media’s sole purpose is to gather data—the new oil—and sell that data to companies. It is incredibly dangerous.”

We see also our own glorious … DATA … of Trends. Market Watch surveyed American and British landscapes.

‘For example, church attendance among young British men jumped to 21% in 2024 from 4% in 2018, according to the U.K.’s Religion Media Centre.

The American Booksellers Association reports its membership at 2,433 stores — nearly double the number in 2016, with 323 new independent bookstores opening in 2024 alone.

Participation in running clubs has increased 25% over five years, per Running USA, with the strongest growth among adults ages 20 to 29.

But here’s where it gets interesting: A Harris Poll found that 77% of Americans would choose a completely in-person social life over a digital alternative, while 81% of Gen Z respondents wish disconnecting from devices were easier. Book-club event listings jumped 31% in 2024, following a 24% rise in 2023, according to Eventbrite.’ (8)

Digital Detox is a term repeated by USA Today and a Kifflab—a seller of gear for the Outdoors.’

USA Today looked into how young people are particularly vulnerable to zapping by ’Smartphones’

‘Child psychiatrist and Yale School of Medicine professor Yann Poncin says smartphones impact the brain in three key ways: impacting productivity and prioritization, depleting the brain’s cognitive patience and threshold for tolerating frustration, and rewiring the brain’s pleasure pathways and dopamine release.’ (9)

Kifflab, a company that sells gear for surfing, hiking, camping, fielded last January statistics about young people’s leaving the Online for the Outdoors.

‘In a world where technology is everywhere, young people are starting to push back. Gen Z and Millennials have grown up surrounded by screens, but now many are choosing to step away. Digital detoxing - the act of cutting back on technology use, is becoming a movement with more young people spending time outdoors, unplugging from their devices, and reconnecting with nature.’ (10)

A preferred form of outdoor exercise by many—millions, several estimate—young people round our world over the past two years is … Street Protest of the Hurtful Abuses their Corporations-Serving Government heap on them and their families.

These of the now famous ‘Gen Z’ (ages 19 to 29) point to what their societies are missing.

Moroccans protest their Government’s big spending for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while their cities and towns are short of water and electricity.

Schools and Hospitals are also being shorted in 2025 … in Morocco and elsewhere.

Indonesia … Watchwords of protesters are simple AND searching AND profound.

These young people protest what their societies have lost in basic services and opportunities that a State should provide—losses to Health-Care, to Education, to Infrastructure and their Environment and to Adequate Employment … due to ‘Corruption’ and Self-Dealing among an elitist Few in their respective Governments … Governments that are (or now were) both Funded and Exploited by the same Corporations of Big Tech and Big Finance that we met among the 11 named at the head of this Post—those Corporations that are escalating their replacement of workers through A.I. and robotics in the USA and across N.A.T.O. Nations.

We may remember that these Corporations sit highest among within the World Economic Forum’s favored. They’re among the WEFs now more than 120 Strategic Partners—Amazon, Accenture, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, … and the Banks that control these Partners’ Shaes (Bank of America, Banco Bradesco, Banco Santander, Citi, JP Morgan Chase, …) along with greater Shares-holding Asset Management Firms such as BlackRock … and these WEF High Partner Corporations are THE SAME CULPRITS enforcing hunger and poverty for their Profits in ‘Developing Nations’ … and now again doing LIKEWISE in the USA and across NATO.

Young people in Madagascar and Nepal have since September compelled with exemplary courage—at least 22 protesters were killed in Madagascar and 72 in the small Nation of Nepal—the overturning of their corrupt Governments. Bangladesh in 2024 and Sir Lanka in 2022 replaced their Governments through movements that grew up through their streets.

People and their Parliament before the Government fell and Sushila Karki became Nepals first woman head-of-state.

The Conversation:

‘In leading the fight against inequality, young people in developing countries are following a well-trodden path. Youth-led protests in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have both toppled governments in recent years. These movements seem to have encouraged others across the globe to empower themselves and demand more from entrenched elites.’

It’s all of ‘One Piece’ indeed! Gen Z’s symbol is a Japanese manga, titled for general inclusion ‘One Piece’, about Pirates—moral, ethical ‘Straw Hat Pirates’, mind—who progressively oppose and defeat a ‘World Government’, as drawn by Eiichiro Oda. Oda’s anime series has since 1997 sold about 520 million copies … worldwide … and he’s twice donated about $8 million to earthquake survivors. The Straw Hats’ Flag represents a Threat to some in Indonesia’s Government. The Pirates’ chief, Monkey D Luffy, struggles most ‘against the World Government.’, according to Evan D. Mullicane in Screen Rant. ‘The World Government in One Piece frequently uses its military might to crush even modest dissent. Given the series’ themes of dismantling systems of oppression, it’s no wonder people across the world who don’t feel represented would look to the Straw Hats as revolutionary figures.’

Eiichiro Oda and the leading Pirate hero, Monkey D Luffy, of his manga ‘One Piece’.

The Straw Hat Pirates in a Splayfest circa 2004.

As Dr. Martin Luther King observed:

Very soon, we may expect, youth across the USA and all N.A.T.O. will ACT even more vitally in our Streets and through Internet. They and we will ACT to reverse the dead-end, non-working futurevthat multi-billionaires try to set for us. Then, what a flowering!

