May 16, 2026

How We’re Being Robbed Again

The Price of Gas Big Oil

Gives Us Its Numbers … All the Way to its Banks

The “Majors”

What We Can Do About Those Who Rob Us

The Price of Gas

The website for U.S. drivers’ and consumers’ general benefactor, the American Automobile Association, the AAA, known familiarly as “Triple A”, has kept us informed as to how much we’ve been “gouged at the pump” due to Gas Prices rising as an outcome of “ ‘the War with Iran’ “.

This War, you may remember, was restarted by the United States’ and Israel’s second wave of sneak-attacks on February 28, 2026, two-and-one-half months or so ago.

Politico, Feb 28 2026—

‘The United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, killing the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an astonishing joint military operation that could dramatically shift the power dynamics in the Middle East.’

The good, Club and service-organization AAA, with more than 1000 offices across North America and 61 million members, substantially understates how much the price of Gas at Pump across the U.S. has risen since February.

‘Pump prices are now $1.40 higher than they were a year ago and have reached their highest level since 2022, when the national average peaked at $5.01 per gallon. While crude oil prices dipped below $100 per barrel amid ongoing negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, gasoline prices continue to face upward pressure from global supply concerns.’

The website factually and statistics from U.S. Bureau of Transportation let us see that our prices at the Pump have risen $1.74 this year, from $2.81 to that above-stated $4.55, or more than 60%. That is, $1.74 as a percentage of $2.81 equals 61.9%.

‘The average retail price of regular gasoline in the United States was about $2.81 per gallon in January 2026 and $2.91 per gallon in February 2026, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics [1][2].

61.9%—a mighty big Jump. A mighty big cut into into Everyday People’s finances, the “finances” that President Donald John Trump says he doesn’t “think about it even a little bit.” That is, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing — we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

Big Oil Gives Us Its Numbers … All the Way to Its Banks

Now, let’s look at how much “ ‘the War with Iran’ “ and its partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz has affected the actual output and availablity of oil and gas worldwide since March 1 of this year. Let’s look at “the numbers’.

The International Energy Association, based in Paris, France, has monitored global oil-and-gas since the ‘the Oil and Gas Crisis’ of 1974

As you see, the I.E.A includes ’32 member countries’ and ’64% of global energy production’ and 80% of global energy consumption’.

China, Russia, and ALL Middle Eastern oil-suppliers are NOT members of the NATO-dominated IEA.

The IEA’s data, however, draws from all the world.

The I.E.A. ‘Oil Market Report’ of May 2026 gives us key amounts by which to measure how much the Supply of Oil to the Big Oil has diminished since February.

The percentage of Supply lost to these “Majors’ is in fact times less than 61.9%. It’s about 12%—11.9% to be precise.

Let us see and let us calculate.

We see from the I.E.A: ‘Global oil supply declined by a further 1.8 mb/d in April to 95.1 mb/d, taking total losses since February to 12.8 mb/d.’

What these Oil-Field abbreviations mean is: Global Oil Supply was 107.9 Millions Barrels per Day in February 2026 (95.1 mb/d + 12.8 mb/d = 107.9 mb/d).

Okay. Now we divide the number to find the percentage of diminishment. That is, we divide 95.1 (million) into the former output of 107.9 (million) … and we see 88.1% … Or 11.9% less than than the former 100% of 107.9 million Barrels of Oil per Day as Supply.

Simple Arithmetic tells us that the Majors’ 61.9% RISE in the Price of Gas to Us is FIVE TIMES MORE than the 11.9% amount of Supply that the I.E.A. states as lost.

That is, 12 X 5 = 60, right?

The “Majors”

We may learn from lists.

Here are the 10 ‘largest’ retail sellers of Gas and Diesel to drivers in the U.Z.

Looking out to the World, we see that the ‘Top 10 Gas-Station Brands’ pretty much make up a Map of Colonial/Imperial Exploitation from the late 19th Century into now. Shell was always an expansion run by the Rothschild family. Exxon/Mobil and Chevron and Marathon (subsidiary of Conoco Phillips) all owe to Rockefeller family monopolies and ‘vertical integration’ funded and overseen by Rothschilds and the City of London. Total Energy is France in Africa and Europe. Eni is Italy. Repsol is Spain. Only the two Oil-and-Gas Corporations with the highest Billions of Market Value—China’s PetroChina and SINOPEC—arose outside this Colonial/Imperial models crafted by Rothschild-familer Bankers for Rockefellers and the taloned Red Shield’s other international ‘Partners’.

.The brandvalue blog ebsite offers this flattering summary.

‘The global fuel retail industry is dominated by several key players, each recognized for their extensive networks, brand reputation, and customer services. Here's an overview of the top ten gas station brands worldwide’.

You may be interested to know that China’s SINOPEC and PetroChina operate more than 50,000 Stations within that Nation, more than Shell’s ‘approximately 44,000 in over 70 countries’.

What We Can Do About Those Who Rob Us

We, however, may also know that Asset Management Firms such as BlackRock and Vanguard dominate Shares-holding and thus control of Shell, Exxon-Mobil, BP, et cetera.

My Flipping the Script Blog of March 2022 hoped to make this dominance clear, as it extensively cited the Monopoly documentary principally authored and directed by Tim Geilin.

BlackRock is by far the biggest Shares-holder (controller) of Shell,

BlackRock and Vanguard—together controlling more than $20 TRILLION in Assets worldwide—own each other.

An article from … Eritrea may help us understand how such Monstrosities of Control and Deprivation, Robbery and War against millions of civilian populations, for the propagation of Deby and Enslavement, came to be and and how such Monstrosities still operate.

Our understandings create our strength. Our sharing understandings increase our strength. Our choices can make for essential, life-giving Rebellion and Freedom.

Don Paul is author of 2002’s “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State and 1982’s AmeriModern and 1986’s Good Intentions / A Novel about Revolution and this year’s THANKS and PRAISES / Poems, Portraits and Songs / Book One. He’s also the leader or producer of 29 albums, the latest of which is the 2-CD LOUISIANA STORIES by DPRAM (Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons).

You can Subscribe to this ‘Stands the Human Being’ Substack right here and you can check out THANKS and PRAISES and LOUISIANA STORIES below.

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