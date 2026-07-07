"What Nobody Tells Me" The child under age 2 is "Runnin' up this road / lookin' for what dances"

July 7 2026
The Suspect Many band here is:
DHYANI DHARMA Guitar
JOHN BAKER Keyboards
GEORGE CREMASCHI Fretless Electric Bass
KENNY BLACKMAN Drums-Set
JAMES HENRY Congas
RICHARD HOWELL Tenor Saxophone
MIKE ROSE Trumpet
Composition by George Cremaschi. Horns arranged by Dhyani Dharma and Mike Rose. Saxophone parts by Richard Howell. Lyrics, melody, production by DP.
Mike Rose, Richard Howell, James Henry with The Suspect Many at Great American Music Hall, July 1991.
“What Nobody Tells Me”
I don't want to do what anybody tells me
Don't want to do what anybody tells me
I'm runnin' up this field
with my eyes on bright chances
I'm runnin' up this road
lookin' for what dances
That I might want to pick up,
that I might want to ponder
Nobody can do it for me
Nobody can do it for me
I don't want to do what anybody tells me ...
I'm climbin' round this yard with my eyes on challenges
Climbin' up on things lookin' for a hand-hold
That I might want to pull up that I might want to let go
Nobody can do it for me ...
I don't want to do what anybody tells me ...
Yes, and maybe I'll be
Drivin' through landscapes
lookin' at heaps of waste
Rollin' over new roads
with a mouth full of distaste
And I might to throw up
and I might want to blow up
Nobody can do it for me ...
I don't want to do what anybody tells me ...
Up ahead may be truths
that 'll need a lot of ruth
Maybe find worlds of wealth
can't be got just by myself
Prob'ly not just there for me!
Prob'ly not just there for me!
I’ll keep runnin' over fields with my eyes on bright chances
Rollin' up new roads lookin' for what dances
Prob'ly not just there for me ...
Written with GEORGE CREMASCHI in October 1989. Recorded at Olde West Studio, San Francisco, in December 1989 for the album We Could Use The Rain.
George now works with the Prague Improvisation Orchestra.
See and hear him talk about “Improvisation” in this fine interview with HANA POLANSKA in 2024.