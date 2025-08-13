One of those ringed, 9"X12” notebooks that present pastel-blue, horizontal stripes. On many pages semi-orderly jottings inside hand-drawn Boxes of Day by Day distance-running Work-Outs for 1988 (year that I competed with poor Result in the U.S Men”s Olympic Marathon Trial—2:23 and 35th place), Week following Week and Month following Month. On other pages—and seeding source for this first Episode drawn from a three-weeks-long trip sponsored by Athletes United for Peace in September 1989—descriptions, impressions, portraits, poems and songs from stays in the then Leningrad, Barcelona, Paris, London and—fleetingly—Prague.

August 13, 2025

We’d been drinking for 36 hours. We’d flown through 11 Time-Zones. We’d napped in two Airports.

We were a ‘contingent’ of around one dozen ‘activists’ from Athletes United for Peace on a ‘Good-Will Visit’ to Leningrad in the then Soviet Union. We departed San Francisco International on a Tuesday morning of early September 1989.

Drinks were free on the Flight. Wine offset the Airlines’ Chicken. Our layover was in the TWA Terminal at JFK in the outer reaches of Queens, New York City. We slept on couches and in chairs, their cushions simulating leather, of the Lounge.

With eyes fixed ahead and steps rather trudging we boarded the Air Czechoslovakia Flight to Prague early Wednesday morning. The Czech attendants were of course smiling and solicitous and the Beers and Wines and Cocktails again free. We flew seven hours and crossed five more Time-Zones and arrived amid Forests and a softly gloaming evening. Our layover was about six hours before our departure to Leningrad around 1:00—somehow this was regular Schedule from Prague’s Airport in the Wee House of the morning. Brats and Pickles, Black Bread, Crackers, Cheeses, Beers, Wines, and Vodka were remarkably cheap. It was easier to drink than care about our lack of sleep.

Our Flight bumped along one Runway in Leningrad soon after dawn, Thursday, 11,000 miles from San Francisco. We squinted and peered and hoisted ourselves up into Awoke and Walking modes, briefcases or wheeled carry-ons unfriendly companions, slacks long past their press.

The Airport in my internal Foggy Occlusion reminded me of some in the Midwest. How could so few a number of Runways, and this short, extended series of adjoinging rhomboids, altogether drabber than the clouded dawn, serve a City of—what—four million, five million, Leningrad in 1989?—with Flights across the giant Soviet Union and out and in from the Free World?

Still, the air tasted fresh. Sunlight struggled to rise behind clouds. Absence of billboards reminded me of Nicaragua in 1987 and 1988. I shambled with Guy Benjamin, former Quarterback for Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers and now Executive Director of Athletes United for Peace, along with middle-aged and older supporters of AUP and the Democrat Party, across tarmac to the hazily assimilated, surprisingly small and colorless Main Terminal.

Translators and some Host Families greeted us. All were polite and solicitous unto buoyant. We rallied smiles and our genuine relief at arriving at this stop that would last nine Days.

My Interpreter was a young woman. 17, I learned. Her hair was longish, straight, and near-black as a Raven, parted at middle above her cream-white forehead and unlined but inquiring face.

“How was your Travel?” she asked with enunciation careful as if each word were a block built to string for the next.

“Long,” I smiled. “Long, in a word, but it’s very good to be here! In Leningrad!”

“Yes. It is good to have you here. Thank you for coming!”

“Yes. I wouldn’t have missed this trip for anything. Thank you for

coming out so early in the morning. What is your name?”

“Valentina. Valentina is my name. And: It is not so early. You came from San Fran-cis-co. So far. You left Tuesday morning?”

“Yes. Can that be true? Yes, it was far. With two Stops. And, truth to tell, we drank. And slept—not so much.” Not so much have we slept.”

“We are very glad that you have come.”

“We have shoes! Two big boxes of shoes! Can you help me look?”

“Of course. Boxes. Of shoes?”

As I stood with upright balance a steady struggle, many minutes, next to the Carousel (Carousel?) handling luggage our Czechoslovakian Airlines, I discreetly looked out for the pair of 4-feet-long, 2-feet-wide, 4-feet-high cardboard-boxes that Guy and I and his girlfriend Jill had stuffed, artfully as we could, with running-shoes. Twin gifts, bulging but duct-taped, stacked toes-to-heels with dozens—make that more than 100 in each Big Box—pairs of U.S.-sold but Peoples Republic of China-made Running Shoes.

Good will toward our distance-running and otherwise exercising friends in the Soviet Union! How often had Guy carried UPS-loads of donors’ shoes, recruited through Runners World and Running Times stories on the AUP ‘program’—sometimes more than six pairs from one postal source of shoes, worn soft (but never smelly) for ‘partners’ in this ‘Person-to-Person Exchange—to his 4th-floor AUP Office in the Art Moderne concrete Seaman’s Union of the Pacific. “I’m going to get you, Don Paul, for all Dollies-full of boxes of shoes!”

Both of Guy’s quarterback-knees carried constant aches and bone-on-bone twinges. “I feel for you, man—but think of all the good will that you’re bearing!”

We looked forward to the AMAZE that would animate receivers of shoes in the Soviet Union.

I looked and looked. I watched through eyes sore and heavy-lidded, consciousness a blurring mix of half-drunk and hungover, for our AUP-initialed big boxes to appear among suitcases and other, comparably bulging boxes of cardboard and even wood on the slowly trundling belt of the Carousel as it labored at Right and Left angles round and round. , amazed still by how slowly the belts bearing suitcases trundled at Right and Left angles round and round.

Valentina and I approached. We lifted off each of my two suitcases.

I gestured to Guy. “No boxes.”

“No boxes?”

“Our shoes. The big boxes of shoes.”

“Yeah! They’re not here. Can you handle it? I’ve got, you know, the group,” Guy said, lifting his head toward our rumpled but valiant AUP dozen-or-so who had congregated at far end of the laboriously revolving Carousel.

“Sure. I’ll see you outside.”

I explained to Valentina more exactly the size, content, and identification of our AUP big boxes of donated running-shoes.

“Oh,” she said, incipient dismay dawning and lowering the innocent, intelligent attentiveness of her features, “shoes.”

“Two large boxes. Probably one Meter long, each one of them, half a Meter wide. Cardboard. With A. U. P. written on them.”

“I will ask.”

Valentina crossed the floor and consulted with an attendant in

olive-green uniform. She returned to me.

“I must ask for help at an office on the second-floor of the Building next-door. You will be alright if I leave you?”

“Sure. Good. Thank you,” I said.

While waiting, I stretched. I extended Adductors, right and left, and simultaneously leaned into knotting Quadriceps. I held lifts onto the balls of slip-on-shod feet for counts of 10. I found a wall as dully olive-green as attendants’ uniforms and pressed forearms to it for Stretches of the Soleus, right and left. I sought to become more alert for answers to this imminent calamity of our 100s of donated running-shoes—donated often with notes of Thanks, Encouragement and even Solidarity from addresses across North America—gone missing.

Valentina re-entered the Baggage Area with her dark-eyed gaze steadily meeting my expectant look. Her walk, however, was slower than when she’d dutifully departed, as if she were reluctant to deliver her word.

She stopped squarely before me. Her face carried both appeal and a resignation that was yet resolute. She was used to dealing with the Absurd.

“What can I tell you?” Valentina said. “There is no Second Floor. It is the Soviet Union.”