'What Is There in the Airport Sings?' HAMID DRAKE here ... and with DANIEL CARTER, ALFREDO COLON, MELANIE DYER, COOPER MOORE, WILLIAM PARKER June 4 at VISION

June 4, 2025

HAMID is always a musicians uniquely expressive and energetic to hear and to see. Please check out his accompanying musicians at the Roulette venue at 509 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn. DANIEL CARTER, ALFREDO COLON, MELANIE DYER, COOPER MOORE, and WILLIAM PARKER. This Link will take you to TICKETS!

All the VISION FESTIVAL this year is similarly LOADED. See the Stands the Human Being preview this past Sunday

See the Complete Schedule courtesy TERRILL HANNA’s website The Urban Music Scene.

Here’s more about Hamid, drawn from page 8 of the booklet for our Album COMPASSION / Poems and Drums.

COMPASSION we recorded on February 20, 2016 in Rick G. Nelson’s Marignyt Studio with Rick as Engineer. MARYSE took the photo below.

‘What Is There in the Airport Sings’ is inspired by MOHAMMAD IQBAL. It arose from my thinking about USTAD SHAFQAT ALI KHAN and the rigors of internationally touring Musicians in general.

Much respect for what such artists deliver amid the demands that surround them!

‘What Is There in the Airport Sings’

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What is there in the Airport sings? What is there here amid Glass, steel, Commands, and shiny things? Where is Ardor? Where Falcon? Dew? Where are voices of Poetry? Where is the one I love in Terminals A, B, C, D? What is there here--Zurich, Frankfort, Heathrow, Gatwick, O’Hare, Dubai, ....— Amid glass, steel, Commands and shiny things? I see her face Among the hurrying strangers. Her eyes rise and leave me Among strangers. O, Iqbal, we've been made as blank As we are fast. You called us to Great's conquests-- To Mahals, Canals, Mathematics, Music. You called us to Jalal, Rumi, Hafiz, ... Celebrants of many-flavored Wines and openings into the heart. You called us to be restless as the River Which nurtures Tulips, Roses--Kashmir--Dust. You called us to know Love's All-absorbing Flame and embrace. What is there in the Airport sings? What is there here among Glass, steel, Commands, and shiny things? Yet, and O, Iqbal, what I have from you Are worlds that flow and flower-- See the swan of silver wings Fly in ethereal grace over eggs of cherubim-- Among these things.

You can hear and see Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan through clicking HERE.

You can hear and see Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Shafqat’s father, through clicking HER

