June 8, 2025

Thank you all for reading this Substack’s survey yesterday of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Public Speaking in 2025 and his renewed Institutional Face as ‘humanitarian’ and ‘servant’ for our Health … opposed to his Record since 1983 and especially during our COVID-19 years of reaping personal Profits while misguiding, injuring and—in fact—murdering millions in the United States.

I hope that you continue to share the Reality of Fauci to your circles so that we can better know our true past toward claiming the healthy futures we deserve.

Below is reprinted Telltales 3 to 7 of the 10 Telltales Post about Donald Trump from February 2023.

You may see how the past and current President of the United States, Donald Trump, worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his chosen spokesperson for the White House Task Force on COVID-19, to bamboozle us. At every Stage of Deceiving the Public Fauci and Trump stood side by side in ultimately promoting harms—Lockdowns, Masks, Ventilators, Remdesivir, mRNA ‘vaccines’—while repressing the proven remedies that Hospitals sought—Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, natural supplements.

In 2025 the Tag-Team has taken shape even more as Fauci the voice of ‘Science’ against Trump the Ignorant Endangerer of our Health … while both in fact maintain the fundamental Big Lie of COVID-19 so that more millions may be injected with grievously ruinous Drugs for $BILLIONS in Profits to Big Pharma … and the ‘next Pandemic’ may be carried out.

Perhaps this Post from November 2022, first year of my writing in Substack, will be clarifiying … before we shift to March 2020 and The Trump and Fauci Show.

3. March 2020--

Trump and Anthony Fauci Further Launch Their Tag-Team against American People's Health

Trump allows Dr. Anthony Fauci to become the dominant spokesperson for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The duo’s Act of Trump as the ‘denier of science’ and Dr. Fauci as the defender of ‘reasonable’, authoritarian measures for ‘pubic health’, 'safety' and 'efficacy', launches further onto media stages.

On May 16, 2020 I posted about Fauci's 'Misguiding the public' over the prior four months. The piece was subtitled 'Fauci, Pelois, Donald Trump, CNN, the WEF et cetera: The First Four Months of COVID Lies'. (8)

Above photo and caption: Dr. Fauci speaks on January 26, 2020. (9)

To wit.

'DR. ANTHONY FAUCI FRONT AND CENTER, AS APPOINTED AND APPROVED BY DONALD TRUMP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 79, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has been lead spokesperson for the White House Coronavirus Task Force in press-briefings since March 10.

Dr. Fauci's roles in alignment with actions by President Donald Trump make for an exactly coincidental timeline. Fauci and nine others were named to the White House Task Force by Donald Trump on January 29.

The following day, the United Nations' World Health Organization declared the coronavirus named novel in 2019 (SARS-CoV-2) to be a 'Public Emergency Health of International Concern'.

The World Economic Forum was already concerned. On January 24, as part of its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the WEF issued this prescient headline of Problem-AND-Solution.

Problem was ‘the Wuhan coronavirus’. Solution was: ‘urgent plans’. Further Solution was: ‘to develop a vaccine’. The WEF-plumped endgame was always: 'a vaccine.'

Donald Trump, Head-of-State Angela Merkel of Germany, Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank, aeronautical engineer Winnie Byanyima of Uganda and the United Nations, actress and activist Deepika Padukone of India, and Greta Thunberg, then 17, ‘Climate and Environmental Activist’, were Speakers at this WEF Annual Meeting.

The day after the W.H.O. declared SARS-CoV-2 to be a 'Public Emergency Health of International Concern'--that is, on January 31, 2020--the Trump Administration declared a national Health Emergency and banned travelers from mainland China to the U.S.' (9)

Thus, step by step over the first four months of 2020, the Trump-and-Fauci Duo of Ostensible Opponents, somewhat resembling Professional Wrestlers in their Obviousness, set in motion for their masters among the WEF's 100 'Strategic Partners' the evasive deceit of 'the Wuhan coronavirus' and the end-game of 'a vaccine.'

4. April 29 to May 1, 2020--

Remdesivir, O, Remdesivir / What Deaths and Profits There Are in Remdesivir !

The three days above, April 29 through May 1, 2020, see Dr. Anthony Fauci trumpet in Big Corporate Media and in the White House Remdesivir (a dubiously tested product that its maker, Gilead Science of Fremont, California, calls an 'investigational antiviral drug') as the new "standard of care" for treatment of COVID-19 patients and

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Donald Trump approve this drug that

had miserably failed in its one peer-reviewed Trial.

Seated with Trump and Birx and Louisianan Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office on April 29, Fauci claims "the standard" for Remdesivir despite a peer-reviewed study in the British Lancet that found Remdesivir was more inimical than useful and hence worse than useless.

That is. The Lancet found: 'Adverse events were reported in 102 (66%) of 155 remdesivir recipients versus 50 (64%) of 78 placebo recipients.'

I wrote in my 'COVID-19, #8' post of May 16, 2020.

'On April 29 Dr. Fauci publicly promotes Remdesivir, the intravenous treatment that its manufacturer, Gilead Science, calls an 'investigational antiviral drug'.

Fauci calls findings from a Trial of the drug by the National Institute of Allegergies and Infectious Disease that he directs "highly significant". ' (10)

Fauci brazens onward. He says that the NIAID Trial and Remdesivir now constitute "the standard of care" for COVID-19. Trump, Birx and Edwards gaze with serious attention.

Fauci omits mention of a peer-reviewed study of Remdesivir's effects in Wuhan City and Hubei Province, published that same April 29th day in the British Lancet. The Lancet study shows public data which attests to Remdisivir's 'effects' being most likely 'adverse'.

Quartz online and its writer Olivia Goldhill question Remdesivir on the day that Fauci

heralds the drug . The Quartz/Goldhill piece is titled: 'Scientists Demand Data to Show Remdesivir Works for COVID-19.'

Particulary noted by Quartz and Goldhill is the on-the-ground, peer-reviewed reality that 'Adverse events were reported in 102 (66%) of 155 remdesivir recipients versus 50 (64%) of 78 placebo recipients.' And: Remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events in 18 (12%) patients versus four (5%) patients who stopped placebo early.'

Realties on the ground seldom check either Fauci or Trump from pieces of theater for

an evil sales-pitch.

Trump and Birx and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards look on as Fauci states the new 'standard' for COVID care, April 29, 2020. Yes, Fauci does dares to say that his ambiguous NIAID Trial has proven ' "that a drug can block this virus." '(11)

Two days later, Trump completes the deal for 'Emergency Use' approval and offers remarks with Gilead Science CEO Daniel O'Day and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

May 1, 2020 in the White House via Reuters and The Japan Times. (12)

5. MAY 14, 2020; May 15, 2020--

Trump Announces 'Operation Warp Speed' for COVID 'Vaccines'; the next day, he doubts the need for 'vaccines'.

Trump appoints Moncef Slaoui of GlaxoSmithKline to be the civilian head of Operation Warp Speed. Slaoui is allowed to keep $10 million in GSK stock. Earlier, GSK and Sanofi shared $2.1 billion in U.S. Government funding to develop their own 'vaccine' against COVID-19. (13)

One day afterward (and two weeks after approving Remdesivir), standing before Big Corporate Media with with Fauci and Birx, Trump dismissed the cruciality of a 'vaccine'. (14): I wrote: 'On May 15, following the week's public and private contentions, Trump repeated his expectation that that this virus, too, will be absorbed and remedied by the public it's infected. COVID-19, too will "go away." (15)

One Game is called: 'Cognitive Dissonance.' Another Game played by Confidence-Men is is called: Flim-Flam.

6. MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST, SEPTEMBER 2020--

Victories over COVID Mount Worldwide, Free of 'Lockdowns' and 'Vaccines'; Inexpensive Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin Aid Billions Outside the U.S.; Trump, Fauci, and the FDA Deny Hospitals' requests for HCQ; and Trump buys entire global stock of Remdesivir at $390 per dose … as Remdesivir's 'Side Effects' Also Mount.

June through September of 2020 promised solutions for the " 'COVID' ' disease that would be free of 'vaccines'. Arkansas, Australia, Belarus, Sweden, Tanzania were succeeding against " the COVID" without lockdowns or masks. (16)

June 26, 2020.

The plentiful and inexpensive anti-viral drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Invermectin were already restoring COVID patients to health and were already requested by Hospitals in New York City, Detroit, and Brasil. (17)

Above is my 13th COVID-19 post on the Flipping the Script blog, August 21, 2020, reviewing evidence from many studies and articles of the previous three months. (18)

July 2, 2020 a study of more than 2500 patients at the Henry Ford Health Institute showed that HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) more than halved COVID-19 victims' mortality-rates. The study by 12 Doctors and the 'Henry Ford COVIDS-19 Task Force' was published on the National Institute of Health's own website in the National Library of Medicine. Doctors and Nurses at the Institute requested HCQ and the FDA under Trump and Fauci denied them this drug. (19)

Dr. Charles Risch of Yale University added his weight in citing eight studies between May and August 2020 that proved immediate and life-saving benefits of HCQ. (20)

Between April and September 2020 other Physicians credited and publicized another inexpensive antiviral drug, Ivermectin, and Ivermectin's reduction of mortality from COVID-19 by 92% and more. The port city if Itajai, Brasil experienced this finding: 'CONCLUSION: Non-use of ivermectin was associated with a 12.5-fold increase in mortality rate and a seven-fold increased risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to the regular use of ivermectin. (21)

Five authors of a paper published through the American Journal of Therapeutics, all

of them Physicians belonging the the Frontline COVID-19 Critical. Care Alliance (the FLCCC), cited Trials by Doctors Hector and Mirta Carvballo and Dr. Roberto Hirsch in Argentina. (22)

The Argentine Trials' most essential finding was: 100% prevention thorugh Ivermectin. 'In a much larger follow-up prospective, observational controlled trial by the same group that included 1195 health care workers, they found that over a 3-month period there were no infections recorded among the 788 workers who took weekly ivermectin prophylaxis, whereas 58% of the 407 controls had become ill with COVID-19. This study demonstrates that remarkable protection against transmission can be achieved among high-risk health care workers by taking 12 mg once weekly.' (23).

The Argentine Doctors had carried out their two Trials between late April and early August of 2020. Had their astonishing results with Ivermectin been respected and publicized by national and global institutions, millions of lives lost due to pretexts of

COVID would surely have been saved. The whole, killing Con-Game of 'vaccines' could not have advanced from Puppet to Puppet and population to population. Below stand some of the countless champions of people's well-being worldwide, these seven of

Eurnekian Hospital in Buenos Aires. (24)

Several weeks prior to starting their first Trial, in early March of 2020, Carvallo and Hirsch had written to the Journal of the American Medical Association about Ivermectin as a likely antiviral aid against the 'novel coronavirus'. They received from the Journal's Editor responses of no interest and then nothing.

They nevertheless moved forward. Their expanded Trial yielded results that should have been cause for jubilation. David O'Reilly's excellent piece on the Rescue Substack that's edited by Michael and Teresa Capuzzo offers a ringing summary.

'At the trial’s close in August (ended because they’d run out of free medicines), 237 of the 407 participants in the control group, or 58.2 percent, were infected. Among the 788 patients treated with the ivermectin/carrageenan protocol, nose swabs and assessments of symptoms showed no evidence of Covid infection. “None,” says Carvallo.' (25)

Back to Remdesivir. While Doctors and Nurses and Students tested Ivermectin in Argentina, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists published on May 18, 2020 a warning and disclaimer regarding Remdesivir through a monograph on its website.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists puts its warning in bold-face. 'Readers are cautioned that Remdesivir is not an approved treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2, but rather, is being investigated for and is currently available under an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for the treatment of severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.' (26)

You can see below the Society's cautionary document re. Remdesivir', saved thanks to the Wayback Machine website.

Details of the side-effects are even more reason to avoid the drug. 'Adverse events' in 74% of the Trial's participants... and 'serious adverse events' in 35% and 'grade 3 or greater adverse events' (greater than grade 3 is 'life-threatening' in 43% of the participants.

And, further below, more failures and horrors from Hubei Province, China and from the 'Cohort of 53 hospitalized patients in the manufacturer' compassionate-use program.' (27)

Yet, with all of the above information about sweepingly positive outcomes from HCQ and Ivermectin versus injuriously negative impacts from Remdesivir available to him, as President of the United States, Donald Trump on July 1, 2020 bought for patients in his Nation 100% of the existing supply of Remdesivir and 90% of Gilead Science's expected producton of the drug in August and September.

Trump bought from the dealer a total of 500,000 doses at $390 per dose, a purchase worth $195,950,000

Alex Azar popped up again. He extolled his President's "amazing deal." Azar figured prominently in Big Corporate Media's coverage of the transaction. Forbes wrote: 'Alex Azar, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services boasted of President Trump’s “amazing deal” that has bought the world’s entire supply of Gilead Sciences’ Remdesivir, a drug that some research suggests could speed the recovery of coronavirus patients.' (28)

Who and what are more hideous, inhumane, nonsensical and worse-than-useless--Big Corporate Media or the Governments that BCM platforms, the Governments whose actions fill BCM's bowls?

7. OCTOBER 2020--

Trump and the FDA make Remdesivir the first anti-COVID drug approved for 'general use' ... less than one week after a study of 'more than 11,000 people in 30 countries' proves that Remdesivir 'fails to prevent' COVID-19 deaths'.

October 15, 2020. The New York Times writes that Remdesivir 'fails to prevent

deaths among patients, according to a study of more than 11,000 people in 30 countries sponsored by the World Health Organization.' (28)

October 22, 2020. The British Guardian reports that the FDA has approved Remdesivir

for everyday use by Doctors and Hospitals.

October 28, 2020. Science online summarizes how the FDA and the European Union omitted usual vetting procedures and then awarded the worse-then-useless Remdesivir further status and further billions of Dollars and Euros. (31)

'October was a good month for Gilead Sciences, the giant manufacturer of antivirals headquartered in Foster City, California. On 8 October, the company inked an agreement to supply the European Union with its drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19—a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. Two weeks later, on 22 October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved remdesivir for use against the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the United States—the first drug to receive that status....

Science has learned that both FDA's decision and the EU deal came about under unusual circumstances that gave the company important advantages. FDA never consulted a group of outside experts that it has at the ready to weigh in on complicated antiviral drug issues....

The European Union, meanwhile, decided to settle on the remdesivir pricing exactly 1 week before the disappointing Solidarity trial [the trial of 'more than 11,000 people in. 30 countires'] results came out. It was unaware of those results, although Gilead, having donated remdesivir to the trial, was informed of the data on 23 September and knew the trial was a bust.' (32)

