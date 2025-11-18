Nov 18 2025

Venezuela’s Economy 2020 to 2025—Rich and Getting Richer. The Caracas Stock Exchange Rose 800% between November 2024 and September 2025.

An institution so dedicated to deceits and plunder as the International Monetary Fund, based in Washington D.C. and partnered with the World Bank as fronting Loan-Shark for the supranational Rothschild Crime Family since the Bretton Woods Conference of July 1944, credits Venezuela with 4% growth in Gross Domestic Product in 2024.

The News-Agency of the Mercosur alliance of South American Nations’ economies, MercoPress com, presents the numbers cited by Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela since Hugo Chavev’s death in March 2013,, as even more favorable.

MercoPress of Montevideo, Uruguay reported last July 18.

‘Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that his country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by over 6% in the second quarter of 2025, marking the 17th consecutive quarter of economic expansion, following a 9% increase in the first quarter of 2025. Maduro also highlighted previous growth figures of 9% in 2024, 5.5% in 2023, and a significant 15% in 2022.

The President attributed the sustained growth to hard work and production, claiming it was achieved despite attempts by “extreme right” sectors to intensify an “economic war” against the country.

He also emphasized that this economic growth translates into more jobs, increased production, and Venezuela’s continued path towards development, driven by the “13 engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.”

The Venezuelan financial system also reported positive figures, with a more than 20% year-on-year growth in the bank loan portfolio, resulting in a 6.75% increase in the national financial system and US$551 million in net profit.

In addition, Maduro noted Venezuela’s 100% self-sufficiency in coffee production, with 58,891 registered coffee growers across 21 states.

The announcement also coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Colombia to establish a Special Economic Zone for Peace, aimed at boosting trade, attracting investment, and enhancing border security.’

Most favorable of all is performance of the Caracas Stock Market in 2025. The nuts-and-bolts, dollars-and-cents website Trading Economics delivers blocks of upward growth in VZ GDP.

Stock Markets tell results, notwithstanding the ‘Estimates’ and ‘Downward Forecasts’ that the IMF and other Rothschild Crime Family apparatuses project.

The Venezuela Stock Market is UP 934.71% in the past year!

You can read above from Trading Economics that ‘Oil-exploitation’ accounts for merely 12.3% of Venezuela’s 2024 economy!