Jan 10 2026

Venezuela’s independence appears to be compromised in the week since more than 150 U.S. Miltiary aircraft coordinated in attacks during night hours of Saturday, January 3, one week ago.

VZ’s President, Nicolas Maduro, was abducted in the ‘raid’, along with First Lady Cilia Flores. More than 100 people, many of them civilians, were killed during it, we now know.

Oil from Venezuela is the prize that U.S. President Donald Trump now admits to seek after five months of his Administration’s aggression. CBS News:

“They” have been stealing “our” oil, the U.S. President says, somehow possessive toward the world’s most consequential mineral as it’s present within Venezuela;s land and Lakes. “We,” Trump says, referring to our Nation and its leading, supranational oil-and-gas Corporations, will be taking what “we” want, now, out of “the lot” that can be drilled and mined “out of that country.” “We”, he declares, will be “running things there.

Trump appears to have basis for his arrogance.

Since last Saturday Jan 3, only oil contracted to Chevron has been loaded onto Tankers at the sole Refinery operational among Venezeuals’s big four.

During the same one week’s span, two more Tankers, carrying oil contracted by Chinese and Russian companies, have been seized in either the Atlantic or the Caribbean by U.S. Miltiary.

The strangulation of shipping VZ Oil to Chinese buyers, through Chinese or Russian or Venezueaan Tankers, appears to now be complete.

Prior to 2025, the sole U.S. ‘major’ buying Oil from VZ since 2019, Chevron, had raised its share to about 1/4 of VZ’s annual export. The 225 million Barrels taken by Chevron in 2024 coincides with the amount of oil-and-gas sold to retail consumers by Chevron—that is, you and me, seeking reliabily ’clean’ Techron—in one year.

Tuesday of this past Week Donald announced another marker of his perceived winning in Venezueala. “30 to 50 million Barrels of Oil” would be “turned over’ by Venezeula to U.S. Corporations. Trump was ordering his Energy Secretary Chris Wright to “execute” the deal forthwith.

The BBC: ‘ABC News has reported, citing unnamed sources, that Trump had told Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez to agree to an exclusive partnership with the US on oil production and sever economic ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday: “I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America.

“This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!”

His comment came a day after Rodríguez, formerly Venezuela’s vice-president, was sworn in as its interim president. Maduro has been brought to the US to face drug-trafficking and weapons charges.’

Venezuelea’s national oil-and-gas company, the PDVSA, and theActing President of Venezueala, Delcy Rodriguez, quickly corrected Trump’s language. Yes, a Contract was in process, but it was ‘strictly a commercial transasction.’

Two days later, yesterday, Friday, and four days after Nicolas Maduro and his wife pled “Not Guilty” to Charges of cocaine-trafficiking et cetera, the U.S. State Department and Venezuela’s Acting Government announced that an exchange of delegations. In fact, a Trump Ad. team was already in VZ.

‘The small team of U.S. diplomats and a security detail traveled to Venezuela to make a preliminary assessment about the potential reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, the State Department said in a statement.

Venezuela’s government on Friday said it plans to send a delegation to the U.S. but it did not say when. Any delegation traveling to the U.S. will likely require sanctions to be waived by the Treasury Department.

In a statement, the government of acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez said it “has decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America, aimed at the re-establishment of diplomatic missions in both countries.”

President Donald Trump has placed pressure on Rodriguez and other former Maduro loyalists now in power to advance his vision for the future of the nation — a major aspect of which would be reinvigorating the role of U.S. oil companies in a country with the worlds’ largest proven reserves of crude oil.’

The Associated Press summary agreed with the commendation tweeted by Nat Rothschild, heir to the supranational financiers’ fortune and manipulation of Trillions of Dollars in multiple Currencies: ‘Well done, Donald J Trump.’

Today, as a refreshing alternative to Corridors of Presumed Power, the English-language website of Caracas-based Telesur presented footage and voices from the demonstrations that have come forth daily since Jan 3.

Brasil is sending Cargo Planes and Truckload to aid the suffering in La Gauira and elsewhere.

In short, SOLIDARITY endures and prepares to win much more than Oil.

