Nov 23 2025

Part Two of ‘Venezuela; New Century’ excerpts video interviews from Spring 2019 that bear on the forebodings of the United States’ bombing and/or invading VZ.

Below are pieces from the concluding half-hour of that 2019 Post that I think bear on our November 2025.

One is timeless. MERCEDES SOSA and JOAN BAEZ sing “Gracias A La Vida” in the Roman Amphitheater of Xantan, Germany in 1998.

Comments on the performance speak from several generatons’ hearts.

Next, I invite you to watch JORGE ARREAZA, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister in 2019, as he speaks with SHARMINI PERES of the Real News Network on February 13 six years ago. You may experience Deja Vu.

Arreaza details how the “opposition” in its four months of “protests” during 2017 set fire to 29 young Black men, killing nine of them, and how 120 were killed across Venezuela, before the Constituent Assembly “brought peace” to the country.

Please check out, next Jorge Arreaza with ANYA PARAYMPL of The Grayzone in that February 2019.

Arreaza says change must come “not only in politics” but also in the “financial, the economic order of the world.”

“We have had to change the rules of the game to protect the rights of the people.” Sanctions and other forms of economic attack have brought VZ into selling oil to India and Turkey as well as China and Russia. Their coming together is as natural as streams combining into the natural flow of a river, he says.

“We have to find new pathways to satisfy the needs of our people despite the United States’ Government.”

Next, we jump to November 2025 and visit through a Vlogger the weekend Mercado in Merida, Venezuela, two weeks ago. “Merida is a blessed region of Venezuela, guys.” he tells us. “Venezuela eats because this region produces so much food!"

We close here, this Sunday before Thanksgiving in the U.S., with the perfomance and poem that concluded ‘Venezuela: New Century” of April 2019.

GINA PACALDO reads ZARCO GUERRERO’s ‘Humanizarte’. Gina is Apache and works with students in Union City, California.

GINA PACALDO reads ZARCO GUERRERO’s ‘Humanizarte’

0:00 -1:49

Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister 2017 to 2021, became Executive Secretary of the ALBA TCP of 10 Trading Partner Nations in the Caribbean and South America.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) includes with Venezuela: Cuba, Bolivia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenandines, and Saint Lucia.

As Executive Secretary, Jorge Arreaza addressed the ALBA TCP’s gathering of its member Nations’ drummers and fellow musicians and dancers in June 2024.

He spoke, he said, from the soul.

We who watch events unfold beside Venezuela may want to remember Arreaza’s welcome and his inclusive perceptions. We may want to keep in mind the Spirit manifest in photos below of the ‘Tambores del ALBA’ and its and everyday people’s celebration of San Juan.

Then ask—again, perhaps—why the Trump Administration again threatens to bomb these people. Do they deserve attacks? Are they in need of ‘rescue’ from the United States and Maria Machado? Do they appear with ‘Happy’ with everything they have?

Maybe we, instead, have much to learn from them, their joy and harmony—and much to SHARE with them!

https://www.albatcp.org/acta/jorge-arreaza-apertura-encuentro-tambores-alba-latidos-nuestra-identidad/

URLS for 2025

https://www.albatcp.org/etiqueta/tambores-del-alba/

https://www.albatcp.org/tambores-alba-musica-arma-libertad-pueblos-imperialismo/





