Jan 7 2026

Jesse Welles is ripping and rhyming and keeping a hand lifting curtains that he’s seen thtough since he was a boy during Wars in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, … Hey, and what about the 100-miles-worth-of-gas?

2500 miles away from the American border

There’s a boat humming along

With a 100 miles worth of gas.

It’s got some fisherman out there in it.

Little do they know but here in a minute

They’ll be sunk down to the bottom and

dead from an American blast.

Now our infallible intelligence knows a whole

lot about them. See, these are narco=terrorists

with drugs strapped to their back.

Now, it’s the same intelligence

that had the perfect wisdom in the real

good sense to know there’s weapons of

mass destruction hidden in Iraq.

Well, if your leader is a fugitive of American

justice, and if your people need a l

iberation from their own soil, if

you’re a threat to our national security,

well, we’re probably just in need of your oil.

How much fentanyl does Venezuela make?

Well, Johnny, that’s about 0%. See, China ships the

precursors into Mexico. They mix them in

a lab, then they press them into pills

and ship them up to Uncle Sam.

Oh, well then, how much cocaine does Venezuela

produce? Well, Johnny, that’s a goose

egg, too. But don’t you worry your

little head, cuz they’re all just going

to be. like, dead.

Some call it murder. Some call it justice. You can call it

whatever you like, but dry your Lib’roh

tears cuz you know around here we call a

presidentially authorized Lethal Kinetic Strike.

Well, if it looks like al-Qaeda and smells like ISIS,

you’re headed down the road for a refugee crisis.

Well, they can dangle the Nobel carrot

out in front of the mule, but I guess it

wasn’t orange enough to really pull the cart

Pete and Marco, come out of the closet

and say you’re coming on in for that oil deposit.

The only war you’ll ever end is the one you start.

[Music]’

Quote from Acoustic Guitar interview of Jesse Welles by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.

“It is wild how the web was [created] to connect us, and we found ourselves more isolated and more divided. So I think it can be used for great and good things. I think it’s really important to maintain that hope and the joy of being alive, and just accepting that the internet’s there, and you can be positive through it too.”

