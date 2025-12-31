Photo by THOMAS TULLIS of Tennessee for the Front Cover of We Could Use The Rain and the album’s 12-page booklet.

Dec 31 2025

From the album, We Could Use The Rain, that we recorded in a three-day Lockout at Olde West in December 1989, one year before our Lockout for Love Is The Main Flame.

The Suspect Many here are, as I recall:

JOHN BAKER Piano GEORGE CREMASCHI Upright Bass DHYANI DHARMA MAS Guitar JOHN KARR Guitar JAMES HENRY Congas RANDY GALLERIN Drums-Set

Our Engineer again was PETER ECKART.

JOHN on Piano and GEORGE on Bass duet brilliantly, I think.

We Could Use The Rain is available online. George’s website is loaded with adventures; he’s performed on more than 50 albums, many of them since moving to Prague. John Baker as inventive composer for video-games you can visit here. Dhyani you may already know from this Stands the Human Being Substack.

Photo by musician DAVID BLOOD for Back Cover of the booklet for We Could Use The Rain .

What Lies Buried In Our Hearts





What lies buried in our hearts

Keeps us spaced and spaced apart

Truths that pride won't let us say

The night will admit anyway



Father can't bend to his child

Child hides in the search for love

What lies buried in our hearts

Keeps us spaced and spaced apart



Lovers break up beyond talk

Yet they yearn while words deny

Truths that pride won't let us say

The eyes will admit anyway



All around we see desire

Left alone with self-restraint

Don't we know from feeling fire

To get close means warmth and pain





What lies buried in our hearts

Keeps us spaced and spaced apart

Truths that pride won't let us say

The night will admit anyway

The eyes will admit anyway

The night will admit anyway.

Paul/Baker, BMI, Out of the Fog Lyrics 1989





