July 13, 2025

Dear SUBSTACKIANS,

May I call you so familiar a name? It has a kind of Frontier Ring to these ears.

Anyway, please Click on Over to the Sticking Up For Children site, if you like, and check out its Update on our Marvelous Partners in Haiti and New Orleans.

Being associated with them is truly a privilege and pleasure. Oftentimes the contact reminds me of the then CHRISTIAN SCOTT ATUNDE ADJUAH saying about Haitians as he and SARAH ELIZABETH CHARLES and I talked, one Saturday night of the 2017 Port-au-Prince International Jazz Festival. Adjuah said about Haitians whom he’d observed while riding in from the Toussaint Louverture Interatioanl Airport: “They look like an anointed people.”

I feel that, too.