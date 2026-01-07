Jan 7 2025

Yesterday celebrated Women’s strong and central role in the 27-years-old Bolivarian Revolution in Caracas. Thousands marched in Caracas. The city of five Municipios and more than five million people is headed by Mayor Carmen Meléndez.

Melendez, 64, raised in the agricultural State of Barinas about 300 miles (500 miles) southwest of Caracas and appointed an Admiral in the Venezuelan Navy by Hugo Chazez in 2012, said about the abducted President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, according to Telesur English: ‘ “They will both return, and the people will be here in the streets, waiting for them, welcoming our president, the only president elected by our people, with open arms.”

Melendez won re-election in September 2025. She said then, on the website of Minister of Justice and Peace Diosdado Cabello: “We are moving towards great transformations (...) This is a special day to thank everyone and everyone. We are moving towards new transformations following that guideline of our president Nicolás Maduro, to change everything that needs to be changed,” he explained.

In that regard, he added that “we have transformed different spaces for well-being (...) I ask all the people of Caracas to continue together, without you we are nothing. Working together, we will continue to transform our city, but on the scale of government, the most important right now are the communal self-government rooms, they will be our small mayors in each territory, a total of 299 in Caracas.’

Yesterday, too, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez led a Meeting of Venezuela’s Agri=Food department and celebrated growth in overall and in four sectors.

‘In an economic review, Rodríguez highlighted the “extraordinary figures” with which Venezuela closed 2025 for the agri-food sector, projecting positive results for 2026. This sector, fundamental to the country, experienced 8.12% growth. More specifically, the plant sector grew by 10.37% and contributed significantly to GDP, the livestock sector by 9%, the meat sector by 10.21% (with a significant contribution from buffalo meat and milk), and the fishing sector by 5%.

These figures, described as extraordinary, culminate in the country’s full supply and the highest reserves in 20 years, guaranteeing food for 111 days. Finally, Rodríguez announced the establishment of the Agri-food General Staff, headed by the new Vice President for the Economy, Calixto Ortega.’

The latest leaps in productivity correspond with growth in Venezuela’s economy since 2021, with benefits particularly to small farmers and others of the working-class.’

Small farmers have gained about 25% of Venezuela’s 30 million Hectares of agricultural land since 2009.

Families now grow their household’s needs and generate income.

Advances made yesterday aim to guarantee a steadily increasing share of land and good for small farms and their families.

‘From Caracas, the Acting President of the Republic and Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, formally announced the creation of the Agro-Food, Fisheries, Communal, and Industrial High Command, a new coordinating body tasked with safeguarding the country’s food supply and consolidating domestic production projects in the face of what authorities describe as external destabilization efforts.

During the meeting, Rodríguez highlighted the strength of Venezuela’s economic indicators at the close of 2025, noting that the country currently holds its highest inventory levels in more than two decades.’

LINKS

https://www.telesurenglish.net/venezuelan-women-show-support-for-acting-president-delcy-rodriguez/

https://www.telesurenglish.net/venezuelas-acting-president-denounces-kidnapping-and-reaffirms-national-sovereignty/

Mayor and Admiral Carmen Melendez https://mazo4f.com/en/mayor-carmen-melendez-this-triumph-belongs-to-the-people-and-with-it-i-have-been-sworn-in

Conversation with Juan Carlo Loyo https://venezuelanalysis.com/interviews/15440/

Small farmers in Venezuelan mountains 2021 https://www.fao.org/gender/success-stories/success-stories-detail/Family-farming-blossoms-in-the-mountains-of-Venezuela/en

Plan of Jan 6 2026 https://latinarepublic.com/2026/01/07/venezuela-activates-agro-food-plan-and-200000-communal-hectares-for-2026/