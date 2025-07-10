July 9, 2025

Today starts a Series to look into aspects afoot in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that Donald Trump signed into Law on July 4, following its Passage last week by the U. S. Senate and House of Representatives.

The ‘Big, Belittling Bill’ is my name for its manifold diminishments of riches in the United States—riches in resources, in people, and in particular the immigrants and creators who have given this Nation its wealth in every area of accomplishment over two centuries.

A website serving Contractors that work with United States’ Defense and Infrastructure projects, Davron.net, summarized on May 20th the Bill’s essential measures.

The summary notes a total of 18,000 to be hired for ‘border and defense spending’—including 10,000 for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). (1)

‘The “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” combines tax cuts, spending reductions, and targeted investments. It includes:

$340 billion for border and defense spending, including hiring 10,000 ICE personnel, 5,000 customs officers, and 3,000 Border Patrol agents (The White House, 2025).

$1.5 trillion in tax cuts to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Congressional Budget Office, 2025).

$1.5 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years, against a projected $89.3 trillion federal outlay from 2026–2035 (Congressional Budget Office, 2025).

Investments in air traffic control modernization, border barriers, and energy infrastructure.

PBS posted an update yesterday of specific funding.

‘$46.5 billion to building the rest of the border wall, $45 billion to immigration detention centers, nearly $30 billion to hiring and training ICE staff, and $3.3 billion to immigration court judges and attorneys.

Now, some of those pots of money can be moved around. If they don't want to spend that much on the border wall, they don't have to. They can transfer it to other parts of ICE. But ICE plans to hire an additional 10,000 new agents to the tens of thousands they already have. And also they want to have at least 80,000 new detention beds.’

Principal in tracking immigrants in the U.S. and tracking every U.S. citizen since 2017—through both Trump Ads and the interval Biden Ad—and making hundred millions Dollars from its surveillance is Palantir Technologies. (2)

Trump’s designated “border czar” Tom Homan promises 7000 arrests per day. That multiplies to more than 200,000 individuals per month, and more than 2,400,000 individuals per year. (3)

PBS quoted David Bier of the ‘conservative’ Cato Institute.

David Bier, Director of Immigration Studies, Cato Institute: Under this bill, if — by 2028, you're talking about spending effectively 80 percent of all federal law enforcement dollars will go to immigration enforcement.

And so when you think about the scale that we are prioritizing this type of enforcement over all other types of crimes, everything you can think of is being deprioritized to focus on deportations. And primarily it's going to be deportations of people without any criminal record, without any arrest record.’

Of course the ostensible deportations are cover for a far more sweeping and sinister agenda fronted by Trump Ad. 2.0.

I.C.E. sweeps now are meant to condition us to accept them as more of a ‘New Normal.’ Masked officers on horseback and aboard Tanks are meant to be everyday operations. (4)

The U.S. Public opposes ICE’s expansion and often erroneous seizures by a huge margin. (5)

ICE’s projected arrests of 2.4-Million + per year would need more privately owned Prisons built. Such Prisons-for-Profit involve funders of Trump Ad 2.0. and massive beneficiaries of Trump Ad 1.0

Privatization under Trump Ad 2.0 extends to forecasting Weather in the USA.

The Associated Press today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick oversees the U.S. government’s vast efforts to monitor and predict the weather.

The billionaire also ran a financial firm, which he recently left in the control of his adult sons, that stands to benefit if President Donald Trump’s administration follows through on a decade-long Republican effort to privatize government weather forecasting.

Deadly weekend flooding in central Texas has drawn a spotlight to budget cuts and staff reductions at the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, two agencies housed within the Commerce Department that provide the public with free climate and weather data that can be crucial during natural disasters.

What’s drawn less attention is how the downsizing appears to be part of an effort to privatize the work of such agencies. In several instances, the companies poised to step into the void have deep ties to people tapped by Trump to run weather-related agencies.

Privatization would diminish a central role the federal government has played in weather forecasting since the 1800s, which experts say poses a particular harm for those facing financial strain who may not be able to afford commercial weather data.’

Operational in literally countless moves by Trump Ad 2.0 to privatize ‘Security’ and ‘Surveillance’ in the United States is Palantir Technologies. Palantir’s Chair is Trump’s supporter from 2015 onward, Peter Thiel. Thiel asserted in 2010 that Technology “is this incredible alternative to politics.” Palantir’s CEO is Alex Karp. Karp told Charlie Rose in 2009 that Technology could offer the “ultimate Silicon Valley Solution” for covertly achieving ends unpopular with the public. (

Palantir has profited signally from ICE. Palantir is as much invested in ICE as it is in success and cohesion among its fellow World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners among Corporations and Foundations.

Look at its Governments’-funded Revenue QUINTUPLE from 2019 to 2024.

Palantir in 2025 is moving into the United States’ Internal Revenue Service (in company with the Elon Musk-begat Department of Government Efficiency—DOGE). Into the United States’ Health and Human Services Department—HHS, thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And into the ‘Golden Dome’ of Donald Trump’s coinage, a confabulation that looks so promising of efficacy after Iranian missiles sailed through the Israel Defense Forces ‘Iron Dome’ and destroyed—by Iran’s count—33,000 targets last month. (Israel’s territory is 8,019 square-miles; the continental United States is 3,809,525 square-miles—you may see how likely the proposed Dome is as Defense against hypersonic, intercontinental ballistic missiels, however golden it may be for its contractors.)

Please see Wired on Palantir and DOGE and the IRS. (12)

‘Palantir, the software company cofounded by Peter Thiel, is part of an effort by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to build a new “mega API” for accessing Internal Revenue Service records, IRS sources tell WIRED.

Please see FedScoop on Palantir and the 2025 version of HHS. (13)

Please see my Post of April 22, 2025 for quite a Round-Up of Critters who keep despoiling the Eden our that our tools and spirits could make of this Century.

Yes, we return to those Twin Peaks of Speculation, those Titans of the Asset Management Firm Omniverse, Vanguard and BlackRock.

We see that BlackRock has more than doubled its stake of Shares in Palantir since February of 2022 and onset of Russia’s defensive War in the Ukraine—a War that, of course, Principals among NATO and the WEF’s Strategic Partners (And shouldn’t NATO be declared a WEF Strategic Partner?)

