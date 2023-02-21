Thank you, dear readers and friends on Substack. I regret the delay as to this post; it’s taken a while to assemble. If it helps to keep Donald John Trump and the Appointees herewith are from any power over Public Health, forever, it will fulfill its first purpose. Let Trump leave any stage except a Courtroom.

Prosecute 'Em: 10 Telltales as to How Donald Trump and His Appointees enabled Mass Murder

February 20, 2023

This piece surveys the record of Donald John Trump between 2018 and 2023 in an effort to highlight his crucial role in the United States' and global public's needless suffering due to the disease named " 'COVID-19' " and due to COVID-pretext 'vaccines'. It expends most detail on Trump's role with approval and purchase of the most deadly, expensive and worse-than-useless treatment sold in mass volumes under pretext of the COVID disease, Remdesivir. It relates the lawsuits of two widows in southern California, Christina Brionnes and Evangeline Ortega, who claim that they lost their husbands to Hospitals and Remdesivir. It introduces many who acted repeatedly against public health for reasons that make sense only as serving a malign Agenda and/or perceived self-interest: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Stephen Hahn, attorney and former Secretary of Human Services Alex Azar, and more.

All of these named banes to protections of public health and individual rights in the United States were appointees of Donald Trump's from January 2018 onward.

The piece offers some close day-to-day chronology. One: how Trump, Fauci, the World Economic Forum, and the United Nations' World Health Organization acted in the last week of January 2020 to set up a Problem of 'the Wuhan Coronavirus', a Reaction of 'Urgent Plans', and a Solution of (Surprise, said the Wrestling Duo of Don and Tony) 'a vaccine.' Two: how Fauci, Birx, Hahn Trump sold out the public tothe indefensible and already failed Remdesivir between April 2i and May 1, 2020. Three: how in mid-March of 2021 Fauci urged Trump to encourage Republicans to take "the vaccine" and three days later Trump followed the Doctgor's advice.

I hope that you finish this piece with a compelling sense that Trump and all of the above-named appointees should never again have power over public health. That sense, and

a recognition that the courage and compassion shown by Christina Brionnes and Evengeline Ortega and the thousands and millions engaged in realnotrare.com and canwetalkaboutit.com represents possibilities there for all of us Eight Billion people on Earth who are more than surviving the Crimes and Wars against Humanity waged

by " 'COVID-19" ' and its 'vaccines.' We have the powers to create within the next seven years a world of prosperity and freedoms exactly upside-down from the silly Pyramid still planned by the WEF. Fred said it well: "Wherever there are people, there's power."

TIMELINE OF 10 TELLTALES

REGARDING DONALD TRUMP

1. March 2018 to May 2020--

Donald Trump, Robert Redfield, and Deborah Birx.

Trump appoints Dr. Robert Redfield, a confessed perjurer then of 26 years standing, as Director of the Centers for Disease Control, March of 2018.

He appoints Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the Corporation's-funded National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (the NIAID) since 1984, to the White House Coronavirus Task Force on January 29, 2020.

Trump makes U. S. Vice President Mike Pence head of this Task Force in February and adds Dr. Deborah Birx as Pence's lieutenant. Birx is for three decades a protegé of Fauci's and Redfield's. Since 2014 she's allied with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and its sponsored Global Fund through her appointment by Barack Obama as 'Coordinator of the United States Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy.' As such, further quoting her biography as an advisor with the Public Relations BGR Group, Birx was U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator' and 'oversaw the spending of the $6 billion annual budget of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the largest commitment by any nation to combat a single disease in history, as well as all U.S. Government engagement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.' (1)

Gates and Birx, Facebook Post from the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), July 20, 2016. (2)

I wrote about about Redfield, Fauci and Birx in my 10th Flipping the Script post about COVID 19, 'Masks Off + Remove Robert Redfield', May 30, 2020.

I quoted the New York Times of 1992, Laurie Garrett in 2018, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in May 2020, regarding Redfield's criminality.

Redfield had been obvious for decades prior to 2018.

'Robert Redfield came to prominence about 30 years ago due his claims for a vaccine against HIV AIDS.

November of 1992, the New York Times reported on a Federal investigation into Redfield.

Barry Meier of the NY Times wrote then:

'A leading AIDS researcher is under investigation by Federal officials after allegations that he may have overstated the therapeutic effects of an experimental vaccine against the deadly disease.

The investigator [SIC] is Dr. Robert Redfield of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. Central to the inquiry are statements made by Dr. Redfield earlier this year that use of the vaccine, a protein known as gp-160, might reduce blood levels of H.I.V., the virus that causes AIDS, in those already infected, said Major Rick Thomas, a spokesman for the Defense Department which is conducting the investigation.'

26 years later, reacting to President Donald Trump's appointment of Robert Redfield to be Director of the Center for Disease Control, Laurie Garrett wrote more particularly about Redfield in Foreign Policy, March 23, 2018.

'In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Redfield headed up an AIDS vaccine research effort at Walter Reed that focused on gp160, a protein projection from the type of HIV most commonly found in North America. The military researchers worked together with a Connecticut-based company called MicroGeneSys to develop and test the gp160 vaccine. The MicroGeneSys product, which the Army dubbed VaxSyn, never proved effective in doing the real job of a vaccine — blocking infection. But Redfield announced at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam in 1992 that VaxSyn prevented HIV from destroying key elements of patients’ immune systems, called CD4 cells. It was the first good treatment news a desperate HIV-positive community and their doctors had heard, and it caused an uproar of excitement — I know, because I was there. But it wasn’t true. Redfield had grossly overstated the Army results, prompting a Defense Department investigation. The department decided Redfield’s “overstatement” of the effectiveness of VaxSyn was an innocent error, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was less than impressed with the product and declined to approve continued human testing.'

On May 5, 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was more hard-hitting. RFK Jr. wrote a piece for the Childrens Health Defense website about Robert Redfield and his colleague of three decades' standing, Dr. Deborah Birks, titled 'Redfield and Birx: Can They Be Trusted with COVID?'

Kennedy wrote:

'U.S. military documents show that, in 1992, the CDC’s current Director Robert Redfield and his then-assistant, Deborah Birx—both Army medical officers—knowingly falsified scientific data published in the New England Journal of Medicine fraudulently claiming that an HIV vaccine they helped develop was effective. They knew the vaccine was worthless.

Redfield now runs the agency charged with mandating COVID vaccines. Birx, a life-long protégé to both Redfield and Anthony Fauci, served on the board of Bill Gates’ Global Fund. Redfield, Birx and Fauci lead the White House coronavirus task force.

In 1992, two military investigators charged Redfield and Birx with engaging in “a systematic pattern of data manipulation, inappropriate statistical analyses and misleading data presentation in an apparent attempt to promote the usefulness of the GP160 AIDS vaccine.” A subsequent Air Force tribunal on Scientific Fraud and Misconduct agreed that Redfield’s “misleading or, possibly, deceptive” information “seriously threatens his credibility as a researcher and has the potential to negatively impact AIDS research funding for military institutions as a whole. His allegedly unethical behavior creates false hope and could result in premature deployment of the vaccine.” The tribunal recommended investigation by a “fully independent outside investigative body.” Dr. Redfield confessed to D.O.D. interrogators and to the tribunal, that his analyses were faulty and deceptive. He agreed to publicly correct them. Afterward, he continued making his false claims at three subsequent international HIV conferences, and perjured himself in testimony before Congress, swearing that his vaccine cured HIV.'

We see now, as we could see in March 2018 and May 2020, that Trump's appointee Dr. Robert Redfield persisted in lies, lies meant to profit him, lies whose misdirection enabled the ongoing deaths of thousand from AIDS.

2. February 2020--

Trump's 2018 Cabinet Appointee Alex Azar Shields the Makers and Sellers of COVID-19 'Vaccines'

Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, CEO of Eli Lilly's U.S. operations from 2012 to 2017, invokes the PREP Act ('The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREPA), passed by the United States Congress and signed into law by President of the United States George W. Bush in December 2005 (as part of Pub. L.109–148 (text)(PDF)), is a controversial tort liability shield intended to protect vaccine manufacturers from financial risk in the event of a declared public health emergency'--wikipedia) to shield Corporations that manufacture COVID ‘vaccines’ from litigation by those who suffer injuries and deaths from these ‘vaccines.’ (4)

CNBC reported on December 17, 2020, as the 'roll-out' of mRNA 'vaccines' from Pfizer and Moderna mounted and first injuries to the injected arose.

'The federal government has granted companies like Pfizer and Modernaimmunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines.

“It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law.“ You also can’t sue the Food and Drug Administration for authorizing a vaccine for emergency use, nor can you hold your employer accountable if they mandate inoculation as a condition of employment....

Immune to lawsuits

In February, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar invoked the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. The 2005 law empowers the HHS secretary to provide legal protection to companies making or distributing critical medical supplies, such as vaccines and treatments, unless there’s “willful misconduct” by the company. The protection lasts until 2024.

That means that for the next four years, these companies “cannot be sued for money damages in court” over injuries related to the administration or use of products to treat or protect against Covid.

HHS declined CNBC’s request for an interview.' (5)

Alex Azar had a track-record of helping pharmaceutical Corporations maximize profits.

Wikipedia recounts what Azar did for Eli Lilly. 'Effective January 1, 2012, Azar became president of Lilly USA, LLC, the largest division of Eli Lilly and Company, and was responsible for the company's entire operations in the United States.[21] Prices for drugs rose substantially under Azar's leadership, including the tripling of the cost of the company's top-selling insulin drug.' (6)

Azar was hired by the Aspen Institute in June 2021, joining seven previous Secretaries of Health and Human Services, Democrat and Republican.

Bloomberg Law

writes. 'Former Trump administration Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who has said little publicly since leaving the position, has joined the Aspen Institute’s Health Strategy Group to develop health policy solutions for challenges facing the U.S.' (7)

What do you see? What do you think? Are you aghast and indignant? Does your blood being to boil? What will you do?

3. March 2020--

Trump and Anthony Fauci Further Launch Their Tag-Team against American People's Health

Trump allows Dr. Anthony Fauci to become the dominant spokesperson for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The duo’s Act of Trump as the ‘denier of science’ and Dr. Fauci as the defender of ‘reasonable’, authoritarian measures for ‘pubic health’, 'safety' and 'efficacy', launches further onto media stages.

On May 16, 2020 I posted about Fauci's 'Misguiding the public' over the prior four months. The piece was subtitled 'Fauci, Pelois, Donald Trump, CNN, the WEF et cetera: The First Four Months of COVID Lies'. (8)

Above photo and caption: Dr. Fauci speaks on January 26, 2020. (9)

To wit.

'DR. ANTHONY FAUCI FRONT AND CENTER, AS APPOINTED AND APPROVED BY DONALD TRUMP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 79, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has been lead spokesperson for the White House Coronavirus Task Force in press-briefings since March 10.

Dr. Fauci's roles in alignment with actions by President Donald Trump make for an exactly coincidental timeline. Fauci and nine others were named to the White House Task Force by Donald Trump on January 29.

The following day, the United Nations' World Health Organization declared the coronavirus named novel in 2019 (SARS-CoV-2) to be a 'Public Emergency Health of International Concern'.

The World Economic Forum was already concerned. On January 24, as part of its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the WEF issued this prescient headline of Problem-AND-Solution.

Problem was ‘the Wuhan coronavirus’. Solution was: ‘urgent plans’. Further Solution was: ‘to develop a vaccine’. The WEF-plumped endgame was always: 'a vaccine.'

Donald Trump, Head-of-State Angela Merkel of Germany, Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank, aeronautical engineer Winnie Byanyima of Uganda and the United Nations, actress and activist Deepika Padukone of India, and Greta Thunberg, then 17, ‘Climate and Environmental Activist’, were Speakers at this WEF Annual Meeting.

The day after the W.H.O. declared SARS-CoV-2 to be a 'Public Emergency Health of International Concern'--that is, on January 31, 2020--the Trump Administration declared a national Health Emergency and banned travelers from mainland China to the U.S.' (9)

Thus, step by step over the first four months of 2020, the Trump-and-Fauci Duo of Ostensible Opponents, somewhat resembling Professional Wrestlers in their Obviousness, set in motion for their masters among the WEF's 100 'Strategic Partners' the evasive deceit of 'the Wuhan coronavirus' and the end-game of 'a vaccine.'

4. April 29 to May 1, 2020--

Remdesivir, O, Remdesivir / What Deaths and Profits There Are in Remdesivir !

The three days above, April 29 through May 1, 2020, see Dr. Anthony Fauci trumpet in Big Corporate Media and in the White House Remdesivir (a dubiously tested product that its maker, Gilead Science of Fremont, California, calls an 'investigational antiviral drug') as the new "standard of care" for treatment of COVID-19 patients and

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Donald Trump approve this drug that

had miserably failed in its one peer-reviewed Trial.

Seated with Trump and Birx and Louisianan Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office on April 29, Fauci claims "the standard" for Remdesivir despite a peer-reviewed study in the British Lancet that found Remdesivir was more inimical than useful and hence worse than useless.

That is. The Lancet found: 'Adverse events were reported in 102 (66%) of 155 remdesivir recipients versus 50 (64%) of 78 placebo recipients.'

I wrote in my 'COVID-19, #8' post of May 16, 2020.

'On April 29 Dr. Fauci publicly promotes Remdesivir, the intravenous treatment that its manufacturer, Gilead Science, calls an 'investigational antiviral drug'.

Fauci calls findings from a Trial of the drug by the National Institute of Allegergies and Infectious Disease that he directs "highly significant". ' (10)

Fauci brazens onward. He says that the NIAID Trial and Remdesivir now constitute "the standard of care" for COVID-19. Trump, Birx and Edwards gaze with serious attention.

Fauci omits mention of a peer-reviewed study of Remdesivir's effects in Wuhan City and Hubei Province, published that same April 29th day in the British Lancet. The Lancet study shows public data which attests to Remdisivir's 'effects' being most likely 'adverse'.

Quartz online and its writer Olivia Goldhill question Remdesivir on the day that Fauci

heralds the drug . The Quartz/Goldhill piece is titled: 'Scientists Demand Data to Show Remdesivir Works for COVID-19.'

Particulary noted by Quartz and Goldhill is the on-the-ground, peer-reviewed reality that 'Adverse events were reported in 102 (66%) of 155 remdesivir recipients versus 50 (64%) of 78 placebo recipients.' And: Remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events in 18 (12%) patients versus four (5%) patients who stopped placebo early.'

Realties on the ground seldom check either Fauci or Trump from pieces of theater for

an evil sales-pitch.

Trump and Birx and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards look on as Fauci states the new 'standard' for COVID care, April 29, 2020. Yes, Fauci does dares to say that his ambiguous NIAID Trial has proven ' "that a drug can block this virus." '(11)

Two days later, Trump completes the deal for 'Emergency Use' approval and offers remarks with Gilead Science CEO Daniel O'Day and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

May 1, 2020 in the White House via Reuters and The Japan Times. (12)

5. MAY 14, 2020; May 15, 2020--

Trump Announces 'Operation Warp Speed' for COVID 'Vaccines'; the next day, he doubts the need for 'vaccines'.

Trump appoints Moncef Slaoui of GlaxoSmithKline to be the civilian head of Operation Warp Speed. Slaoui is allowed to keep $10 million in GSK stock. Earlier, GSK and Sanofi shared $2.1 billion in U.S. Government funding to develop their own 'vaccine' against COVID-19. (13)

One day afterward (and two weeks after approving Remdesivir), standing before Big Corporate Media with with Fauci and Birx, Trump dismissed the cruciality of a 'vaccine'. (14): I wrote: 'On May 15, following the week's public and private contentions, Trump repeated his expectation that that this virus, too, will be absorbed and remedied by the public it's infected. COVID-19, too will "go away." (15)

One Game is called: 'Cognitive Dissonance.' Another Game played by Confidence-Men is is called: Flim-Flam.

6. MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST, SEPTEMBER 2020--

Victories over COVID Mount Worldwide, Free of 'Lockdowns' and 'Vaccines'; Inexpensive Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin Aid Billions Outside the U.S.; Trump, Fauci, and the FDA Deny Hospitals' requests for HCQ; and Trump buys entire global stock of Remdesivir at $390 per dose … as Remdesivir's 'Side Effects' Also Mount.

June through September of 2020 promised solutions for the " 'COVID' ' disease that would be free of 'vaccines'. Arkansas, Australia, Belarus, Sweden, Tanzania were succeeding against " the COVID" without lockdowns or masks. (16)

June 26, 2020.

The plentiful and inexpensive anti-viral drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Invermectin were already restoring COVID patients to health and were already requested by Hospitals in New York City, Detroit, and Brasil. (17)

Above is my 13th COVID-19 post on the Flipping the Script blog, August 21, 2020, reviewing evidence from many studies and articles of the previous three months. (18)

July 2, 2020 a study of more than 2500 patients at the Henry Ford Health Institute showed that HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) more than halved COVID-19 victims' mortality-rates. The study by 12 Doctors and the 'Henry Ford COVIDS-19 Task Force' was published on the National Institute of Health's own website in the National Library of Medicine. Doctors and Nurses at the Institute requested HCQ and the FDA under Trump and Fauci denied them this drug. (19)

Dr. Charles Risch of Yale University added his weight in citing eight studies between May and August 2020 that proved immediate and life-saving benefits of HCQ. (20)

Between April and September 2020 other Physicians credited and publicized another inexpensive antiviral drug, Ivermectin, and Ivermectin's reduction of mortality from COVID-19 by 92% and more. The port city if Itajai, Brasil experienced this finding: 'CONCLUSION: Non-use of ivermectin was associated with a 12.5-fold increase in mortality rate and a seven-fold increased risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to the regular use of ivermectin. (21)

Five authors of a paper published through the American Journal of Therapeutics, all

of them Physicians belonging the the Frontline COVID-19 Critical. Care Alliance (the FLCCC), cited Trials by Doctors Hector and Mirta Carvballo and Dr. Roberto Hirsch in Argentina. (22)

The Argentine Trials' most essential finding was: 100% prevention thorugh Ivermectin. 'In a much larger follow-up prospective, observational controlled trial by the same group that included 1195 health care workers, they found that over a 3-month period there were no infections recorded among the 788 workers who took weekly ivermectin prophylaxis, whereas 58% of the 407 controls had become ill with COVID-19. This study demonstrates that remarkable protection against transmission can be achieved among high-risk health care workers by taking 12 mg once weekly.' (23).

The Argentine Doctors had carried out their two Trials between late April and early August of 2020. Had their astonishing results with Ivermectin been respected and publicized by national and global institutions, millions of lives lost due to pretexts of

COVID would surely have been saved. The whole, killing Con-Game of 'vaccines' could not have advanced from Puppet to Puppet and population to population. Below stand some of the countless champions of people's well-being worldwide, these seven of

Eurnekian Hospital in Buenos Aires. (24)

Several weeks prior to starting their first Trial, in early March of 2020, Carvallo and Hirsch had written to the Journal of the American Medical Association about Ivermectin as a likely antiviral aid against the 'novel coronavirus'. They received from the Journal's Editor responses of no interest and then nothing.

They nevertheless moved forward. Their expanded Trial yielded results that should have been cause for jubilation. David O'Reilly's excellent piece on the Rescue Substack that's edited by Michael and Teresa Capuzzo offers a ringing summary.

'At the trial’s close in August (ended because they’d run out of free medicines), 237 of the 407 participants in the control group, or 58.2 percent, were infected. Among the 788 patients treated with the ivermectin/carrageenan protocol, nose swabs and assessments of symptoms showed no evidence of Covid infection. “None,” says Carvallo.' (25)

Back to Remdesivir. While Doctors and Nurses and Students tested Ivermectin in Argentina, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists published on May 18, 2020 a warning and disclaimer regarding Remdesivir through a monograph on its website.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists puts its warning in bold-face. 'Readers are cautioned that Remdesivir is not an approved treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2, but rather, is being investigated for and is currently available under an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for the treatment of severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.' (26)

You can see below the Society's cautionary document re. Remdesivir', saved thanks to the Wayback Machine website.

Details of the side-effects are even more reason to avoid the drug. 'Adverse events' in 74% of the Trial's participants... and 'serious adverse events' in 35% and 'grade 3 or greater adverse events' (greater than grade 3 is 'life-threatening' in 43% of the participants.

And, further below, more failures and horrors from Hubei Province, China and from the 'Cohort of 53 hospitalized patients in the manufacturer' compassionate-use program.' (27)

Yet, with all of the above information about sweepingly positive outcomes from HCQ and Ivermectin versus injuriously negative impacts from Remdesivir available to him, as President of the United States, Donald Trump on July 1, 2020 bought for patients in his Nation 100% of the existing supply of Remdesivir and 90% of Gilead Science's expected producton of the drug in August and September.

Trump bought from the dealer a total of 500,000 doses at $390 per dose, a purchase worth $195,950,000

Alex Azar popped up again. He extolled his President's "amazing deal." Azar figured prominently in Big Corporate Media's coverage of the transaction. Forbes wrote: 'Alex Azar, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services boasted of President Trump’s “amazing deal” that has bought the world’s entire supply of Gilead Sciences’ Remdesivir, a drug that some research suggests could speed the recovery of coronavirus patients.' (28)

Who and what are more hideous, inhumane, nonsensical and worse-than-useless--Big Corporate Media or the Governments that BCM platforms, the Governments whose actions fill BCM's bowls?

7. OCTOBER 2020--

Trump and the FDA make Remdesivir the first anti-COVID drug approved for 'general use' ... less than one week after a study of 'more than 11,000 people in 30 countries' proves that Remdesivir 'fails to prevent' COVID-19 deaths'.

October 15, 2020. The New York Times writes that Remdesivir 'fails to prevent

deaths among patients, according to a study of more than 11,000 people in 30 countries sponsored by the World Health Organization.' (28)

October 22, 2020. The British Guardian reports that the FDA has approved Remdesivir

for everyday use by Doctors and Hospitals.

October 28, 2020. Science online summarizes how the FDA and the European Union omitted usual vetting procedures and then awarded the worse-then-useless Remdesivir further status and further billions of Dollars and Euros. (31)

'October was a good month for Gilead Sciences, the giant manufacturer of antivirals headquartered in Foster City, California. On 8 October, the company inked an agreement to supply the European Union with its drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19—a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. Two weeks later, on 22 October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved remdesivir for use against the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the United States—the first drug to receive that status....

Science has learned that both FDA's decision and the EU deal came about under unusual circumstances that gave the company important advantages. FDA never consulted a group of outside experts that it has at the ready to weigh in on complicated antiviral drug issues....

The European Union, meanwhile, decided to settle on the remdesivir pricing exactly 1 week before the disappointing Solidarity trial [the trial of 'more than 11,000 people in. 30 countires'] results came out. It was unaware of those results, although Gilead, having donated remdesivir to the trial, was informed of the data on 23 September and knew the trial was a bust.' (32)

8. NOVEMBER and DECEMBER 2020

Trump hails Pfizer and buys 100 million more doses of Pfize r ... as first injuries and deaths from the 'vaccine' mount.

Trump and the BCM speak for themselves.

Associated Press/ Reuters, December 7, 2020. 'WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus Tuesday as the White House worked to instill confidence in the massive distribution effort that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump said the expected approvals are coming before most people thought possible. “They say it’s somewhat of a miracle and I think that’s true,” he declared. (33)

CNN, December 23, 2020.

'The Trump administration will purchase an additional 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Pfizer will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, and the rest will be delivered no later than July 31, according to a news release.

With this agreement, the federal government will have purchased 200 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for $4 billion. The vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus after two doses given a few weeks apart.' (34)

On December 27, 2020 I published a piece titled 'Pfizer's and Moderna's mRNA Shots Aren't Needed, Won't Protect, Do Harm, and May Change Humans' DNA Forever.' (35).

It presented the 'Health impact events' suffered in the first five days of reporting to the Federal Government's, Corporations-funded Centers for Disease Control.

The count in that FIRST FIVE DAYS of Pfizer's shots into U.S. people's arms and whole bodies was: '112,807 'registrants' had taken their '1st dose' of the Pfizer's two-shot schedule and ... 3,150 of these registrants had undergone 'Health impact events'. "

The December 27, 2020 'Aren't Needed, Won't Protect, Do Harm, ...' piece wrote:

'We're now, I think, at a most dangerous stage of the Nightmares of Nonsense we've undergone under cover of "the COVID.". The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines of the Pfizer and Moderna Corporations are rolling out in doses of hundreds thousands, meant for hundreds millions, across the U.S. and U.K.

Already Pfizer's mRNA vaccine has done harm that no free people should accept. On December 19 the U. S. Centers for Disease Control issued a update. (3) The CDC's report presented lines of information. It showed that 112,807 'registrants' had taken their '1st dose' of the Pfizer's two-shot schedule and it showed that 3,150 of these registrants had undergone 'Health impact events'. The CDC document defines 'Health impact event' as meaning that those subjected to Pfizer's shots were 'unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, and/or required care from doctor or health care professional.' (4) '

Imagine! Or recall. The first five days of Pfizer's shots into the USA, December 14 through 19. 112,807 registrants. And 3, 150 'Health impact events.' (36)

9. MARCH 14 and MARCH 17, 2021

FAUCI 'URGES' and TRUMP FOLLOWS

The Fauci/Trump Duo were back on stage three months later, mid-March of 2021.

By then all four genes-altering 'vaccines' (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford University and Johnson & Johnson were approved in many Nations and injuring or killing hundreds of thousands.

The EudraVigilance arm of European Medicines Agency gathers weekly statistics from 27 Nations that belong to the European Union. Through March 13, 2021 the count from EudraVigilance of 'COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Drug Reactions' showed 162,610 injuries and 3,963 dead. (37)

My post about the 'Frauds and Traps' of 'Vaccine Passports' also looked at statistics from United States and Israel. (38)

'As of the week ending March 11, the United States' Centers for Disease Control through its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) tallied '38,444 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 1,739 deaths and 6,286 serious injuries since Dec. 14, 2020.' (39)

And: 'Israel ... is 'most vaccinated populace on Earth.' At least 53% of the public there have taken the Pfizer double-shot. Pfizer has a monopolyon COVID-19 'vaccination' in Israel. Its injections are failing more than one in twenty. That is, on January 21, 21020 Israel's Health Ministry disclosed 'that 6.6% of the 189,000 people who took Covid tests after being vaccinated tested positive.' (40)

Fast Tony Fauci, the Multi-National Tool, turned to Donald Trump for help in directing human beings away from our good sense. Fauci urged Trump to rally 'supporters'.

Al Jazzera in mid-March 2021 again served its owners.

'14 Mar 2021

The top infectious disease expert in the United States has urged former US President Donald Trump to encourage his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as recent polls show high levels of hesitancy among Republicans.

Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday “it would make all the difference in the world” if the former president used his “incredible influence” among Republicans to push them to accept coronavirus jabs.' (41) Three days later--nearly as prompt as he was with Remdesivir a year earlier--Trump responded.

CNN was one platform.

'Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Americans to get vaccinated to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “safe” and “something that works.”

“I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

“But again,” he continued, “we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.” ' (42)

10. DECEMBER 2021 and JANUARY 2023

Trump Is Unchanged: He Hails 'the COVID-19 Vaccine' and Himself

December 2021

BUSINESS INSIDER

‘Former President Donald Trump hailed the COVID-19 vaccine and pushed back on vaccine skepticism in a new interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Trump called the vaccine "one of the greatest achievements of mankind" and praised his administration's success in getting the vaccine developed on his watch.

Typically, vaccine development takes years, but the Trump administration pumped billions of dollars into Operation Warp Speed to help produce a vaccine ready at record speed. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines for emergency use in December 2020. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use in February under President Joe Biden's administration.

"All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years," Trump told Owens.’ (43)

Trump also says: "If you take the vaccine you'rer protected." Trump thus echoes Joe Biden's falsehood in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 21, 2021, five months earlier: ""You're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations." (44)

In July of 2022 Biden contracts COVID twice, following his four

'vaccinations.' (45)

By mid-July 2022, coincident with Biden's serial infections, the total of 'Injuries' from COVID-pretext 'vaccines', as recorded through the European Medicines Agency and its EudraVigilance , was 4,682,268. The total dead then in 27 European Nations from 'COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Drug Reactions', was, according to EudraVigilance, 46,618. (46)

Comparably appalling were the totals registered by the United States' Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System on July 15, 2022. These were : 29,635 deaths and more than one million and three hundred thousand injured in 'cases where Vaccine is COVID-19'. (47)

Even Big Corporate Media must notice such staggering evidence. In November of 2022 one faithful BCM outlet, the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, admitted that 'COVID' was 'no longer' a 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.'

Lisa O'Mary wrote for WebMD.com.

'Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated.

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post.

People who had been vaccinated or boosted made up 58% of COVID-19 deaths in August, the analysis showed. The rate has been on the rise: 23% of coronavirus deaths were among vaccinated people in September 2021, and the vaccinated made up 42% of deaths in January and February of this year, the Post reported.'

Yet Donald Trump remains in 2023 a diehard illusionist. He holds on to his delusional Con as if it were both his Contracted Role and his Megalomania's Lifeline. Watch him speak to a Rally in Anchorage, Alaska. (48)

Newsweek on January 16, 2023 gave a summary of Trump's unchanged stance.

'Former President Donald Trump has dismissed claims that COVID-19 vaccines are broadly unsafe while asserting that his own role in the development of the vaccines may have saved 100 million lives.

Trump touted the effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed, his administration's program to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, during a Monday interview on the conservative podcast The Water Cooler....

"I was able to get something approved that, you know, that has proven to have saved a lot of lives," Trump said, ignoring Brody's request to weigh in on the anti-vaccine narrative. "Some people say that I saved 100 million lives worldwide." (49)

What are we to make of someone whose ego ever refers to himself as heroic? How can a person so negligent and uncaring be worth anyone's time? How can such a former President expect respect? How long can lies be given unquestioning platforms on C-SPAN?

A reckoning is coming. Instances are mounting of survivors who seek compensation for their 'vaccines'-made miseries and prevention against others' losing "loved ones." Two widows are suing Hospitals in the cities of Riverside and Redlands in southern California, east of Los Angeles, for the deaths of their husbands due to unwanted treatments with Remdesivir. (50)

CBS in Los Angeles ran the account by Lauren Pozen on October 22, 2022.

The station's print summary begins: 'Two widows in the Inland Empire are suing Kaiser Permanente and Redlands Community Hospital for using Remdesivir to treat their husbands' COVID-19 diagnoses.'

Both Christina Briones and Evangeline Ortega say that they and their late husbands

never consented to Remdesivir as a treatment after the men's positive COVID-19 test.

Both men suffered from kidney-failure within one month of their injection with Remdesivir.

Rodney Briones was involuntarily injected with Remdesivir between August 12 and 17, 2021. "On the 17th is when his kidneys started to fail," Christina Briones says in the CBS video. "One of the side-effects of the anti-viral drug is kidney-failure," reporter Lauren Pozen adds. Age 50, Rodney died on September 12, 2021.

Evangeline Ortega says about her late husband Armondo: "When we got the death-certificate, it said, COVID-19. But everybody had questioned had questioned why he has died. He was the healthiest person." The couple are pictured below.

The CBS print summary, presumably first-authored by Lauren Pozen, concludes.

'Both women hope to stop another family from going through what they are going through.

"They can't just experiment on our loved ones without telling us," said Ortega.

"I really wish that they would stop using Remdesivir," said Briones. "I really wish they would stop." ' (51)

You may recall now how intimately Donald Trump stewarded the fortunes of Remdesivir. You may recall his and Dr. Anthony Fauci's tag-team of Commissions and Omissions between April 20 and May 1, 2020. (52)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Governor John Bel Edwards, President Donald Trump on April 29, 2020. (53)

You may recall the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' warning in bold-face to the public on May 18, 2020: "'Readers are cautioned that Remdesivir is not an approved treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2, but rather, is being investigated for and is currently available under an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for the treatment of severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.' (54)

You may particularly recall results with '53 hospitalized patients' in the 'compassionate-use program' carried out by Gilead Science prior to the days of April 29 to May 1, 2020. 60% of those 53 patients suffered 'Adverse effects'. 23% suffered from

'serious adverse effects (e.g., multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury, hytotension) ...' (55) Acute kidney injury and 'multiple organ dysfunction' may especially resonate for you as you remember Rodney Brionnes and Armondo Ortega.

You may recall, too, that President Donald Trump bought all of Gilead Science's available supply of Remdesivir on July 1, 2020, 500,000 doses at $390 per dose, (56) the outlay of $195,950,000 for a proven poison that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called "an amazing deal" ...

.... as the United States Food and Drug Administration denied the Henry Ford Health Institute's proofs of Hydroxchloroquine's efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients and denied, too, the Institute's request for more HCQ ... (57)

... and the Journal of the American Medical Association continued to ignore the 100% success with Ivermectin-as-a-prophylactic that Dr. Hector Carvallo and Dr. Roberto Hirsch and their team in Argentina documented through a Trial of health-care-workers in Buenos Aires. (58)

You may recall more. You may recall much more of details for anguish and anger

among the histories of Trump's 2018 appointees Alex Azar and Dr. Robert Redfield

and his leading February 2020 appointee to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Daborah Birx.

You may recall how Trump, Fauci, Azar, Birx, Redfield, Pelosi, ... all marched in lockstep to Scripts posted through the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization for Problem / Reaction / Solution from late January 2020 onward.

On January 24, 2020 the WEF announced 'the Wuhan coroniavirus and urgent plans to develop a vaccine.' (59)

Trump--who again spoke at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos that year--thus had his main props and marching-orders for the ghastly, tricks-at-every-turn circus that followed. He named Fauci and nine others to the White House Coronavirus Task Force on January 29.

'The following day, the United Nations' World Health Organization declared the coronavirus named novel in 2019 (SARS-CoV-2) to be a 'Public Emergency Health of International Concern....'

And: 'The day after the W.H.O. declared SARS-CoV-2 to be a 'Public Emergency Health of International Concern'--that is, on January 31, 2020--the Trump Administration declared a national Health Emergency and banned travelers from mainland China to the U.S.' (60)

None of the crucial Big Lies about ' 'COVID-19' " and 'vaccines' could have advanced without Donald Trump's role as enabler, foil, approver and purchaser. He's as much responsible for the needless mass-death from this gain-of-function disease (developed in Laboratories of the U.S., Canada and China) and its gain-of-function, injurious-unto-deadly, fraudulent 'vaccines' as Fauci, Azar, Birx, ... and the disease's and vaccines' leading profiteers Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Albert Bourla, Francis Collins, ...

Trump is particularly guilty in regard to Remdesivir. His crimes of Commission and Omission with "Run, Death Is Near" in the above Timeline are as stark as flags at half-mast in a Cemetery.

Reckoning is coming. We know now. Christina Brionnes and Evangeline Ortega are far from alone. Thousands unto millions are ACTIVE among the groups and individuals represented on a mere two websites,

realnotrare.com and canwetalkaboutit.com

Realnotrare.com presents endless resources and possibilities for supportive connection. (61)

canwetalkaboutit.com presents 25 'Partner Organizations.'

These 'Partners' include every Continent. They embody the true reach of the ongoing Crimes and Wars against Humanity whose 2020 name began as " 'COVID-19' "

We who survive these largely covert Crimes and Wars now number more than EIGHT BILLION PEOPLE on Earth.

Such is our strength. When we gather with the knowledge and sorrows that we share ... we may become the most transformative and benign force ever. Really and truly. We can be makers of peace and prosperity greater than any generations before us.

We may start with seeking and making justice. Each of us knows people who suffer from 'vaccines' or other forms of abusive mistreatment due to COVID pretexts.

Let each one hurt by COVID 'vaccines' or other COVID pretexts seek justice through Law.

Each one hurt, each one a Suit. A Suit in every State, Province, Parish, County, City, Town, School District, ... Let everyone harmed be heard. The Suits together will multiply into more spears, more "bleeding" from "compensations" and other "losses", than even the WEF's 100 Strategic Partners can withstand.

Prosecute 'em! And make sure that Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Justin Trudeau, et cetera, et cetera, never stand again near any position

of power over public health.

Justice sought and achieved will liberate people's spirits as well. For three years now, we Eight Billion have labored under 'Lockdowns;, 'Mandates' and other inimical nonsense. We've had to link arms. We've had to fight to gain some breath and voice. We've had to say, "Enough", and fdight fight like Christina and Evangeline. We'll break out with creations that must be even greater--if Einstein and Shakespeare and Rosa Parks were right--than our their preceding pressures.

