Photo by THOMAS TULLIS of Tennessee for the Front Cover of We Could Use The Rain and the album’s 12-page booklet.
Dec 31 2025
From the album, We Could Use The Rain, that we recorded in a three-day Lockout at Olde West in December 1989, one year before our Lockout for Love Is The Main Flame.
The Suspect Many here are, as I recall:
JOHN BAKER Piano GEORGE CREMASCHI Upright Bass DHYANI DHARMA MAS Guitar JOHN KARR Guitar JAMES HENRY Congas RANDY GALLERIN Drums-Set
Our Engineer again was PETER ECKART.
JOHN on Piano and GEORGE on Bass duet brilliantly, I think.
We Could Use The Rain is available online. George’s website is loaded with adventures; he’s performed on more than 50 albums, many of them since moving to Prague. John Baker as inventive composer for video-games you can visit here. Dhyani you may already know from this Stands the Human Being Substack.
Photo by musician DAVID BLOOD for Back Cover of the booklet for We Could Use The Rain.
What Lies Buried In Our Hearts
What lies buried in our hearts
Keeps us spaced and spaced apart
Truths that pride won't let us say
The night will admit anyway
Father can't bend to his child
Child hides in the search for love
What lies buried in our hearts
Keeps us spaced and spaced apart
Lovers break up beyond talk
Yet they yearn while words deny
Truths that pride won't let us say
The eyes will admit anyway
All around we see desire
Left alone with self-restraint
Don't we know from feeling fire
To get close means warmth and pain
What lies buried in our hearts
Keeps us spaced and spaced apart
Truths that pride won't let us say
The night will admit anyway
The eyes will admit anyway
The night will admit anyway.
Paul/Baker, BMI, Out of the Fog Lyrics 1989