Jan 11 2026
As the oral prelude here says, VZ is much on my mind over the past week.
Its peoples’ energies gave me a lot over four visits.
So … the ‘Wider View […]’ below. I hope that you enjoy and share it—and please pass along any of your own, related experiences that you care to put into the Mix.
A Wider View from the Caracas Metro We're jam-packed inside One sleek and shiny car Of the Caracas' Metro whose four Lines Serve over 1.3 Boardings in this City Of five million plus every day. It's Commute Crush. Near 5:00 p.m., Underground now, July 2009, From Alta Mira to the Hotel Alba Station, Marta--my raven-haired translator During the 6th Annual Festiva Poesis de Mundial (Marta turning 23 today!) in her Converse High-Tops--and I squeezed in. Individual wonders mutliply! A new-standing Infant, No more than age 3, bangs His miniature tambourine, fringed With shells, and nods to his beat. An aged couple, sitting with knobs Of their shriveled knees adjoining Below garments gray as sacks, stares Ahead, their hollows stony like Ornaments to a Notre Dame, Next to office-workers' splashes Of Tropical colors Cotton, Silk, Spandex, ... And ready for Salsa tonight! No one in this daily Crush slights another. No one avoids the couple gray as sacks. No one chides the infant drummer. It's a 21st-century Illuminated Tapestry! Each Cacri stuck is alive with Others' beings. Each is sensate, None is withdrawn from their imagining Possibiliies. Stories of Archers, Bulls, Battles--Anaconda and Cinderella-- Telenovella Romances play behind the constant gazes ... Like Sunday couples arm-in-arm of San Cristobal-- Like the Na-Ka-Kash of --Energia!-- from Managua across Nicaragua-- Like the everyday courtesies of venders and "Debs" in Dar es Salaam, People in this Metro accept one another. None fears the other. They're alive to each other, They share hope from their Pasts in their Futures. ‘Charity is thet Key!’ declared Arthur in his 19-year-old's Season. Mocking but so desirous of an Answer That might free us from Hell. Feel with others and let Them feel from you, Walt Whitman Straight-on urged us who are bound By all Americas' Mississippi. D.H. Lawrence praised old/young Walt. 'With sympathy, says Whitman [...] It is a Great new doctrine.' 'We may be in Sympathy with all living," Thomas Mann at age 80 wrote, invoking Schiller. Feel, even, stone and stones. ' "And don't forget to dream of stone,' " Professor Kuckuck advised Mann's Confidence-Man Felix Krull circa 1950, Dream ' "of a mossy stone in a mountain brook That has lain for thousands of years [...] Look upon its existence wth sympathy." ' Lawrence called forth all Creation. 'It is the same with the worlds, the stars, the suns, All is alive, in its own degree.' Blake: 'For every thing that lives is Holy.' En tudos el mundo, abierto a compasion. Like us jammed here, holding on to poles, Joined in colors, none above or below, Sanguine and patient in going forward. Jan 9 2026 First Nov 12 2009