April 20, 2025

Please find below today’s second Easter Offering. I’m hoping that the Poster-Form can be a handier way to communicate essences. Fitting with our ‘Digital Age’ and ‘Social Media’, don’t ‘cha know.

The images in the poster are from Purdue University’s Department of Engineering and its all-too-real Center for Internet of Bodies. Or, of course, C-IoB. How would you say that? See-I-oh-Bee. Approaching the import: See Me Be Internet. Anyway, we may be sure that spirits of Edward Bernays are smiling over the Purdue engineers.

Of course, too, Purdue’s purposes are benign. ‘Where Connectivity, Security, and Intelligence Meets Human Body to Transform Lives.’ Spoken as if the Logo-Language might have sprung from a non-human source … intent on eliminating the familiar the before ‘Human Body’. A.I. might have thought it best to treat ‘Human Body’ as an impersonal object.

Next to the IronMan-ish NeuraBody in the Purdue graphic is Helen Hai of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and Binance.

I wrote about Helen in December 2022.

Helen ran a shoe-factory in suburban Addis Ababa. Ethiopia, while CEO for the Huajin Group. ‘one of the biggest women’s footwear manufacturers in the world.’

Her work-force was female.

A WEF Young Global Leader in 2015, Helen became head of the ‘Binance Charity Foundation’ in 2018. You may remember a leading partner of Samuel Banker Friedman before the latter was sentenced to Prison. Helen spoke for Binance as the ‘sole representative from the blockchain industry’ at a sub-gathering of the United Nations’ General Assembly in September 2020. The sub-gathering was the United Nations' Global Compact's UNGC Global Impact Forum (actual language, actual title).

There Helen advocated for blockchain. Binance was effusive in reporting its executive’s performance. ‘The most exciting thing in this technological era is the birth of blockchain technology. The emergence of blockchain technology can help revolutionize the true value of freedom and help solve issues of trust, transparency, and inclusiveness, according to Helen ... Blockchain has its specific advantages. For example it offers opportunities for all community members to own their own identities and be a part of community governance. It provides all parties and participants in general with a layer of traceability and global transparency, which inherently promotes the behavior and responsible use of resources. It guarantees precision in the surveillance of actions through the use of smart contracts, and validates the actions that occur within blockchain.'

That blockchain ‘guarantees precision in the surveillance of actions’ is company with Helen is today’s Easter poster about Neo-Colonial, Techno-Fascist Empire’s drive for the DIGITIZATION of Everyone and Everything.

‘Nothing less—and nothing more.’

The adult and the child laborer, photographed while mining for Coltan in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are, you may already know, representative of the Whole Sick Lie and Crime that sustains … Neo-Colonial, White-Supremacist Techno-Fascism as Empire—the ‘Novus Ordo Seclorum’ that Elon Musk celebrated on November—wherever it preys and degrades and exploits us on our Earth.

Again, please Share and Share again, and let me know how this experiment is working in your eyes!

Happy Easter!