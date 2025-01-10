January 9, 2025

Thanks again to EVERYONE for the great communications! Nothing like communication to make things GEL and MOVE!

Below are seven Posts of mine from October 28, 2020 to December 27, 2020, as they appear in the skein of the Flipping the Script blog, over on the We Are Revolutions & You Are Here to Shine website.

The seven are drawn from a grouping called ‘The Choices Are Us’. This ‘Choices Are Us” series succeeded the 14 ‘COVID-19’ Posts that began on March 17, less than one week after the United Nations’ World Health Organization opened doors for Societal Hell by declaring a ‘Global Pandemic’.

You’ll likely guess that the ‘Choices Are Us’ wished to encourage sharp turns of self-determination for us, we old Masses, away from ‘Operation Warp Speed’ and ‘vaccines’ and more disabilities and deaths than we’d already suffered in that Tyrannical Cuckooland of 2020.

The first Post linked here compares Bill Gates with Hitler and notes their partnerships with IBM and the shared goal of ALL THREE of these cross-generational actors to record, control and diminish our individual identities.

Posts thereafter get into the Selection Process of November 2020. How flagrant was the Vote-Fraud then may now seem like Set-Up for Joe Biden, a most demoralizing Image of the Superior, to carry out Crimes for a “Great Reset’ that’s absurd as he and his World Economic Forum frere , Klaus Schwab—yet another pair of Partners!—are.

By October 2020 we could see Gates’ hands fisted around M.I.T. and inglorious Alliances.

Already, pre-Selection 2020, the ‘Vaccines’ championed by Gates and WEF Partners or Global Leaders (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna’s Stephane Bancel, …) HAD proven deadly, like GMO Crops and Foods, … and Masses of us were demonstrating for Compassion, Freedom of Choice, and Sanity.

The Theft’s Blatancy MUST have been intentional. AT LEAST 8 million Votes swung to Biden … How fiercely many in this Nation defended Democracy—and many of these were declared non-Republicans—was, however, heartening!

A look back to the Selection Process 2004, when John Kerry of the WEF let his Skull and Bones brother from Yale, George W. Bush, step to a third Bush Presidency despite the Obvious Theft of about five million Votes.

Thanks AGAIN to Paul Cudenec and Winter Oak for shining concentrated light on the truly Fascist mirrors multiplous in WEF-Dumb. “Techno-Fascist” is an coupling I first heard from an Argentine videographer who was a teen-ager during that Nation’s Dirty War of summary imprisonments and assassinations.

How many millions—hundreds millions unto billions, I suspect may be the true many of us, generations worldwide—feel with more or less certainty that a Few Criminals orchestrated the Biggest Theft of the 20th century against humanity’s future by their murder of JFK just as our world might have turned toward Peace? I was to give a Talk at Portland, Oregon’s Main Library in November 2005 about ‘a skein of conspiracies’ that included that which killed this Kennedy, following publication of my second book about “ ‘9/11’ “, but theTalk got cancelled and two months later I went from San Francisco to New Orleans for the Common Ground Collective / Common Ground Relief.

The two Posts below from ‘The Choices Are Us’ series, ‘Local Control and Organic Solutions’ and ‘Pfizer’s, Moderna’s mRNA Shots Aren’t Needed, Don’t Work, Do Harm, and May Change Humans’ DNA Forever’, I’ve already re-published in this ‘Stands The Human Being’ (and a Tip of the Sombrero to you, again, Walt Whitman!) Substack.

I love the tools Substack gives us!

https://substack.com/home/post/p-153214022?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

THANK YOU!