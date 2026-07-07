"What Nobody Tells Me" The child under age 2 is "Runnin' up this road / lookin' for what dances"

July 7 2026

The Suspect Many band here is:

DHYANI DHARMA Guitar

JOHN BAKER Keyboards

GEORGE CREMASCHI Fretless Electric Bass

KENNY BLACKMAN Drums-Set

JAMES HENRY Congas

RICHARD HOWELL Tenor Saxophone

MIKE ROSE Trumpet

Composition by George Cremaschi. Horns arranged by Dhyani Dharma and Mike Rose. Saxophone parts by Richard Howell. Lyrics, melody, production by DP.

Mike Rose, Richard Howell, James Henry with The Suspect Many at Great American Music Hall, July 1991.

“What Nobody Tells Me”



I don't want to do what anybody tells me

Don't want to do what anybody tells me

I'm runnin' up this field

with my eyes on bright chances

I'm runnin' up this road

lookin' for what dances

That I might want to pick up,

that I might want to ponder

Nobody can do it for me

Nobody can do it for me



I don't want to do what anybody tells me ...

I'm climbin' round this yard with my eyes on challenges

Climbin' up on things lookin' for a hand-hold

That I might want to pull up that I might want to let go

Nobody can do it for me ...



I don't want to do what anybody tells me ...

Yes, and maybe I'll be

Drivin' through landscapes

lookin' at heaps of waste

Rollin' over new roads

with a mouth full of distaste

And I might to throw up

and I might want to blow up

Nobody can do it for me ...



I don't want to do what anybody tells me ...

Up ahead may be truths

that 'll need a lot of ruth

Maybe find worlds of wealth

can't be got just by myself

Prob'ly not just there for me!

Prob'ly not just there for me!



I’ll keep runnin' over fields with my eyes on bright chances

Rollin' up new roads lookin' for what dances

Prob'ly not just there for me ...



Written with GEORGE CREMASCHI in October 1989. Recorded at Olde West Studio, San Francisco, in December 1989 for the album We Could Use The Rain.

George now works with the Prague Improvisation Orchestra.



See and hear him talk about “Improvisation” in this fine interview with HANA POLANSKA in 2024.