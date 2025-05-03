Workers' Day Special: Blind Willie Johnson, Johnny Cash and Joe Strummer, Bob Marley, Laura Nyro, Cyndi Lauper singing Joni Mitchell, Langston Hughes, Pharoah Sanders Quartet, Anya Parampil,

Above: Mike Barnett of Oklahoma, Derrick Hand, in Pasadena, Texas, April 1978, as we "rigged up" to go into the Gulf of Mexico for Global Marine.

The TRACKS

Blind Wlllie Johnson: “What Is The Soul Of A Man”

Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer: “Redemption Songs”

Bob Marley: “War”

Laura Nyro: “Lu”

Cyndi Lauper: “Carey”

Langston Hughes: Rivers “I Too”

Pharoah Sanders Quartet: “You’ve Got To Have Freedom”

Anya Parampil & Tucker Carlson on Fox News

John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: “Smells Like Sulfur Here”

Los Bunkers of Chile: “La Exilado del Sur”

Don Paul & Cacri Jazz: “Don’t Ya Know, Mr.?”

Boukman Eksperyans: “Ave Maria”

Tennessee Williams reads Hart Crane: ‘To Brooklyn Bridge’

May 1st is Worker’s Day around the world. It came about as such through tens of millions, hundreds millions, billions … Knights of Labor, Communists and Wobblies and all like that … who celebrate those who give us fruits and goods from their labor.

Woody Guthrie and two more listening during a concert at the Music Inn, Lenox, Massachusetts, July 2, 1950. Pete Seeger, Alan Lomax, Reverend Gary Davis, the Barber famil were also there. Photographs by Leonard Rosenbeg--more can be seen here .

In Haiti May 1st is the Day of Agriculture. There on May 1st the Loa singled out is Kouzin Zaka, patron saint of peasants.

Kouzin Zaka wears a straw hat and swings a brilliant sash from his waist. Kouzan Zaka may smoke the big cigar from the tobacco that he raises. Kouzin Zaka will draw from his sack of hemp to share fruits of the earth and his brothers’ and sisters’ labor. They'll all celebrate with some whiskey, too, this Day.

Freedom is another name for the justice that we should gain from a fair share of the fruits of our labors. May 1st happens with or without mansions on the hill. No high or low but only us.

1:37 BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON and WILLIE B. HARRIS, "What Is The Soul Of A Man", 1930

4:49 JOHNNY CASH and JOE STRUMMER singing "Redemption Songs" with TOM MORELLO guitar 2001

8:15 BOB MARLEY declaring in his song "War" parts of Haile Selaissie's speech to the United Nations of October, 4, 1963, at the Amandla Concert for freedoms in southern Africa, Harvard Stadium, July 1979

12:10 LAURA NYRO singing her “Lu” from her album Eli and the 13th Confession , co-produced with Charlie Calello, 1968

14:54 CYNDI LAUPER in 2000 singing “Carey” by JONI MITCHELL from Blue ,1970

21:15 LANGSTON HUGHES reads his ‘The Negro Speaks of Rivers’ and "I Too"

22: 47 "You've Got To Have Freedom". PHAROAH SANDERS QUARTET of JOHN HICKS piano CURTIS LUNDY bass, IDRIS MUHAMMAD drums-set, recorded in Holland, 1987, for Pharoah Sanders' album Africa .

32:47

"Speaking of Africa, and Freedom, and the Philosophy of Plunder, and the Rights of Man and Woman, news came this May 1st, 2019 of another ludicrous but dangerous move in Venezuela.

Yes, the United States has likely assisted in another failed coup-attempt. The self-declared President of Venezuela, 35-year-old Juan Guaido, junior member of a party that holds a mere l4 of the 167 seats in Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido recognized somehow by more than 50 should-be-ashamed-of-yourselves nations, took to a freeway overpass in Caracas with 24--count them, too--of his followers, some of them armed. Afterward Tucker Carlson of FOX News interviewed journalist Anya Parampil of The GrayZone"

35:00 ANYA PARAMPIL of The Grayzone to TUCKER CARLSON of Fox News about the "Lie" regarding the latest fizzle of an attempted "coup" in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, May 1, 2019 .

38:38 JOHN SINCLAIR "Smellis Like Sulfur Here" from the Let's Go Get 'Em recorded with his 2010 International Blues Scholars in Amstersdam--TOM. WORRELL piano, STEVE PRATT drums-set, LESLIE LOPEZ bass and producer, and VICENTE PINO guitar, with art from FRENCHY of New Orleans, on MoSound Records.

Painting by Frenchy of Lowell, Massachusetts and New Orleans.

43:48 "La Exilado del Sur" , LOS BUNKERS of Chile singing to an arena-crowd in Mexico, 2016, the 1965 poem/song by PATRICIO MANNS and VIOLETA PARRA.

48:12 "Don't Ya Know, Mr", DON PAUL & CACRI JAZZ in Caracas, November 17, 2008, just after the Festival del Libro there . Cacri Jazz in this recording are PABLO GARCIA saxophones and flutes, ARMANDO LAHBARA bass, MANUEL MIRANDA drums-set, and LENIN VLADIMIR electric guitar.

Photographs by HANNAKE WAGANEAR in Caracas, November 2008.

51:02 "Ave Maria" , BOUKMAN EKSPERYANS with vocalist FREEDOM, 2018 from the album Isit E Kounyea L a. ( Here And Now in Haitian Kréyol.)

57:12 'To Brooklyn Bridge' by HART CRANE read by T ENNESSEE WILLIAMS on Caedmon label recording of TW reading HC, 1960. 'Implicity thy freedom staying thee!'

This Hour in Maryse's and my 'Spiritual as Music' series is dedicated to the abiding spirits of Chuck Kinder and Jerry Anomie (Duncan), dear friends and brothers, and to their wives, families and friends.







