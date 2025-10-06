Oct. 6 2025

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the PlayMPE platform for the third day in a row registered a Track by ROGER LEWIS as #1 among responses from the 2100+ of Stations, Programmers and journalists reached by service’s digital distribution.

This Day it was “Little Things” at #1, switching places with “Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way!)”. Roger plays Piano and Alto Saxophone on this Track.

Again his neighbor on the PlayMPE Chart is pianist DANIIL TRIFONOV.

Roger turned 84 yesterday!

Please check out the Tracks—

And this, with four Tracks, from 2024 and RL’s 83rd birthday—