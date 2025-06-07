Fauci as presented by Prairie View A & M University for event on March 28, 2025.

Fauci at the University of Minnesota this past April 8.

Fauci is scheduled to be among the ‘Influential figures in public health, Russian opposition, wildlife photography, and more’ in the Baltimore Fishbowl series. His date is September 25.

Fauci as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease funded gain-of-function research and results from 2003 onward.

Dr. Fauci told the world from April 2020 onward that we would have ‘no “normal” till a ‘coronavirus vaccine or cure’ was accepted across Nations.

Dr. Fauci told the world in June 2021 that accepting the mRNA ‘vaccine’ from Pfizer or Moderna was a choice to be ‘safe’. “It’s as simple as black and white.” U.S. and European Governments knew by then that millions had been injured and more than 20,000 killed immediately after receiving the mRNA ‘vaccines.’

Dr. Fauci remains among the most damned and vilified Public Figures alive, as unending Comments on YouTube videos and X media show.

June 6, 2025

Dr. Anthony Fauci may be accused of numberless failings as a Public Servant, but Nerve under Fire he’s never lacked. He’s lied to the U.S. Congress. He’s lied to the U.S. Senate. He’s flipped us assurances of No Worry, then he’s flopped full-on into demanding ‘Nationwide Lockdown’, but, whether speaking solo or standing beside his accomplices Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the clean-cut, gray Fauci has never Lapsed from his Role as Authority, Humanitarian and Guide to us, the Public, we who wait for Word from ‘America’s Doctor, as he’s platformed by admiring Big Media. He’s now 84. He’s been under the Network spotlights that he’s sought since he absurdly but successfully fanned A.I.D.S. (Acquire ImmunoDeficiency Syndrome) into mass-murderous hysteria in 1983. Fauci claimed then that casual contact, skin to skin, as every day within a household, might transmit AIDS. His fear-mongering cost many thousands lives.

Still, on the Doctor’s role rolls. Since receiving his ‘Pre-Emptive Pardon’ from President Joe Biden on January 19, Fauci, the Director of the U. S. National Institute for Allergic and Immunological Diseases within the National Insitutes of Health (NIH) between 1983 and 2022, has spoken at Amherst College in western Massachusetts; at Prairie View A.M. University in Texas, about 50 miles northwest of Houston; and at the University of Minnesota. He’s also spoken to two audiences of 1700 in Sarasota, Florida and at the WBUR hosted by National Public Radio’s affiliate in Boston.

Fauci 2025 appears innocuous through the lens of Google’s search-engine Primary Page results.

We, however, remember Dr. Fauci.

We remember how he spoke to us in January and February 2020.

We remember how he insisted on the Lockdowns and Hospitalizations that separated families and killed many thousands of elderly.

We remember him encouraging purchase of Ventilators.

We remember Fauci and Trump touting Remdesivir from April to October 2020 and the United States and HHS Secretary Alex Azar purchasing all available stock of this drug that was already proven injurious—millions of doses for many more millions of Dollars—and Remdesivir then killing patients into 2021, 2022, ….

We remember the mRNA ‘vaccines’ from Pfizer and Moderna that you at the NIH and Bill Gates funded and that Fauci and Donald Trump then touted and how these ‘vaccines’ killed hundred, at the least, within their first two months of “roll-out”, December 2020 into February 2021.

More HERE.

We remember your insisting that we could be only be safe from COVID-19 and its infection and transmission if we were “vaccinated” even as more than ONE MILLION in EUROPE and the UNITED STATES were already INJURED or DEAD by June 2021.

Whereas, in the United States, July 9, 2021, from the United States Government’s National Vaccine Information Center, 463,457 cases of Adverse Events ‘where Vaccine is COVID19’ and 10,991 dead.

Whereas, in the 27 Nations of Europe reporting to the European Medicines Agency through June 5, two weeks before the assurances that Fauci would repeat till his retirement from the NIAID and NIH, the ‘COVID-19 Vaccineactions’ totaled 1,354,336 Injuites and 13,867 Deaths through June 5, 2021.

All of the above facts, and the facts of his lies, we remember regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci. So we can wish no more for him than a just Trial and Trials!

Please COMMENT from our own experiences and please SHARE among your communities. Our best way forward is through bringing light.

