Share post
'Wider View from the Caracas Metro'

With gratitude and affection for people in Venezuela
Don Paul
Jan 12, 2026

Jan 11 2026

As the oral prelude here says, VZ is much on my mind over the past week.

Its peoples’ energies gave me a lot over four visits.

So … the ‘Wider View […]’ below. I hope that you enjoy and share it—and please pass along any of your own, related experiences that you care to put into the Mix.

 A Wider View from the Caracas Metro

We're jam-packed inside 
One sleek and shiny car
Of the Caracas' Metro whose four Lines
Serve over 1.3 Boardings in this City
Of five million plus every day.
It's Commute Crush. Near 5:00 p.m.,
Underground now, July 2009, 
From Alta Mira to the Hotel Alba Station,
Marta--my raven-haired translator 
During the 6th Annual Festiva Poesis de 
Mundial (Marta turning 23 today!) in her
Converse High-Tops--and I squeezed in.
Individual wonders mutliply!

A new-standing Infant,
No more than age 3, bangs 
His miniature tambourine, fringed
With shells, and nods to his beat.
An aged couple, sitting with knobs
Of their shriveled knees adjoining 
Below garments gray as sacks, stares
Ahead, their hollows stony like
Ornaments to a Notre Dame,
Next to office-workers' splashes
Of Tropical colors Cotton, Silk, Spandex, ...
And ready for Salsa tonight!
No one in this daily Crush slights another.
No one avoids the couple gray as sacks.
No one chides the infant drummer.

It's a 21st-century Illuminated Tapestry!
Each Cacri stuck is alive with 
Others' beings. Each is sensate,
None is withdrawn from their imagining
Possibiliies. Stories of Archers, 
Bulls, Battles--Anaconda and Cinderella--
Telenovella Romances play behind 
	the constant gazes ...
Like Sunday couples arm-in-arm
	of San Cristobal--
Like the Na-Ka-Kash of --Energia!--
	from Managua across Nicaragua--
Like the everyday courtesies
	of venders and "Debs" in Dar es Salaam,
People in this Metro accept one another.
None fears the other. They're alive 
	to each other,
They share hope from their Pasts 
	in their Futures.

‘Charity is thet Key!’ declared
Arthur in his 19-year-old's Season. 
Mocking but so desirous of an Answer 
That might free us from Hell.
Feel with others and let 
Them feel from you, Walt Whitman
Straight-on urged us who are bound 
By all Americas' Mississippi.
D.H. Lawrence praised old/young Walt.
'With sympathy, says Whitman [...] It is a
Great new doctrine.' 
'We may be in 
Sympathy with all living," 
Thomas Mann at age 80 wrote, 
	invoking Schiller.
Feel, even, stone and stones.
' "And don't forget to dream of stone,' "
Professor Kuckuck advised 
Mann's Confidence-Man Felix Krull 
	circa 1950,
Dream ' "of a mossy stone 
	in a mountain brook
That has lain for thousands of years [...]
Look upon its existence wth sympathy." '
Lawrence called forth all Creation.
'It is the same with the worlds, the stars, 
	the suns,
All is alive, in its own degree.'
Blake: 'For every thing that  lives is Holy.'
En tudos el mundo, abierto a compasion.
Like us jammed here, holding on to poles,
Joined in colors, none above or below,
Sanguine and patient in going forward.


	Jan 9 2026
	First Nov 12 2009

