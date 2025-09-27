The Before and After posters for our San Diego Citizens’ Grand Jury of April 14, 2007 on the campus of San Diego State University are, I think, pretty good. THANKS to MIKE COPASS, JIM HOFFMAN and ROB LESLIE for them. And a mighty THANKS to the 23 volunteer Grand Jurors who chose to Charge 16 individuals for investigation on the Charge of Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder.

May the ‘9/11 Files’ series of five half-hour documentaries that TUCKER CARLSON began last Tuesday, Sept. 23 2025, arrive soon at such breadth and depth of exposure.

We need it! In truth, I think, it’s the PUBLIC’s enduring pursuits of credible explanations for facts of 9/11/01 that have compelled the ‘9/11 Files’ series.

Sept 26 2025

By September 2006, you may be glad to know, 83% of those polled in the the United States thought our Government was carrying out a ‘Cover-Up’ regarding the attacks of 9/11/01. The Washington Post, trusted ‘Wurlitzer key’ of the C.I.A., ‘ published a lengthy piece by Michael Powell on September 8. 2006.’

A Post Poll followed. It asked: ‘Do you believe any of the conspiracy theories suggesting the U. S. government was somehow involved in 9/11?’ Out of 64,000-some respondents, 59% answered: ‘Yes. The government has left many questions unanswered about that day.’

Now, from September 23, 2025 forward, TUCKER CARLSON has presened to millions of viewers on his Channel and on YouTube his 5-Part ‘9/11 Files’.

We may go where the brave Citizens’ Grand Jury in San Diego led us on April 14, 2007 on the campus of San Diego State University.

Images of the Towers’ massive Columns and of their Explosive Disintegration are always welcome prompts into seeing what really happened on 9/11/01.

Likewise, seeing WHO must have been operational in carrying out the “ ‘9/11/01’ crimes and cover-up, and WHO most integrally saw their Agendas advance through the ‘War on Terror’, is always valuable and compelling. The San Diego Citizens Grand Jury brought charges against 16 for ‘Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder’.

This second interview by BOB FELDMAN took place outdoors in Boston, MA, September 2006.

This interview, too. is printed in The World Is Turning: […] , pages 241 through 249. It came about nine months after JIM HOFFMAN, CELESTINE STAR and I completed our DVD 9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is in Your Hands.

Toward Freedom 2006 interview 241

“I think three kinds of explosives were used to bring down the Twin Towers. I think that RDX-shaped charges, more conventional explosives, were used to cut some beams due to the predictable precision of these charges. I think that more powerful, thermite-laced charges were used to cut through each Tower’s 47 central steel columns at crucial junctures--Steven Jones’ has an excellent lecture about this likelihood in print, online and on DVD [….]

Interview by investigative author Bob Feldman published online October 18, 2006 at www.towardfreedom.com

(While visiting Boston to be part of a Panel with students at the University of Massachusetts who had volunteered for Common Ground Relief in New Orleans, I sat down at an outdoor table nearby Copley Plaza one Sunday evening for second interview with Bob Feldman concerning 9/11/01

The interview here is edited to take out some repetitions of material that’s printed earlier in this book and it also is somewhat altered to increase accuracy and fluency.)

Bob: Toward Freedom interviewed author and activist Don Paul about the DVD he recently co-produced wit, 9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is In Your Hands.

TOWARD FREEDOM [TF]: Five years after the September 11, 2001 collapse of the World Trade Center buildings, there have been a lot of DVDs and movies about the 9/11 events produced. How is the DVD that you and Jim Hoffman produced similar to or different from the other 9/11-related DVDs and movies?

DON PAUL [DP]: Well, the only DVDs that I’ve seen are the second edition of Loose Change, one of David Ray Griffin’s talks, and one of Steven Jones’ and Kevin Ryan’s recent talks about some of the physical evidence which shows that three World Trade Center buildings were brought down by controlled demolition. I’ve seen only those three DVDs about 9/11.

I would say that Jim’s and my DVD, 9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is In Your Hands, is distinguished by the concision of the physical evidence that Jim presents. His part of the DVD is titled ‘Proving Controlled Demolition of World Trade Center Building 7 and the Twin Towers.’ In the last ten or so minutes of his presentation Jim offers more than five “features” and then five “proofs” of demolition--along with some very pointed graphics. He shows beyond question, I think, that all three Buildings were taken down by different methods of controlled demolition. The Twin Towers were exploded as no buildings have been before or since and about seven hours later World Trade Center Building 7 was imploded in a classic, conventional demolition.

Another distinction of our DVD, I think, is that we get into the who and why of the crimes.

Both our presentations were recorded to be played at the second convening of the Los Angeles Citizens’ Grand Jury on the Crimes of September 11, 2001. My presentation is called “Indicting the Financiers Behind the Crimes of September 11, 2001.” I name five individuals as deserving of further investigation by a Grand Jury: Larry Silverstein, Peter G. Peterson, David Rockefeller, Dick Cheney and George W. Bush.

Larry Silverstein is the developer of World Trade Center Building 7, completed in 1986, and the head of a group that took over the lease to the Twin Towers and much other World Trade Center property from the New York Port Authority just seven weeks before September 11, 2001.

Why should a Grand Jury indict Larry Silverstein? One reason, Bob, would be to find out exactly why Larry Silverstein said on PBS, on national TV, in September of 2002 that he and a New York City Fire Department Chief had decided in the late afternoon of 9/11/01 about WTC 7 that they should “pull it”--”pull it” meaning that this 47- story skyscraper should be demolished--though WTC 7 had not been hit by either aircraft or much debris and showed only small fires in that late afternoon, seven hours after the second Twin Tower went down.

Then, WTC 7, 570 feet tall, fell—fell is less than seven seconds, imploding straight-down into its own footprint. Jim’s website, www.wtc.net, has excellent footage of this implosion.

Then, six months later, February 2002, Silverstein and WTC 7’s lease-holders (the Blackstone Group, Banc of America Securities, and the General Motors Acceptance Corporation) were awarded an insurance pay-out of $861 million, about $475 million more than the total investment in WTC 7 before the building’s demolition.

My presentation reports from the website of Controlled Demolition, Inc. about the amount of time that preparations for implosion of a building the size of WTC 7 would require. It took 24 days to simply place the charges that took down the 35-story JL. Hudson building in Detroit in 1998. So weeks of planning and placement must have preceded the obvious demolition of WTC 7 on September 11, 2001.

On 9/11/01 Peter G. Peterson was Chairman of the Blackstone Group, an investment-banking firm that was one of WTC 7’s leaseholders along with Banc of American Securities and the General Motors Acceptance Corporation. I say in 9/11 Guilt that Peter G.Peterson should be indicted because leaseholders of a property as valuable of WTC 7 should be responsible for foreknowledge of the lengthy preparations to demolish it.

I say also that Peterson and David Rockefeller should be investigated for their larger roles in a financial establishment whose irrational, destructive, debt-driven needs make crimes such as 9/11 inevitable. On September 11, 2001 Peter G. Peterson was also Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations and Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Toward Freedom’s readers should check out, if they haven’t already, what the CFR and the Federal Reserve System are truly doing to the possibilities for liberty in our country and the world.

David Rockefeller, a former Chairman of the Chase Bank and the Chairman for 15 years of the C F R, was the individual most responsible for construction of the World Trade Center and especially the Twin Towers. He and his brother Nelson controlled the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in the 1960s and 1970s and allies of the Rockefeller family controlled the Port Authority at the time in 2001 of the Port Authority’s transfer to Larry Silverstein and his partners of a 99-year-lease for the Twin Towers and other WTC properties.

9/11 Guilt also notes that the Twin Towers were obsolescent “white elephants”, laden with asbestos and needing hundreds of millions of dollars in modernization; they were worth more in insurance pay- outs if demolished than if they’d stood.

So, in sum, I think it would be very healthy and useful for our society if David Rockefeller and Peter G. Peterson were questioned about 9/11 by a Grand Jury. Dick Cheney and George W. Bush, whose roles in our economy and society are perhaps less consequential than David Rockefeller’s and Peter G. Peterson’s, already are subject to some scrutiny by the public in this country.

Another part of 9/11 Guilt examines how much the U.S./British invasion of Afghanistan that followed the crimes of September 11, 2001 increased the opium crop there--a 2000% increase in 2002-- and how much this Afghan opium crop means to the world’s illegal economy (about $180 billion when 3500 metric tons of opium are turned into street-corner heroin) and the world’s legal economy (about $3.6 trillion when that $180 billion is laundered into Stock Markets and processed through institutions such as the Chase Bank).

The DVD’s other main creator, Celestine Star, did an excellent job with graphics in this part.

These are some of the elements in “9/11 Guilt” that I think may be special to it.



TF: Now, if there was an economic motivation on the part of Silverstein and Rockefeller to bring down the “white elephants”, why didn’t they just bring it down at night, when there weren’t any people involved? Why turn it into a mass-casualty thing? DP: Because--I think--another large part of the intention behind the horrors committed in Lower Manhattan on 9/11/01 was to traumatize the world’s populace and especially the U. S. public. The public was meant to receive a series of shocks and that delivery of psychological trauma couldn’t have been accomplished if the crashes and Twin Tower demolitions happened at night.

If you look at the amount of casualties from the Twin Towers, it’s remarkably low, given what they might have been. I know when I watched the collapses, I was thinking that thirty thousand--fifty thousand--people must have been killed. Because TV commentary was saying over and over that fifty thousand was the normal workday population of the Twin Towers.

Fatalities were minimized not for any humane reason, I think, but to reduce the number of victims’ relatives and friends who might be suspicious afterward.

At the same time, the suddenness and violence and scale of the Twin Towers’ collapses (more explosions and disintegrations, really, than collapses) had to be overwhelming so that we, the public, would be more incapable of considering what we were seeing. I think, as others have observed, that 9/11 was meant to be the biggest psychological operation, or “psy-op”, in history.

Two other, related points.

The number of deaths in New York City on 9/11/01 is close to the number of deaths at Pearl Harbor in December 1941, another instance of a U. S. Administration facilitating an attack that killed thousands. It’s seemed to me for five years that the spectacular attack on “9/11” was the ‘new Pearl Harbor’ wanted by Zbignew Brzezinski in The Grand Chessboard, 1997, and by the “neo-cons” of the Project for a New American Century in their year 2000 paper--it was meant to move the U. S. public into backing invasions of Central Asia and the Middle East.

TF: Now, could you recap what your current explanation is for the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11/01? The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the 9/11 Commission Report, and the U. S. State Department have all issued explanations that say the Twin Towers came down due to airliners’ impacts and the subsequent fires (though they say little or nothing about WTC 7).

DP: I think three kinds of explosives were used to bring down the Twin Towers. I think that RDX-shaped charges, more conventional explosives, were used to cut some beams due to the predictable precision of these charges. I think that more powerful, thermite-laced charges were used to cut through each Tower’s 47 central steel columns at crucial junctures--Steven Jones’ has an excellent lecture about this likelihood in print, online and on DVD. I think that by far the greatest destruction of each Tower was accomplished through thermobaric weapons placed in the buildings’ freight-elevator shafts. A thermobaric weapon shoots an aerosol spray that’s then ignited by a charge so its explosiveness is multiplied in outward waves--a lot more powerful than conventional, commercial explosives.

If you look at footage of the fall of each Tower--footage that’s available on many sites online-you can see several phenomena that can’t be explained by the building’s potential gravitational energy.

For me, the acronym of E. P. V. S. S. helps to break down what you can see. E for Explosiveness--the instantaneous, violent thrust of matter horizontally at the start of each Tower’s destruction. P for Pulverization--90,000 tons of concrete slabs in each Tower blown to 100-micron particles instantaneously. V for Velocity--steel beams shot sideways as far as 500 feet, at 100-feet-per-second, early in each Tower’s fall. Then one S for Speed--the rate at which the Towers fell, a rate close to free-fall, a rate identical for both matter falling through the footprint area of those 47 central steel columns and falling through the air outside each Tower’s footprint area. And the last S for Symmetry--each Tower plummeting straight-down like a disintegrating elevator, instead of toppling as dozens of other skyscrapers have in earthquakes.

These obvious phenomena--and several more that Jim details in his presentation--are there for anyone to see who cares to look objectively. The Towers were demolished. Mass murder was committed in a series of psychological shocks on 9/11/01. The demolition of WTC 7 is even more obvious, I think, for anyone who cares to study footage of that building’s inward collapse.

TF: O.K. Now what about the Pentagon? Based on your investigation, what caused that destruction of that side of the Pentagon?

DP: Well, Bob, I think it was certainly not an aircraft that could have been flown by the Official Story’s purported pilot of it, Hani Hanjour. Also, I’m still sure that whatever aircraft struck the Pentagon’s west wedge could not have been flown by any human pilot aboard it, based on what I hear from commercial airline pilots and former military pilots, given this aircraft’s maneuvers of descending 7,000 feet in two-and-a-half minutes and executing a 270-degree turn in that span of space and time.

You and I know that there’s a lot of dispute and furor over whether or not a Boeing 757-200--that is American Airlines Flight 77--was the aircraft that hit the Pentagon. To me, this uncertainty--an uncertainty that’s been enhanced by more or less self-incriminating evidence released by the U. S. Government from its load of confiscated video-tape--doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter as to who must have executed and orchestrated this part of the crimes of 9/11/01.

We know from other indisputable facts there that there had to be a U. S. military stand-down which allowed the Pentagon to be struck by an aircraft 34 minutes after the second Tower was hit and that this aircraft must had computerized and/or remote piloting in order to execute the maneuvers to brought it to impact with the Pentagon.

Neither the stand-down nor the computerized and/or remote piloting could have been done by Al Queda. So the deliberately unsettled question as to what kind of aircraft struck the Pentagon doesn’t matter as to who must have been party and guilty in the crimes of 9/11/01.

TF: What about the fourth plane that went down in Pennsylvania--or it disappeared in western Pennsylvania? What happened there? What’s your sense of what happened?

DP: My view is that this aircraft was United Airlines Flight 93 and that it was shot down by U.S. military, most likely shot down because passengers aboard it were in fact on the verge of gaining control of the aircraft. The aircraft left an 8-mile range of debris and a one-ton piece of one engine was found 2000 yards away from the aircraft’s main impact-zone--signs that it was shot apart in mid-air. Jim’s 911research.wtc7.net site has an excellent summary and good aerial photos of the sites in western Pennsylvania.

TF: Why do you think the Kean Commission’s official story of what happened on September 11, 2001 is not accepted by most people in the United States and around the globe these days?

DP: Well, because people still can see straight.

No, really, the public’s more and more widespread and pronounced disbelief of the official story is a very good sign. It shows that we haven’t yet been overwhelmed by the Big Lie--that we can still tell a violent explosion from a “ ‘pancake collapse,’ “

To me, The 9/11 Commission Report is another elaborate construct of complex but ill-fitting lies, and more and more people are seeing through it. By “most people” I think you mean the polls last Spring which reported, you know, that 83% of us believe along with Charlie Sheen that there has been a cover-up of the crimes of 9/11/01. And another poll, run by the Washington Post just after it published a lengthy piece by Michael Powell around September 8 of this year. That poll asked: ‘Do you believe any of the conspiracy theories suggesting the U. S. government was somehow involved in 9/11?’ Out of 64,000-some respondents, 59% answered: ‘Yes. The government has left many questions unanswered about that day.’

The public’s avowed doubts are proof that the Corporate Government’s “psy-op” is not working, five years on....



TF: Who are the individuals who should be held accountable for the collapse of the World Trade Center?

DP: Well, I’ve named the five for whom indictments are sought in the 9/11 Guilt presentation--Rockefeller, Peterson, Silverstein, Cheney and Bush. Indubitable criminals all, acting against our society’s well-being long before 9/11/01, I think. In the past year more has come to light about individuals who might be questioned on the operational level about the World Trade Center demolitions--individuals who were far inside planning of mock terrorist incidents or far inside ‘security’ for the WTC and for crucial Airports. Readers of Toward Freedom might want to do Internet seaches on L. Paul Bremer, Jerome Hauer, Marvin Bush, Wirt Walker and Michael Cherkasky.

But to me the real culprit behind the crimes of 9/11 and the pretexts provided by these terrible crimes is the economic system that holds us in thrall and that makes such crimes inevitable. After “ ‘9/11’ ‘ came the bomb-blasts in Madrid on 3/11/04, in London on 7/7/05, in Bali on 10/1/05. All of these further acts of mass murder show heavy signs that Western agents carried them out, not al Queda, and all of them have been used to perpetuate the “ ‘War on Terrorism’ “ and increase State repression.

In Jim’s and my 2004 book Waking Up from Our Nightmare I use another acronym, G. O. D. D., to sum up the four main working-parts of this system that holds us in thrall. G for Guns--armaments and all the business of wars. O for Oil--obvious in Central Asia and the Middle East. D for Drugs--also obvious, once you know about the billions unto trillions of dollars that are reaped annually from Afghan opium and Andean coca. And D for Debt--the greatest instrument, I think, that Banks and other financial institutions wield to maintain their amazing global empire over us of bondage through money-from-nothing, death-grips and fears.

And it’s Banks’ own colossal debts that most endanger us. Their machinery is getting more and more abstract and desperate. They’re combining ‘derivatives’ now into ‘Collectived Debt Obligations’.

And I have to say that we ourselves are accomplices as well as victims of this G. O. D. D. system. It’s up to us to show what we know and up to us to force a turn from this system ...



TF: Some people might say “Well, just like after WWII, you had the Nuremburg Trials. Put the officials of the U.S. government in the docket for 9/11.” It sounds like you’re saying it’s deeper than that: “It’s the System.” And you wouldn’t necessarily think it would be a valid option to go after the individual officeholders?

DP: Well, Nuremburg itself was a show trial because it didn’t reveal the thoroughgoing involvement of U.S. and British corporations in Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.

You know there could not have been a rise of Adolf Hitler without the support of George W. Bush’s grandfather, Prescott Bush, a Republican who later became a U. S. Senator from Connecticut, and Prescott Bush’s partner in the Brown Brothers Harriman investment- banking firm, W. Averell Harriman, a Democrat who later became Governor of New York.

These bankers, brothers in Yale University’s secret-society of Skull and Bones (George W. Bush and John Kerry are brothers in the same secret-society) co-owned a mine in Poland that employed labor from Auschwitz into 1942.

Nazi Germany’s Wehrmacht could not have fought into 1944 without parts from Ford, General Motors and I.T.T. and oil from Standard Oil....

So I think that putting Dick Cheney on trial won’t really get us out of the deeper crises we’re in....

The last little book I did, To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “ / Abandoning the ‘New World Order’ of Financiers’ Corporate State, notes some of the repressive legislation that has passed in the U. S. since 9/11--particulars in the Homeland Security Bill and the Patriot Act of 2001 and the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of late 2004.

Now, this Fall of 2006, a few factors point to much broader U. S./British/Canadian war in the Middle East and further State repression. The Military Commissions Act of 2006 recently sailed through the House and Senate of the U. S. This Act lets the U. S. President declare anyone an ‘unlawful enemy combatant’ and imprison that person--perhaps imprison him or her in one of the huge detention-centers that Halliburton subsidiary Kellogg, Brown and Root is building with the $385 million awarded it last January. Readers can check out Marjorie Cohn’s recent article for more information.

Now, too, naval and land forces are massing near the borders of Syria and Iran. A pretty detailed overview of this build-up is up on the www.globalresearch.ca site that Michel Chossudovsky edits. The globalresearch site also shows that the 2006 Afghan opium crop has increased about 50% above recent years’ crops--and about 3000% above the last year, 2001, that the Taliban governed Afghanistan.

So: more signs of “broadening the War on Terrorism” coincident with passage of more means of State repression to terrorize the public and increased business-as-usual from narcotics traffic.

The long-story-short to me, Bob, is that we, the majority of the U.S. and Western world who now suspect that the crimes of 9/11/01 were an inside-job, ... need to make our knowledge ever more visible. We need to choose a day for a mass demonstration and nationwide teach-ins.

Basically we need to show the mass-murderers that their standard- operating-procedure of false-flag terror won’t work anymore.

We’ve gained a lot in terms of a skeptical, aware public in the past three years, but we have a lot more to win.



TF: How can people obtain a copy of your new DVD?

DP: Well, the easiest way for most Internet-empowered folks is through www.wireonfire.com/donpaul . Jim’s www.wtc7.net also offers 9/11 Guilt and other material.

RELATED